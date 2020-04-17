Moody's downgrades O1 Properties CFR to Caa3, Senior unsecured to C after limited default

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded O1 Properties Limited's (O1) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to C-PD/LD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance Plc and O1 Properties Finance JSC, which are subsidiaries of O1, to C from Caa3. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of O1's PDR to C-PD/LD reflects the company's failure to make the interest payment on the $350 million global notes maturing in September 2021,which was due on 27 March 2020, and during the grace period of 10 business days which ended on 14 April 2020. O1 said that it is considering a number of options to resolve the non-payment, including a potential consent solicitation prior to the next interest payment date on 27 September 2020 [1].

Moody's has also appended O1's PDR with an "/LD" (limited default) designation, indicating that the company is in default on a limited number of its obligations. This reflects the fact that a missed interest payment extending beyond the applicable grace period is considered as a default under Moody's definition.

The downgrade of O1's CFR to Caa3 reflects the rating agency's expectation of a family recovery rate above 50% on all company's debt obligations, in case of a default or debt restructuring amid the current global and domestic economic turbulence and suppressed market environment, but also considering the good quality of the assets. At the same time, the downgrade of O1's senior unsecured ratings to C incorporates Moody's expectation that the recovery for unsecured instruments issued by O1 Properties Finance Plc and O1 Properties Finance JSC will be low, given the high share of secured debt in the company's debt structure. However, there is significant uncertainty regarding the timing and actual recovery rate in a default or restructuring scenario, which may vary depending on prevailing market conditions throughout 2020-21, the company's cash flow generation ability and relationship with creditors.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in O1's credit profile, including its high leverage, unsustainable debt burden and exposure to the coronavirus containment measures in the country, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and demand in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Today's rating action reflects O1's exposure to the significant ongoing deterioration in operating conditions in Russia, which has hurt its cash flow generation capacity. In particular, the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable) designated the period starting 30 March and ending 30 April as non-working in Russia, with only essential industries continuing to operate, advised citizens to stay at home and proposed a set of relief measures to the most-exposed businesses, including recommendation to real estate sector to reduce or defer collection of lease payments. At the same time, the state has not put forward any concrete support measures to real estate sector as yet. As a result, the company is facing difficulties to collect payments from its tenants, with around half of the tenants requesting to revise lease terms. The current situation has caused O1 to rationalise its cash spending, leading to the interest non-payment under the notes.

O1's CFR reflects the company's (1) very weak credit metrics, (2) weak liquidity and high uncertainty regarding its cash generation ability over the next 12 months, (3) high risk of default on the syndicated credit facility in the amount of $148 million due on 28 April 2020 and other debt maturities later this year, and (4) possible cross-default on other credit facilities. The rating also takes into account the company's large, high-quality office property portfolio in Moscow's prime locations, which value is likely to be impaired in a distressed scenario.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on O1 of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The ratings take into account the governance risks which are mostly related to the low level of transparency at the controlling shareholder Riverstretch Trading and Investments and the lack of track record of its strategy, financial policy and corporate governance practice towards O1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current rating if expected recovery rates deteriorate beyond our current expectations, assumed in the Caa3 CFR. Conversely, the rating agency could consider upgrading the rating if it observes sustainable improvements in potential recovery rates for debtholders and the company's cash flow generation capacity, prompted by sustainable recovery in market conditions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

O1 Properties Limited is Russia's leading real estate investment company. The company owns a portfolio of 12 yielding assets, with a net rentable area of 478,173 square metres and the reported asset value of $3.2 billion as of 30 June 2019. RT&I, which is ultimately owned by Pavel Vashchenko (90% share) and Valeriy Mikhailov (10%), effectively controls around 70% of O1.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

