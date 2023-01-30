Moody's downgrades NielsenIQ's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Toronto, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Intermediate Dutch HoldCo (NL)'s ("dba NielsenIQ") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded NielsenIQ's subsidiary, Indy US Holdco, LLC's (US Holdings) senior secured credit facility ratings, including the proposed incremental senior secured credit facilities, to B2 from B1. The rating outlook remains stable.

To fund the proposed merger transaction with GfK SE (GfK, B1 stable), NielsenIQ plans to issue approximately $1.975 billion in incremental term loans and upsize the revolving credit facility by $250 million in two steps. The initial use of proceeds contemplates a $475 million term loan to repay borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility ($318 million outstanding at September 30, 2022) and an upsize of the revolver by $120 million to bolster liquidity. The subsequent use of proceeds reflects an additional $130 million upsize of the revolver to $638 million and a raise of $1.5 billion equivalent in a single tranche of USD and EUR denominated incremental term loans that are fungible to the initial $475 million term loan. The subsequent step is conditioned on the closing of the GfK merger, and will close and fund concurrently with the closing of the merger. The net proceeds from the subsequent borrowings will be used in combination with the cash raised in the first step to pay $1 billion to GfK's existing shareholders and repay approximately $500 million of GfK's existing debt. Moody's expects the revolver to remain undrawn upon closing of the merger in Q1 2023.

"The downgrade reflects the increase in debt and financial leverage to fund the GfK merger and our expectation that there are significant execution risks to reducing financial leverage to less than 5.5x within two years of the merger", said Mikhil Mahore, a Moody's analyst. "However, the merger is strategically positive because GfK will broaden NielsenIQ's product offerings and significantly improve its scale, market leadership and geographic diversity."

Moody's doesn't expect significant regulatory hurdles with the merger. However, ratings will be re-evaluated if the closing of the GfK merger or its funding are unsuccessful.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Intermediate Dutch HoldCo (NL)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

..Issuer: Indy US Holdco, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intermediate Dutch HoldCo (NL)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Indy US Holdco, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NielsenIQ's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) limited industry diversity, with a majority of its business tied to large consumer goods companies despite diversifying to technology and durables with the proposed GfK merger; (2) Moody's expectation of debt/EBITDA to remain above 5.5x in 2023 and 2024; and (3) event risk of financial leverage remaining high given its ownership by private equity.

The ratings benefit from: (1) leading global positions as a provider of data and analytics to consumer goods and retail clients; (2) Moody's expectation that EBITDA growth from cost reduction initiatives and improving revenue will enable natural financial deleveraging; (3) good global geographic diversity, with operations in about 80 countries; and (4) a long track record of strong recurring revenue because its offerings are embedded into clients' business processes.

The company's lower EBITDA than Moody's expected prior to the GfK merger and increased financial leverage post the GfK merger, raises concerns about governance considerations, specifically credibility and financial policy.

NielsenIQ has adequate liquidity. Pro-forma for the GfK merger and proposed financing, sources approximate $720 million to cover uses of about $290 million through 2023. Liquidity is supported by Moody's estimate of about $85 million of cash at merger transaction close and full availability under the proposed upsized $638 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. Cash uses are comprised of Moody's expectation of free cash flow consumption of about $250 million and about $38 million annual term loan amortization payments. NielsenIQ is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio under its revolving credit facility and Moody's expects it to be in compliance over the next twelve months. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

NielsenIQ has one class of secured debt, all rated B2. NielsenIQ's subsidiary, Indy US Holdco, LLC, is the borrower, with Dutch and US subsidiaries, Indy Dutch Bidco B.V., and Nielsen Consumer Inc. as co-borrowers. All material subsidiaries of the borrowers and NielsenIQ are guarantors. The security package is comprised of all assets of the borrowers and the guarantors. Upon closing of the GfK merger, all the secured debt will receive guarantees and security from GfK's subsidiaries. The existing term loans and the revolver are rated at the same level as the corporate family rating (CFR) because secured debt makes up the preponderance of the debt capital.

The stable outlook reflects reduction in leverage to below 6x over the next 12-18 months driven by higher revenue resulting from company's ongoing investments, strong renewals and pricing increases as well as some margin improvement as the company executes its cost reduction program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to generate sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth in the low-to-mid-single digits, debt to EBITDA is sustainably below 5.5x and trends toward 5x, and liquidity improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is material revenue or EBITDA decline, debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, EBITDA/interest is below 1.5x, or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NielsenIQ, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a global provider of retail measurement data, services and analytics to consumer and retail customers.

