Moody's downgrades Northwest Hardwoods' CFR to C; downgrades and appends limited default (LD) PDR to C-PD/LD; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Northwest Hardwoods, Inc.'s (Northwest) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to C from Ca and downgraded and appended the company's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to C-PD/LD from Ca-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2021 to C from Ca. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade of the CFR to C from Ca and the PDR to C-PD/LD from Ca-PD follows Northwest's missed interest payment on its senior secured notes due 2021, which was due on September 2. The failure to pay the interest due before the expiration of the thirty day grace period allowed under the indenture is considered a default. On September 2, 2020 Northwest entered into a forbearance agreement with its notes holders and removed the default. The downgrade also reflects Moody's revised estimates of recovery values for the note holders. The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view that current views of recovery values are now reflected in the ratings.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Northwest Hardwoods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Ca

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD /LD from Ca-PD

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Northwest Hardwoods, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Northwest's C CFR reflects tremendously weak credit metrics due to the volatility in key end markets. Extremely high leverage and weak liquidity combine to make Northwest's capital structure untenable. The company's revolving credit facility expiration date springs forward to June 2021 followed by the maturity of its notes on August 1, 2021. Also, Moody's believes that Northwest will pursue a debt restructuring or another interest forbearance agreement before February 1, 2021, the date at which the company must make another semi-annual bond interest payment of about $14 million.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, creating volatility in construction activity. Reduced shipments of lumber to China, Northwest's primary overseas market, is adding to Northwest's financial difficulties as well. Governance risks Moody's considers in Northwest's credit profile include an aggressive financial policy, evidenced by its extremely high leverage and the reluctance at this time of Littlejohn & Co., the primary owner of Northwest, to inject additional capital in order to honor Northwest's commitment to its note holders and to prevent an inevitable restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if:

» The company provides a long-term solution to its looming debt maturities

» Liquidity improves

» Ongoing trends in end markets support sustained organic growth

The rating could be downgraded if:

» The company does not extend its debt maturities

» Redemption of debt at deep discounts or conversion of debt for equity, which would be considered a default

Northwest Hardwoods, Inc., headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a national manufacturer and distributor of hardwood lumber used for diverse products such as mill work, cabinetry, flooring, and furniture. Littlejohn & Co., through its affiliates, is the primary owner of Northwest. Northwest is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

