Moody's downgrades North Country Community College's (NY) issuer rating to Baa2 and affirms debt ratings; outlook revised to stable

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded North Country Community College, NY's (NCCC) issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and affirmed the Baa2 and Baa3 Foundation and Association debt ratings, respectively. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the Issuer rating to Baa2 is primarily driven by an extended period of declining enrollment that is expected to lead to a return of operating deficits in fiscal 2023. Operating performance has been supported by federal HEERF funding in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Due to NCCC's small scale, the college has not been able to consistently reduce operating expenses to combat narrowing operating revenue, which has strained liquidity. Strategic initiatives and new academic offerings aimed at attracting new and non-traditional students may support enrollment prospects, but a challenging demographic environment in its core service area and strong employment market will constrain growth. Further, the college's affordability mission will limit its ability to grow wealth and liquidity.

The Baa2 issuer rating incorporates the college's regional market role as a component unit of SUNY (State University of New York) in upstate New York. Forecasted enrollment increases in fiscal 2023 and a low debt burden serve as partial mitigants to risks ahead. Support from the State of New York (Aa1 stable) and Franklin and Essex Counties (not rated) contribute to excellent revenue diversity, despite multiple years of flat county support. In total, operating appropriations account for approximately 45% of operating revenue, and capital appropriations are expected to cover most near-term capital expenditures.

Affirmation of the college's foundation bonds reflects the general obligation nature of the college's lease agreements with the foundation, the essentiality of the buildings provided and foundation cash and investments that provide over 2x coverage of debt obligations. The one notch differential on the association's Baa3 rated bonds reflects the narrow student housing pledge, offset by more than adequate levels of cash at the association to pay debt service and other costs through fiscal 2023. The differential between the debt ratings also incorporates ongoing partial state debt service support for the facilities financed with the foundation's bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the potential for enrollment and budget stabilization and recovery, but also acknowledges ongoing difficulties in managing expenses that are no longer supported by HEERF funding. The outlook also incorporates an expected deficit in fiscal 2023 following good results in fiscal 2022 as well as the absence of additional debt over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enrollment growth and increased support from the state and counties

- Track record of budget surpluses beyond fiscal 2023 - Growth in unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of operating performance with debt service coverage below 1x and deterioration of liquidity

- Waning operating and capital support from state and counties - Inability to stabilize enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

Series 2017 (Foundation) bonds are a general obligation of the college's foundation, and the Series 2017 (Association) bonds are a general obligation of the college's association. All three series of bonds are secured by mortgages on the facilities financed, and in the case of the two foundation projects, by an assignment to the trustee of the foundation's leases for the facilities with the college. The foundation's leases are general obligations of the college and expire in 2025 but contain three 5-year renewal options to 2040. An Intercreditor Agreement exists with cross-default provisions across the bonds.

The association is a separate 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization which operates the college's bookstore, dormitories, and food services. Pursuant to an Installment Sale Agreement, the association is required to make payments to cover principal and interest with money it receives representing student fees for use of its three residence halls and other money available to the association.

PROFILE

NCCC is a two-year college of the State University of New York located in Upstate New York. The college's main campus is in Saranac Lake, New York, and serves Franklin and Essex Counties. The college served around 890 students in fall 2022 and reported operating revenue of over $15 million in fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

