Moody's downgrades Novartex's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

Paris, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings
of French apparel retailer Novartex S.A.S. ('Novartex'),
including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and its
probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD.
The company's outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action follows Novartex' announcement that its core operating
subsidiary, La Halle, has entered into a safeguard procedure
under French law. The other subsidiaries of the group and its remaining
banners, Caroll and Minelli, were excluded from this safeguard
procedure. The purpose of the safeguard is to protect the group's
balance sheet during the store lockdown imposed by the French government
to counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
All liability payments will be frozen at La Halle during the safeguard
procedure. Novartex and its subsidiaries, including La Halle,
have no financial debt following the full debt equitization completed
at the end of 2019, but La Halle does have outstanding creditor
payments for rents, social charges, taxes and amounts due
to suppliers.
The Caa3 CFR reflects the current stressed financial situation of Novartex
and the increased likelihood that creditors will not receive full amounts
due. Moody's also believes that the company's remaining
banners may also come under financial pressures because of the lockdowns
in France. Despite the opening of a safeguard procedure,
the company's will continue to burn cash because the remaining banners,
Caroll and Minelli, are not part of the safeguard and shall continue
to pay their creditor obligations. Also, the company's
decision to place its main banner into safeguard creates some reputational
risks, which can result into accelerated payment requests by obligors
of the remaining brands, Caroll and Minelli. Moody's
believes this could ultimately create further liquidity stress on Novartex
and lead to an insolvency for the whole group.
The company estimates that its cash balance was around €80 million
as at end-March 2020, compared to €134 million as at
end-October 2019. The company's significant cash burn
is mainly due to La Halle, which represented around 70% of
the group's revenues in fiscal 2019. This vulnerability reflects
La Halle's large store network and high fixed cost structure together
with the absence of sales currently.
Moody's believes that €80 million of cash should be sufficient
to run the operations and withstand the store closures at the level of
Caroll and Minelli for a couple of months. However, there
is still material uncertainty on the length of the store lockdown in France
and other countries where the group operates. Moody's also
expects that there is likely to be fierce competition and pricing pressure
once stores reopen and potentially weaker demand for discretionary products,
notably apparel products, in the medium-term.
Today's action also incorporates social risk considerations for
Novartex. Firstly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Second, the safeguard
procedure will likely result into another restructuring programme,
to contain the company's cost base. This could translate
into store closures or collective layoff, and hence potentially
result in tensions with employee unions, as seen in the past.
As at end-August 2019, La Halle had 860 stores in France
and employed over 6,000 workers.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding current lockdown
and confinement measures initiated by various governments and the impact
this will have for the company's losses, demand and supply
chain. There is also uncertainty regarding future demand and consumer
sentiment and the fact that these may not recover to levels prior to the
crisis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term given today's
rating action.
Over time, Moody's could consider an upgrade of the ratings if the
company manages to turnaround its business operations. Positive
rating pressure would require signs of gradual recovery in net sales growth,
profitability improving sustainably with Moody's adjusted EBIT margin
in the mid-single digit (in percentage terms), positive free
cash flow generation, and the maintenance of an adequate liquidity
profile.
The ratings could come under downwards pressure if free cash flow deteriorates
such that Moody's expects the company to have insufficient liquidity
to meet its basic cash needs and creditor payments.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Novartex S.A.S. is the holding company of Vivarte,
a France-based footwear and apparel retailer focusing on city centre
boutiques and out-of-town stores through its 3 remaining
banners (La Halle, Minelli and Caroll) and around 1,500 stores.
In the fiscal year ended 31 August 2019 (fiscal 2019), the company
generated revenue of €1.2 billion and reported EBITDA of €40.4
million. The company offers a range of apparel and footwear products,
mostly ready-to-wear products for women (around 75%
of revenue) and, to a lesser extent, apparel products for
men and children (around 25% of revenue).
