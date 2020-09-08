Moody's downgrades Northwest Hardwoods' CFR to C; downgrades and appends limited default (LD) PDR to C-PD/LD; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Northwest Hardwoods,
Inc.'s (Northwest) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to C from Ca and
downgraded and appended the company's Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to C-PD/LD from Ca-PD. Moody's also downgraded
the rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2021 to C from
Ca. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.
The downgrade of the CFR to C from Ca and the PDR to C-PD/LD from
Ca-PD follows Northwest's missed interest payment on its
senior secured notes due 2021, which was due on September 2.
The failure to pay the interest due before the expiration of the thirty
day grace period allowed under the indenture is considered a default.
On September 2, 2020 Northwest entered into a forbearance agreement
with its notes holders and removed the default. The downgrade also
reflects Moody's revised estimates of recovery values for the note
holders. The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects
Moody's view that current views of recovery values are now reflected
in the ratings.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Northwest Hardwoods, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to C from Ca
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to C-PD /LD from Ca-PD
....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded
to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Northwest Hardwoods, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Northwest's C CFR reflects tremendously weak credit metrics due to the
volatility in key end markets. Extremely high leverage and weak
liquidity combine to make Northwest's capital structure untenable.
The company's revolving credit facility expiration date springs forward
to June 2021 followed by the maturity of its notes on August 1,
2021. Also, Moody's believes that Northwest will pursue a
debt restructuring or another interest forbearance agreement before February
1, 2021, the date at which the company must make another semi-annual
bond interest payment of about $14 million.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting
economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock,
creating volatility in construction activity. Reduced shipments
of lumber to China, Northwest's primary overseas market, is
adding to Northwest's financial difficulties as well. Governance
risks Moody's considers in Northwest's credit profile include an aggressive
financial policy, evidenced by its extremely high leverage and the
reluctance at this time of Littlejohn & Co., the primary
owner of Northwest, to inject additional capital in order to honor
Northwest's commitment to its note holders and to prevent an inevitable
restructuring.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if:
» The company provides a long-term solution to its looming
debt maturities
» Liquidity improves
» Ongoing trends in end markets support sustained organic growth
The rating could be downgraded if:
» The company does not extend its debt maturities
» Redemption of debt at deep discounts or conversion of debt for
equity, which would be considered a default
Northwest Hardwoods, Inc., headquartered in Tacoma,
Washington, is a national manufacturer and distributor of hardwood
lumber used for diverse products such as mill work, cabinetry,
flooring, and furniture. Littlejohn & Co.,
through its affiliates, is the primary owner of Northwest.
Northwest is privately owned and does not disclose financial information
publicly.
