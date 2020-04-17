Moody's downgrades O1 Properties CFR to Caa3, Senior unsecured to C after limited default

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded O1 Properties Limited's (O1) corporate family rating
(CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to C-PD/LD
from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded
the senior unsecured ratings of instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance
Plc and O1 Properties Finance JSC, which are subsidiaries of O1,
to C from Caa3. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of O1's PDR to C-PD/LD reflects the company's failure
to make the interest payment on the $350 million global notes maturing
in September 2021,which was due on 27 March 2020, and during
the grace period of 10 business days which ended on 14 April 2020.
O1 said that it is considering a number of options to resolve the non-payment,
including a potential consent solicitation prior to the next interest
payment date on 27 September 2020 [1].
Moody's has also appended O1's PDR with an "/LD" (limited default) designation,
indicating that the company is in default on a limited number of its obligations.
This reflects the fact that a missed interest payment extending beyond
the applicable grace period is considered as a default under Moody's definition.
The downgrade of O1's CFR to Caa3 reflects the rating agency's
expectation of a family recovery rate above 50% on all company's
debt obligations, in case of a default or debt restructuring amid
the current global and domestic economic turbulence and suppressed market
environment, but also considering the good quality of the assets.
At the same time, the downgrade of O1's senior unsecured ratings
to C incorporates Moody's expectation that the recovery for unsecured
instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance Plc and O1 Properties Finance
JSC will be low, given the high share of secured debt in the company's
debt structure. However, there is significant uncertainty
regarding the timing and actual recovery rate in a default or restructuring
scenario, which may vary depending on prevailing market conditions
throughout 2020-21, the company's cash flow generation
ability and relationship with creditors.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in O1's
credit profile, including its high leverage, unsustainable
debt burden and exposure to the coronavirus containment measures in the
country, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and
demand in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Today's rating action reflects O1's exposure to the significant
ongoing deterioration in operating conditions in Russia, which has
hurt its cash flow generation capacity. In particular, the
Government of Russia (Baa3 stable) designated the period starting 30 March
and ending 30 April as non-working in Russia, with only essential
industries continuing to operate, advised citizens to stay at home
and proposed a set of relief measures to the most-exposed businesses,
including recommendation to real estate sector to reduce or defer collection
of lease payments. At the same time, the state has not put
forward any concrete support measures to real estate sector as yet.
As a result, the company is facing difficulties to collect payments
from its tenants, with around half of the tenants requesting to
revise lease terms. The current situation has caused O1 to rationalise
its cash spending, leading to the interest non-payment under
the notes.
O1's CFR reflects the company's (1) very weak credit metrics,
(2) weak liquidity and high uncertainty regarding its cash generation
ability over the next 12 months, (3) high risk of default on the
syndicated credit facility in the amount of $148 million due on
28 April 2020 and other debt maturities later this year, and (4)
possible cross-default on other credit facilities. The rating
also takes into account the company's large, high-quality
office property portfolio in Moscow's prime locations, which
value is likely to be impaired in a distressed scenario.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on O1 of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The ratings take into account the governance risks which are mostly related
to the low level of transparency at the controlling shareholder Riverstretch
Trading and Investments and the lack of track record of its strategy,
financial policy and corporate governance practice towards O1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current rating if expected recovery
rates deteriorate beyond our current expectations, assumed in the
Caa3 CFR. Conversely, the rating agency could consider upgrading
the rating if it observes sustainable improvements in potential recovery
rates for debtholders and the company's cash flow generation capacity,
prompted by sustainable recovery in market conditions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
O1 Properties Limited is Russia's leading real estate investment company.
The company owns a portfolio of 12 yielding assets, with a net rentable
area of 478,173 square metres and the reported asset value of $3.2
billion as of 30 June 2019. RT&I, which is ultimately
owned by Pavel Vashchenko (90% share) and Valeriy Mikhailov (10%),
effectively controls around 70% of O1.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] http://www.o1properties.ru/pdf/2020-ir-prs.pdf
15-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
