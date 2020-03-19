Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers O1 Properties Finance JSC O1 Properties Finance Plc O1 Properties Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: O1 Properties Limited: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: O1 Properties Limited: Update following rating confirmation at B3 with a negative outlook Credit Opinion: O1 Properties Limited: Update following downgrade to B3; rating under review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's downgrades O1's unsecured notes to Caa1; outlook negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of O1 Properties Limited Rating Action: Moody's downgrades O1 Properties' CFR to Caa2; negative outlook 19 Mar 2020 London, 19 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded O1 Properties Limited's (O1) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance Plc and O1 Properties Finance JSC, which are subsidiaries of O1, to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook is negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade of O1's ratings reflects the increased refinancing risks related to substantial debt maturities in 2020-21, including the $350 million global note due in September 2021, and weak liquidity, with little prospect of improvement over the next two years. The rating action also factors in Moody's expectation that O1's credit metrics will remain very weak in 2020-21 because of the unsustainable debt burden. The syndicated credit facility in the amount of $148 million due on 28 April 2020, which has a number of still unresolved covenant breaches, represents a near-term liquidity risk. The company is in the process of refinancing this facility and expects to finalise it by 28 April. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance Plc and O1 Properties Finance JSC, which are subsidiaries of O1, to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook is negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade of O1's ratings reflects the increased refinancing risks related to substantial debt maturities in 2020-21, including the $350 million global note due in September 2021, and weak liquidity, with little prospect of improvement over the next two years. The rating action also factors in Moody's expectation that O1's credit metrics will remain very weak in 2020-21 because of the unsustainable debt burden. The syndicated credit facility in the amount of $148 million due on 28 April 2020, which has a number of still unresolved covenant breaches, represents a near-term liquidity risk. The company is in the process of refinancing this facility and expects to finalise it by 28 April. However, O1 failed to address the refinancing in a timely manner, which leaves little room for other financing options in case of a negotiation impasse. The protracted process indicates either the lenders' reluctances to prolong the facility or O1's aggressive approach to negotiations. It also raises concerns about the execution and outcome of the next round of refinancing negotiations. The next major liquidity risk stems from the $350 million global note due in September 2021, because the company will not be able to accumulate sufficient cash for redemption on its own and have to resort to refinancing. This might be challenging given the company's elevated leverage and the absence of unencumbered property assets. Although the company has not yet presented a refinancing plan, Moody's expects maturity extension or another form of debt restructuring to be almost inevitable. Given the track record, such debt restructuring may be considered by Moody's as a distressed exchange. O1's liquidity will remain weak over the next 18 months. Although the company will generate sufficient cash flow to cover its operating needs and cash interest payments, and assuming it will refinance the syndicated loan in April, O1 will not have sufficient internal cash resources to redeem $50 million debt maturities in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company will need to raise external financing, the likelihood of which is uncertain at the moment. The rating action also factors in O1's highly leveraged credit profile. Moody's estimates the company's adjusted debt/gross assets ratio at around 88%-90% as of year-end 2019, compared with 85% in 2018 from 77% in 2017. The leverage may improve slightly to around 83%-87% in 2020-21 amid somewhat supportive market environment. O1's fixed charge coverage metric (measured as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense) will be low at around 1.2x-1.3x through 2021. Russia's real estate market continues to improve slowly but the pace of growth in rental rates and investment activity is not sufficient for material improvements in the company's earnings and portfolio valuation over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the coronavirus outbreak, recent plunge in oil prices and increased volatility in rouble exchange rate may slow or halt economic growth in Russia and reduce investment activity in 2020, which represents a downside risk to the valuation of O1's property assets and its earnings. On the positive side, O1 successfully refinanced its secured bank loans in 2019. As a result, the company extended the final maturities and lowered the annual amortisation, with no substantial repayments due in 2020-21 besides the aforementioned refinancing needs. In addition, the company rebalanced its debt portfolio towards 47% rouble denominated debt as of year-end 2019 from almost 100% hard currency denominated debt as of year-end 2017, reducing its exposure to rouble exchange rate volatility and better matching its rental income. O1 reset financial covenants under the bank loans, ensuring compliance in 2020. In addition, Moody's understands that Riverstretch Trading and Investments (RT&I), O1's controlling shareholder since July 2018, has actively supported O1's debt refinancing initiative and may consider providing some funding to cover liquidity gaps. But the actual willingness and ability of the new owner -- on which Moody's has a fairly limited visibility in terms of the strength of its financial profile - to extend its support, should such need arise, however, remains to be validated. O1's CFR also takes into account (1) the company's solid operating results, backed by its large, high-quality office property portfolio in Moscow's prime locations with a strong tenant base and balanced lease terms and maturities; and (2) its conservative development strategy, with no significant cash consuming projects. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS The ratings take into account the governance risks which are mostly related to the low level of transparency at RT&I and the lack of track record of its strategy, financial policy and corporate governance practice towards O1. However, this uncertainty is partially mitigated by tighter covenants and the requirement to maintain independent directors including one appointed by bondholders under the amended global note terms. In addition, the independent members currently represent majority in O1's board of directors. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The outlook on the rating is negative, reflecting (1) the high refinancing risks related to the syndicated credit facility due in April 2020, the debt maturities due in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the global note due in September 2021; (2) growing probability of a distressed exchange of the global note; and (3) the very weak credit metrics and unsustainable debt burden. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN Moody's does not currently expect any upward pressure on O1's rating, given the negative outlook. The outlook on the rating could return to stable if the company successfully addresses its liquidity risks, including the refinancing of the upcoming maturities in 2020 and the timely development of a feasible plan to refinance the global note due in 2021, while (1) reducing effective leverage to 85% in 2020-21, and (2) maintaining sufficient annual rental income to solidly cover its cash obligations related to regular debt service requirements. Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) O1 fails to refinance the upcoming 2020-21 maturities or the risk of a default, including a distressed exchange, increases; and (2) the company's financial performance deteriorates further, with effective leverage rising above 90%, valuation of property assets declining to below USD3.0 billion and annual rental income becoming insufficient to cover the company's basic cash obligations, including its cash interest payments. Any new adverse developments at the company or the shareholder level, driving concerns over O1's operations or future credit profile, could also exert pressure on the rating. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. O1 Properties Limited is Russia's leading real estate investment company. The company owns a portfolio of 12 yielding assets, with a net rentable area of 478,173 square metres and the reported asset value of $3.2 billion as of 30 June 2019. RT&I, which is ultimately owned by Pavel Vashchenko (90% share) and Valeriy Mikhailov (10%), effectively controls around 70% of O1. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Mikhail Shipilov

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

