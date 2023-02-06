Moody's downgrades North Liberty, IA's GOULT and road use tax to Aa3, assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investor Service has downgraded the City of North Liberty, IA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and road use tax ratings to Aa3 from Aa2 and assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the city. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has nearly $80 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's strong local economy, which has had solid population and full value per capita growth, despite the fact that regional GDP growth has somewhat lagged the nation over the past five years. Full value per capita is in line with Aa medians, and resident income adjusted for purchasing power is above similarly rated peers at 140% of the nation.

The city's financial disclosure is a weakness compared to peers because the city does not report non-cash assets and liabilities, capital assets and depreciation, and accrued OPEB liabilities. Still, the city's finances are fine; available fund balance and liquidity were about 18% of revenue in fiscal 2022 (year-end June 30). Although this is low compared to peers, these ratios would be nearly 40% of revenue if the city reimbursed itself for capital projects within the fiscal year instead of after. The capital projects fund currently holds a large deficit at fiscal year-end because it uses pooled cash to start projects during the year and then issues debt to repay itself in the next year.

Leverage is currently moderate and would not materially change with the incremental debt from the capital project fund deficit in fiscal 2022. The long-term liabilities ratio would go to roughly 277% of total revenue from 254%. Fixed costs are also moderate at 19% of revenue.

The Aa3 GOULT rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

The Aa3 on the road use tax bonds reflects excellent debt service coverage, a strong and well diversified economic base supporting the pledged revenue, which is broad and includes fuel taxes, registration and license fees and taxes on the sale and rental of motor vehicles. The bonds benefit from an additional bonds test of 1.1x and a debt service reserve that is funded at maximum annual debt service. The rating is effectively capped at the city's issuer rating because the bonds do not benefit from material physical and legal separation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved financial disclosure

- Material increase in available fund balance and liquidity ratios - Reduction of long-term leverage and fixed-cost burdens - Increase in city's issuer rating (road use tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in available fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial increase in long-term leverage and fixed-cost burdens - Decrease in issuer rating (road use tax) - Material decline in debt service coverage (road use tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by its authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The city's road use tax revenue bonds are payable solely from Road Use Tax Fund moneys deposited in the City Fund. Interest and principal represent a valid and binding first lien on all of the revenues of the City Fund.

PROFILE

The City of North Liberty is a community of nearly 20,000 residents located about 10 miles north of Iowa City. Roughly a quarter of the city's operations are related to business-type activities (water, sewer and stormwater management).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

