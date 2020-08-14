Moody's downgrades OHL to Caa2; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Spanish construction company Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. (OHL). Moody's further downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the instrument ratings on the group's senior unsecured notes due March 2022 and March 2023. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade was driven by OHL's weakened operating performance in the first half of 2020, which was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in some regions and prompted an over €200 million cash burn during this period. The rating action also reflects that planned asset disposals and collection of certain receivables will likely be delayed, which are key to fund additional significant cash needs over the next few quarters, prompting a contraction of OHL's liquidity profile and increasing refinancing risks", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for OHL. "Furthermore, OHL's rating is constrained by its highly leveraged capital structure."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Caa2 follows OHL's results for the first half of 2020 (H1 2020), which were adversely affected by a coronavirus-driven slowdown in construction activity, especially in Spain and Latin America. While reported group EBITDA of around €20 million decreased only slightly year-over-year (€23 million in H1 2019), the ongoing significant cash consumption of €206 million and likely delay in planned asset disposals has caused a deterioration in Moody's liquidity assessment for the group. OHL's newly secured €140 million syndicated bank loan, which is backed by the Spanish government and currently utilized by €70 million, will help it bridge the delayed disposal of its two main development projects Old War Office and Canalejas until mid-2021, however amid a more challenging market environment and increased execution risks.

In light of a further diminished cash position of €352 million at the end of June 2020 (€555 million at year-end 2019), around half of which Moody's estimates to be located in joint-ventures or affiliates, hence, not readily available to the parent, Moody's now considers OHL's liquidity as overall weak. This assessment also takes into account that loans granted to Grupo Villar Mir S.A.U. and Pacadar S.A. in an aggregate amount of €128 million, which are due in September 2020, can likely not or only partially be cashed in on time. Considering around €125 million of remaining cash outflows for unprofitable legacy projects over the next six quarters, OHL's free cash flow generation will remain highly negative at least until 2022, leaving it increasingly reliant on a timely execution of asset disposals. Although Moody's recognizes that OHL could more than halve the cash consumption in its regular construction business to €92 million in H1 2020 (€191 million in H1 2019), after turning positive in Q2 2020, the rating agency currently does not expect a return to positive cash generation in the near term. This considers ongoing difficult market conditions in some key regions of the group, including Spain, Peru, Colombia or Chile, where activity remains depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while prospects for a firm recovery remain uncertain at this stage.

At the same time, OHL faces its two outstanding bonds of €323 million and €273 million maturing in March 2022 and March 2023, respectively, implying increased refinancing pressure, including a potential debt restructuring in the coming months or quarters, in Moody's view, in light of OHL's highly leveraged capital structure.

The downgrade of the ratings on the senior unsecured notes by two notches to Caa3 from Caa1 reflects their junior ranking behind the €140 million syndicated bank loan and trade payables in Moody's loss-given-default (LGD) assessment, which would benefit from a priority claim in a potential consensual restructuring scenario.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Today's action reflects the impact on OHL of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to regions strongly affected by the crisis. This has left it vulnerable to delays in certain projects due to safety related restrictions, a slowdown in tender activity and the general sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook indicates imminent downgrade risk if OHL was unable to fund its sizeable cash needs over the next 12-18 months, due to either a higher cash consumption in its regular construction activities, the inability to collect certain receivables on time or a significant further delay in asset disposals or at materially distressed values. A downgrade could be further triggered by a possible restructuring of OHL's capital structure, which may result in a default under Moody's definitions, including a potential distressed exchange of the bonds which are currently trading far below par.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OHL's ratings could be further lowered if the group failed to maintain sufficient liquidity to help fund its upcoming sizeable cash needs over 2020-2021. An increased likelihood of a default or reduced recovery expectations for lenders could also lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if OHL could steadily improve its operating performance, resulting in improving cash flow generation and enabling a timely disposal of non-core assets, helping to strengthen its liquidity and materially reduce its very high leverage. Positive rating pressure would also require OHL to successfully refinance its debt maturities in a timely manner, without creating any losses to its creditors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, OHL is one of Spain's leading construction groups. The group's activities include (1) its core engineering and construction business (including industrial and services divisions), and (2) concessions development in identified core markets in Europe, North America and Latin America. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, OHL reported sales of around €2.9 billion and €62 million of EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

