Related Issuers Nostrum Oil & Gas Finance B.V. Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc: Update following downgrade to Caa3, outlook remains negative Credit Opinion: Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc: Update following downgrade to Caa2, outlook changed to negative Peer Snapshot: Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Nostrum's CFR to Caa2; negative outlook Peer Snapshot: Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Nostrum's CFR to Caa3; negative outlook 26 Feb 2020 London, 26 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc's (Nostrum) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the ratings of guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by Nostrum's wholly owned subsidiary Nostrum Oil & Gas Finance B.V. The outlooks of Nostrum and Nostrum Oil & Gas Finance B.V. remain negative. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's downgrade of Nostrum's rating to Caa3 reflects the continuing decline in the company's hydrocarbon production volumes, with no clear path for the company to materially increase its cash flow generation, which further increases the refinancing risk and the probability of default (including distressed exchange) on its $725 million notes due July 2022. Nostrum's production has been declining since 2017, when it lost two production wells because of an uncontrollable water influx. Since then, the company has not been able to fully offset the natural output decline with new wells, because of continuing geological challenges. In 2020, the company expects its hydrocarbon production to decline to around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 28,587 boepd produced in 2019. Nostrum announced that it will now focus on monetising the spare capacity of its underutilised gas treatment facilities by processing third-party gas. The company already has a contract with Urals Oil and Gas which will deliver 0.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of raw gas annually (compared with 4.2 bcmpa of Nostrum's total gas treatment capacity and around 0.8 bcmpa of its own processed volume), and is in discussions with other parties potentially interested in supplying raw gas for processing, to boost utilisation of the company's spare processing capacity. Moody's expects that Nostrum's cash inflow from processing Urals Oil and Gas' gas will not be sufficient to compensate for the lost hydrocarbon production volumes, while the likelihood and timing of new contracts for gas processing with other third parties are uncertain for the next 12-18 months. As a result, Moody's expects Nostrum's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to decline below $170 million in 2020 under the rating agency's oil price scenario of $60 per barrel of Brent, from $194 million in the 12 months ended 30 September 2019 and $235 million in 2018. Moody's also expects the company's Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to decline to below $80 million in 2020, from $91 million in the 12 months ended 30 September 2019 and $127 million in 2018. Consequently, Nostrum's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will likely increase above 6.5x as of year-end 2020, compared with 5.8x as of 30 September 2019 and 4.9x as of year-end 2018, and Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt will likely decline below 7.0% as of year-end 2020, compared with 8.0% as of 30 September 2019 and 11.0% as of year-end 2018. As of 30 September 2019, Nostrum's cash balance of $91 million and operating cash flow after interest payments, which Moody's expects the company to generate over the following 12 months, were sufficient to cover its Moody's-estimated maintenance capital spending over the same period, while it has no debt maturities until July 2022 when its $725 million notes are due. However, the weak cash flow generation will not enable Nostrum to accumulate cash to repay the notes and will make refinancing the notes challenging, significantly increasing the probability of default. Nostrum continues its strategic review process. Should the company take any strategic decisions as a result, Moody's would assess their effect on the company's credit quality accordingly, although the rating agency views the company's potential for a major improvement in its cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months as low, given the magnitude of the decline in production and the uncertainty regarding new contracts for third-party gas processing. Nostrum's rating also factors in the company's (1) small scale of operations, with only 46 operating wells as of year-end 2019; (2) the expected material reduction in proved reserves; and (3) high operational concentration, with only Chinarevskoye field currently producing, and more than 90% of sales volumes coming from wells located in the field's northeastern part. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS Nostrum's rating factors in its exposure to carbon transition risk in the long term, which is mitigated by a high share of gas in the company's production. According to the company, it is committed to operating in a safe and environmentally sustainable manner, and complies with all legal and regulatory environmental requirements. Corporate governance risk is mitigated by the fact that Nostrum is a listed company with no controlling shareholder. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Nostrum's cash flow generation will continue to weaken over the next 12-18 months, exerting pressure on its credit metrics and significantly increasing the refinancing risk and the probability of default on its notes due July 2022. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Moody's could change Nostrum's rating outlook to stable or upgrade the rating if (1) there is a major improvement in the company's cash flow generation, materially lowering the probability of default; and (2) the company refinances its 2022 notes or procures available committed liquidity sources sufficient to refinance the notes. Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is no clear path for the company to materially increase its cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Registered in England and Wales, Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc, via its indirect subsidiary Zhaikmunai LLP, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in Kazakhstan under the framework of production-sharing agreements related to the Chinarevskoye field and three subsoil use contracts. Nostrum's principal shareholders are Mayfair Investments B.V. (25. 68%), ICU Investment Management Ltd (23.83%) and Baring Vostok Capital Partners Ltd (17.91%). In the first nine months of 2019, Nostrum generated revenue of $250 million and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $155 million. In 2019, the company's average daily hydrocarbon production was 28,587 boepd. Its proved reserves were 98.4 mmboe as of 1 January 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 