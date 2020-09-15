Moody's downgrades NewDay's ratings to B2, outlook negative

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded NewDay Group (Jersey) Limited's ("NewDay") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and also NewDay BondCo plc's backed senior secured debt ratings to B2 from B1. The outlooks have been changed to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review that was opened on 7 April 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that NewDay will be unlikely to achieve its previously stated profitability, asset quality and capitalisation targets. The negative outlook signals further negative pressure that could develop in the current operating environment, given the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the UK, should the company's profitability, cash flows and capitalisation not strengthen the credit profile commensurate with the B2 rating positioning.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Consumer finance companies represent one of the sectors affected by the outbreak, given its impact of the weakening economy on consumers' demand as well as on households' ability to repay their debts. Today's action reflects the impact on NewDay of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, making restoration of its previously stated profitability and cash flow targets more challenging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given that NewDay's ratings are on a negative outlook. The outlook could return to stable if the operating environment improves, leading to an increase in consumer spending, or if Moody's comes to believe that NewDay's profitability and cash flows will improve as a result of the initiatives the company is taking to improve its financial performance and to reduce its business and credit risk.

NewDay's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's concludes that the company will be unlikely to sufficiently improve its profitability, capitalisation and cash flows to the levels consistent with the B2 rating positioning. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity and funding metrics materially deteriorate relative to Moody's previous expectations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: NewDay Group (Jersey) Limited

Downgrades:

.... Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: NewDay BondCo plc

Downgrades:

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

