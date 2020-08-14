Moody's downgrades OHL to Caa2; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to
Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR)
of Spanish construction company Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A.
(OHL). Moody's further downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the instrument
ratings on the group's senior unsecured notes due March 2022 and
March 2023. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
"The downgrade was driven by OHL's weakened operating performance
in the first half of 2020, which was significantly impacted by the
coronavirus pandemic in some regions and prompted an over €200 million
cash burn during this period. The rating action also reflects that
planned asset disposals and collection of certain receivables will likely
be delayed, which are key to fund additional significant cash needs
over the next few quarters, prompting a contraction of OHL's
liquidity profile and increasing refinancing risks", says
Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President - Senior
Analyst and lead analyst for OHL. "Furthermore, OHL's
rating is constrained by its highly leveraged capital structure."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Caa2 follows OHL's results for the first half of
2020 (H1 2020), which were adversely affected by a coronavirus-driven
slowdown in construction activity, especially in Spain and Latin
America. While reported group EBITDA of around €20 million
decreased only slightly year-over-year (€23 million
in H1 2019), the ongoing significant cash consumption of €206
million and likely delay in planned asset disposals has caused a deterioration
in Moody's liquidity assessment for the group. OHL's
newly secured €140 million syndicated bank loan, which is backed
by the Spanish government and currently utilized by €70 million,
will help it bridge the delayed disposal of its two main development projects
Old War Office and Canalejas until mid-2021, however amid
a more challenging market environment and increased execution risks.
In light of a further diminished cash position of €352 million at
the end of June 2020 (€555 million at year-end 2019),
around half of which Moody's estimates to be located in joint-ventures
or affiliates, hence, not readily available to the parent,
Moody's now considers OHL's liquidity as overall weak.
This assessment also takes into account that loans granted to Grupo Villar
Mir S.A.U. and Pacadar S.A. in an aggregate
amount of €128 million, which are due in September 2020,
can likely not or only partially be cashed in on time. Considering
around €125 million of remaining cash outflows for unprofitable legacy
projects over the next six quarters, OHL's free cash flow
generation will remain highly negative at least until 2022, leaving
it increasingly reliant on a timely execution of asset disposals.
Although Moody's recognizes that OHL could more than halve the cash
consumption in its regular construction business to €92 million in
H1 2020 (€191 million in H1 2019), after turning positive in
Q2 2020, the rating agency currently does not expect a return to
positive cash generation in the near term. This considers ongoing
difficult market conditions in some key regions of the group, including
Spain, Peru, Colombia or Chile, where activity remains
depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while prospects for a
firm recovery remain uncertain at this stage.
At the same time, OHL faces its two outstanding bonds of €323
million and €273 million maturing in March 2022 and March 2023,
respectively, implying increased refinancing pressure, including
a potential debt restructuring in the coming months or quarters,
in Moody's view, in light of OHL's highly leveraged
capital structure.
The downgrade of the ratings on the senior unsecured notes by two notches
to Caa3 from Caa1 reflects their junior ranking behind the €140 million
syndicated bank loan and trade payables in Moody's loss-given-default
(LGD) assessment, which would benefit from a priority claim in a
potential consensual restructuring scenario.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Today's action reflects the impact on OHL of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered, given its exposure to regions strongly
affected by the crisis. This has left it vulnerable to delays in
certain projects due to safety related restrictions, a slowdown
in tender activity and the general sensitivity to consumer demand and
sentiment.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook indicates imminent downgrade risk if OHL was unable
to fund its sizeable cash needs over the next 12-18 months,
due to either a higher cash consumption in its regular construction activities,
the inability to collect certain receivables on time or a significant
further delay in asset disposals or at materially distressed values.
A downgrade could be further triggered by a possible restructuring of
OHL's capital structure, which may result in a default under
Moody's definitions, including a potential distressed exchange
of the bonds which are currently trading far below par.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
OHL's ratings could be further lowered if the group failed to maintain
sufficient liquidity to help fund its upcoming sizeable cash needs over
2020-2021. An increased likelihood of a default or reduced
recovery expectations for lenders could also lead to a downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if OHL could steadily improve its operating
performance, resulting in improving cash flow generation and enabling
a timely disposal of non-core assets, helping to strengthen
its liquidity and materially reduce its very high leverage. Positive
rating pressure would also require OHL to successfully refinance its debt
maturities in a timely manner, without creating any losses to its
creditors.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Madrid, OHL is one of Spain's leading construction
groups. The group's activities include (1) its core engineering
and construction business (including industrial and services divisions),
and (2) concessions development in identified core markets in Europe,
North America and Latin America. In the 12 months ended 30 June
2020, OHL reported sales of around €2.9 billion and
€62 million of EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
