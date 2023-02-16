Moody's downgrades North Idaho College's issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3; outlook is negative

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded North Idaho College's issuer rating to A3 from A1. Concurrently, we have downgraded the revenue bond rating to A3 from A2. The action affects $7.9 million in rated debt. The outlook is revised to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes the rating under review for downgrade that was initiated December 21, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of North Idaho College (NIC)'s issuer rating to A3 from A1 reflects a continuing period of significant governance and management dysfunction. Governance considerations, notably heightened board structure, policies and procedures risks, a loss of management credibility and track record, and heightened risk appetite are all key drivers of this rating action. Prolonged and public disputes among the board and the college, as well as the local community, have resulted in turnover in the office of the president and legal counsel, litigation, delayed audits, and most notably, possible loss of accreditation.

The college received a warning from its accrediting body (NWCCU) in 2022 due to turnover at both office of the president and on the board of trustees. NWCCU sent another notice to the college in December 2022 after the board placed its president of three months on leave. As of January 2023, the college does have both an interim president, interim provost and a full management team; however, spring 2023 enrollment has reportedly softened as a result of public disputes and 24 months of unprecedented management turnover. Most recently, in February 2023, NWCCU issued a show-cause order. NWCCU is visiting NIC in April 2023. NWCCU's board of commissioners will make a decision regarding accreditation in summer 2023. Loss of accreditation, which is a very rare occurrence, would result in multi-notch downward rating action as it would have a severe and immediate impact on enrollment and operations.

The A3 issuer rating remains supported by NIC's regional role as a public provider of two-year education in northern Idaho. Despite management dysfunction, through fiscal 2022, the college reported good operating performance, increased cash reserves and low debt. Further, NIC benefits from diverse revenue streams, including property taxes, state aid, tuition and fees. Based on performance to date, fiscal 2023 is expected to end with a modest surplus.

The A3 student fee revenue bond ratings are on parity with the A3 issuer rating. Despite the limited pledge, which consist of student fees (excluding tuition) and auxiliary revenues, the college has sufficient resources across both dedicated reserve funds and unrestricted operating funds to service existing debt. No notching distinction is currently warranted between the issuer and revenue bond ratings due to NIC's ability to repay outstanding obligations in full, if needed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects uncertainly regarding the college's accreditation and the potential for more material negative impact on enrollment and finances from management dysfunction. If NWCCU were to withdraw accreditation, a decision that will be voted upon in the next six months, that would have an immediate and significant impact on the student market and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-An established period of stabilization at the governance and management level with restoration of management credibility and improved risk management, evidenced by predictable board actions, policies, and procedures

-Strengthening of the student market evidenced by growth in enrollment

-Material increases in operating margins and reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Loss of accreditation would lead to material credit deterioration

-Inability to stabilize governance and management with continued uncertainty regarding board actions, policies and procedures

-Evidence of further deterioration of brand and strategic position through enrollment losses or further weakening of financial policy and strategy reflected in operating performance deterioration.

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding revenue bonds were issued by the Dormitory Housing Commission of North Idaho College, which is a blended component unit of North Idaho College. The bonds are payable from a mandatory student union fee, net revenues of the dormitory system, and net revenues of the student union building, as well as fund balances from these revenues and fees. The bonds have a rate covenant requiring the college to generate pledged revenues sufficient to generate 1.25x annual debt service coverage. Historically, the college needed to use a portion of operating fund balance to reach the 1.25x covenant. However, in fiscal 2022, NIC reported 1.39x coverage without additional support. In fiscal 2023, the college is on target to meet the covenant without additional support.

PROFILE

North Idaho College is a community college with its main campus located in Coeur d'Alene, ID, and serving a five-county region. The college offers over 80 academic programs including associates degrees, certificates programs, and career and technical education. In fiscal 2022, the college generated around $70 million in operating revenue and enrolled 4,581 students as of fall 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

