Moody's downgrades OI Group's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (OI Group) to B1 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes at subsidiary OI European Group B.V. to B1 from Ba3 and the senior unsecured notes at subsidiary Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc. to B3 from B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is SGL-2. The ratings outlook is revised to stable from negative.

The downgrade of the CFR to B1 reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will improve, but remain weak over the next 12 months as the company continues to struggle with sluggish end markets and the consequent low fixed cost absorption. Moody's expects debt to LTM EBITDA to improve to 5.2x and free cash flow to debt to be over 3.5% by the end of 2021. The company is expected to benefit from the dedication of free cash flow to debt reduction, some recovery in the beer end market from the coronavirus pandemic and cost cutting. OI Group is also expected to benefit from some new business in food and other beverages and some asset sales. However, the beer end market is expected to remain weak given ongoing social distancing regulations in bars and restaurants and continued weakness in mainstream beer as consumers prefer other alcoholic beverages.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes at subsidiary Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc. to B3 from B1 reflects the increased incremental utilization of the revolver in the Loss Given Default Methodology (LGD) at the B1 CFR and the decline in the asbestos-related liability.

The stable rating outlook reflects an expectation that the company will dedicate free cash flow to debt reduction, realize the improvements in sales and margins, and achieve the projected improvements in credit metrics.

OI Group has some exposure to industries that may be negatively affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, mainly bars and restaurants. However, the company has exposure to those that are expected to benefit, including food and beverage. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks are low given that OI Group is a public company and all 12 of its board members are independent. The company recently suspended its dividend and share repurchases in order to improve its credit profile.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Owens-Illinois Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.

....Gtd. Global Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc.

....Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

....Gtd. Senior Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Owens-Illinois Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.

....Gtd. Senior Global Notes, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weaknesses in OI's credit profile include high leverage, a high product concentration of sales, and potential volatility in cash flow from the asbestos-related liabilities. The company has high fixed costs given the energy required to run the furnaces and the majority of sales are from developed markets where growth is low.

Strengths in the company's credit profile include a high exposure to food and beverage end markets, long-term relationships with blue-chip customers and geographic diversity. The company also benefits from the good competitive equilibrium in the industry and good liquidity.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects the company's good liquidity profile including large cash balances, an expectation of good positive free cash flow and good external liquidity. OI Group generally holds a significant cash balance of approximately $400 million, but is expected to hold approximately $700 million over the next 12 months to enhance liquidity in case of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. OI Group has a $300 million revolver and a $1,200 million multicurrency revolver which both expire June 2024 and are more than sufficient to cover working capital, capex and interest expense. The revolver and term loan (not rated by Moody's) have one financial covenant, a maximum net leverage ratio of 5.0x which decreases to 4.75x at the end of 2Q21 and 4.5x at the end 4Q21. Cushion under the covenant is not expected to be sufficient to allow a full draw on the revolver, but availability is expected to be well more than needed through the peak working capital period in 1Q21.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the credit metrics or competitive environment or if the final settlement for the asbestos-related liability is greater than the $471 million currently reserved. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if:

• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 5.5 times

• EBITDA to interest coverage is below 3.0 times

• Free cash flow to debt is below 3.0%

The ratings could be upgraded if there is evidence of a sustainable improvement in credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if:

• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 4.7 times

• EBITDA to interest coverage is above 4.5 times

• Free cash flow to debt is above 6.0%

Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. is one of the leading global manufacturers of glass containers. OI Group primarily serves the beverage and food industry. Revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $6.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

