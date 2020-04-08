Moody's downgrades Norican to B3, negative outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Frankfurt am Main, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Norican Global A/S ("Norican"), a Denmark domiciled manufacturer of machines and aftermarket products for the global metallic parts formation and preparation industries. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating on the €340 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2023, issued by Norican A/S, a subsidiary of Norican. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. "The decision to downgrade Norican was prompted by the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, which we expect to have a material negative effect on Norican's results and credit metrics at least during 2020, while the final implications are difficult to assess at this time" said Goetz Grossmann, Moody's lead analyst for Norican. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating on the €340 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2023, issued by Norican A/S, a subsidiary of Norican. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. "The decision to downgrade Norican was prompted by the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, which we expect to have a material negative effect on Norican's results and credit metrics at least during 2020, while the final implications are difficult to assess at this time" said Goetz Grossmann, Moody's lead analyst for Norican. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been one of the sectors moderately to strongly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Norican's credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical end-markets, especially the automotive sector, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Norican remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. The downgrade was further driven by Moody's recently downward revised outlook for the global automotive manufacturing sector, which should see global light vehicle sales falling by 14% this year. Given Norican's around 60% revenue exposure to the automotive industry, Moody's expects the group's topline and earnings to significantly shrink this year, especially in the new equipment segment, while a recovery in 2021 will depend on when the virus will be contained and consumer sentiment improve. The B3 rating is currently weakly positioned, as indicated by the negative outlook, which mainly reflects Norican's already high leverage, as shown by a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of 7x at the end of 2019 (2018: 6.0x). Considering the projected slump in earnings over the next few quarters, Moody's expects the group's leverage to significantly increase further to levels well above the required 7x maximum ratio for a B3 rating. The profit deterioration will also weaken Norican's cash flow generation this year with some risk of free cash flow turning negative (€18 million positive in 2019). However, Moody's would expect strict working capital management and disciplined capex spending to help prevent a more material cash consumption or eroding liquidity position. The final impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the length and pace of business disruptions it will cause are impossible to predict at this time. This leaves significant forecast uncertainty, while Moody's currently expects that the spreading will be controlled by the second half of 2020. Any longer demand weakness or disruption in Norican's production capabilities, however, after plants in Italy, India and France had to be shut already recently, could lead to further downward pressure on its ratings over the coming months. LIQUIDITY Moody's regards Norican's liquidity as adequate. At the end of 2019, the group's cash position amounted to €112 million and there were €55 million available for cash drawings under its €75 million committed revolving credit facility (maturing October 2022). These cash sources, together with forecast funds from operations of up to €10 million and modest working capital releases are more than sufficient to cover capital expenditures of around €10 million (Moody's-adjusted) and Moody's 3% of sales working cash assumption. The group has no material debt maturities before its €340 million bond is due in May 2023. Moody's expects Norican to remain in compliance with its maintenance covenants at this stage, although the capacity could swiftly diminish in a scenario of a much sharper earnings decline than currently anticipated. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Norican of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. OUTLOOK The negative outlook indicates further downgrade pressure resulting from a potential faster deterioration in Norican's operating performance and credit metrics than currently anticipated or mounting liquidity concerns, including through the inability to maintain compliance with financial covenants over the next few months. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Negative rating pressure would build, if Norican's (1) operating performance were to weaken faster than expected in the coming months or quarters, reflecting a more severe deterioration in business conditions, (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA could not be reduced towards 7x over the next 18 months, (3) FCF turned materially negative, (4) liquidity started to weaken. Upward pressure on the rating would build, if Norican's (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin remained above 8%, (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declined sustainably below 5.5x, (3) positive free cash flow generation could be sustained. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Norican Global A/S ("Norican") is a holding company for a variety of branded industrial technology businesses that offer products and services to the global ferrous metals and light metals industries. The group consists of the following brands: (1) DISA, a provider of equipment and aftermarket services for the green sand molding sector (predominantly gray iron casting); (2) Wheelabrator, a complete provider of cleaning, strengthening and polishing equipment, and aftermarket services mainly for the ferrous metals sector; (3) ItalPresse, a provider of gravity, and low- and high-pressure die-casting solutions; (4) Gauss, a provider of automated die-casting solutions; and (5) StrikoWestofen, a provider of aluminum furnace technologies. Norican is owned by a fund affiliated to Altor Equity Partners, a Nordic-focused private equity sponsor. In 2019, Norican generated revenue of €504 million and reported EBITDA of €63 million (12.4% margin). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

