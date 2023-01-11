Moody's downgrades Northern Kentucky University's issuer and underlying ratings to A2; outlook is stable

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Northern Kentucky University's (NKU) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A2 from A1, and affirmed the A1 enhanced ratings on its general receipts bonds. Total debt was $320 million for fiscal 2022. The outlook for the issuer and underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to A2 is driven by a growing structural deficit that will result in very weak financial performance in fiscal 2023, and potentially beyond depending on mitigating actions, impacting liquidity. Fiscal 2022 performance was weaker than previously expected by Moody's, although a refund from the state related to the university's pension buyout largely preserved unrestricted cash levels. Despite the university's good scale and increased operating appropriations by the state, challenging demographics reflected in multi-year undergraduate enrollment declines and rising expenses in an inflationary environment will continue to strain operating performance. The rating action is also driven by the limited track record of the new management team, following a number of leadership changes, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classifications. Favorably, the A2 rating incorporates the university's regional importance, moderate scope of operations and healthy wealth and liquidity. Debt levels are elevated relative to cash flow, which also constrains the rating.

The A2 revenue bond rating is based on the issuer rating and the general obligation characteristics of the debt.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the strength of the Kentucky Public University Intercept Program, which is based on the Commonwealth of Kentucky's current rating, as well as the sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying and issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectations that the university's healthy wealth levels will provide sufficient headroom as NKU navigates through an expected deficit in fiscal 2023, with an expected use of reserves. The outlook also incorporates the absence of additional new debt over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material improvement in operating performance including sustained revenue growth

-Growing student demand, driving sustained increases in enrollment and net tuition revenue

-Material growth in wealth and liquidity relative to debt and expenses

-Enhanced rating: Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inability to make meaningful progress toward restoring revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and balanced operating performance by fiscal 2025; greater than currently budgeted deficit operations in fiscal 2023

-Further demonstrated weakening of strategic position, reflected in ongoing enrollment declines and failure to meet targeted enrollment growth projections in identified programs

-Material debt issuance without commensurate growth in financial resources or operating performance improvement

-Enhanced rating: Deterioration in credit quality of the Commonwealth of Kentucky or observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's general receipts bonds are secured by a pledge of substantially all revenue, including tuition and fees, auxiliary revenue, state operating appropriations, unrestricted grants and contracts, sales and services of educational activities, and investment income. Fiscal year 2022 pledged revenues of $207 million provided 8.6x coverage on maximum annual debt service of $24 million.

The university's general receipts bonds benefit from the presence of a state intercept program and certain bonds carry an A1 enhanced rating. Should there be an insufficiency for debt service, pursuant to agreements, the secretary of finance and administration of the Commonwealth of Kentucky will deduct from state appropriations to the University an amount sufficient to make an upcoming debt service payment.

PROFILE

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) is a moderate-sized public university located in Highland Heights, Kentucky, within the Cincinnati, Ohio, metropolitan area. In fiscal 2022, NKU generated operating revenue of $231 million and enrolled 13,018 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2022.

