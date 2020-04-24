Moody's downgrades Novartex's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

Paris, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of French apparel retailer Novartex S.A.S. ('Novartex'), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. The company's outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action follows Novartex' announcement that its core operating subsidiary, La Halle, has entered into a safeguard procedure under French law. The other subsidiaries of the group and its remaining banners, Caroll and Minelli, were excluded from this safeguard procedure. The purpose of the safeguard is to protect the group's balance sheet during the store lockdown imposed by the French government to counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

All liability payments will be frozen at La Halle during the safeguard procedure. Novartex and its subsidiaries, including La Halle, have no financial debt following the full debt equitization completed at the end of 2019, but La Halle does have outstanding creditor payments for rents, social charges, taxes and amounts due to suppliers.

The Caa3 CFR reflects the current stressed financial situation of Novartex and the increased likelihood that creditors will not receive full amounts due. Moody's also believes that the company's remaining banners may also come under financial pressures because of the lockdowns in France. Despite the opening of a safeguard procedure, the company's will continue to burn cash because the remaining banners, Caroll and Minelli, are not part of the safeguard and shall continue to pay their creditor obligations. Also, the company's decision to place its main banner into safeguard creates some reputational risks, which can result into accelerated payment requests by obligors of the remaining brands, Caroll and Minelli. Moody's believes this could ultimately create further liquidity stress on Novartex and lead to an insolvency for the whole group.

The company estimates that its cash balance was around €80 million as at end-March 2020, compared to €134 million as at end-October 2019. The company's significant cash burn is mainly due to La Halle, which represented around 70% of the group's revenues in fiscal 2019. This vulnerability reflects La Halle's large store network and high fixed cost structure together with the absence of sales currently.

Moody's believes that €80 million of cash should be sufficient to run the operations and withstand the store closures at the level of Caroll and Minelli for a couple of months. However, there is still material uncertainty on the length of the store lockdown in France and other countries where the group operates. Moody's also expects that there is likely to be fierce competition and pricing pressure once stores reopen and potentially weaker demand for discretionary products, notably apparel products, in the medium-term.

Today's action also incorporates social risk considerations for Novartex. Firstly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Second, the safeguard procedure will likely result into another restructuring programme, to contain the company's cost base. This could translate into store closures or collective layoff, and hence potentially result in tensions with employee unions, as seen in the past. As at end-August 2019, La Halle had 860 stores in France and employed over 6,000 workers.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding current lockdown and confinement measures initiated by various governments and the impact this will have for the company's losses, demand and supply chain. There is also uncertainty regarding future demand and consumer sentiment and the fact that these may not recover to levels prior to the crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term given today's rating action.

Over time, Moody's could consider an upgrade of the ratings if the company manages to turnaround its business operations. Positive rating pressure would require signs of gradual recovery in net sales growth, profitability improving sustainably with Moody's adjusted EBIT margin in the mid-single digit (in percentage terms), positive free cash flow generation, and the maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

The ratings could come under downwards pressure if free cash flow deteriorates such that Moody's expects the company to have insufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash needs and creditor payments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Novartex S.A.S. is the holding company of Vivarte, a France-based footwear and apparel retailer focusing on city centre boutiques and out-of-town stores through its 3 remaining banners (La Halle, Minelli and Caroll) and around 1,500 stores. In the fiscal year ended 31 August 2019 (fiscal 2019), the company generated revenue of €1.2 billion and reported EBITDA of €40.4 million. The company offers a range of apparel and footwear products, mostly ready-to-wear products for women (around 75% of revenue) and, to a lesser extent, apparel products for men and children (around 25% of revenue).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

