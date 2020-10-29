Moody's downgrades OI Group's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) of Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (OI Group) to
B1 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD
from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's
existing senior unsecured notes at subsidiary OI European Group B.V.
to B1 from Ba3 and the senior unsecured notes at subsidiary Owens-Brockway
Glass Container, Inc. to B3 from B1. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity rating is SGL-2. The ratings outlook is
revised to stable from negative.
The downgrade of the CFR to B1 reflects Moody's expectation that
credit metrics will improve, but remain weak over the next 12 months
as the company continues to struggle with sluggish end markets and the
consequent low fixed cost absorption. Moody's expects debt
to LTM EBITDA to improve to 5.2x and free cash flow to debt to
be over 3.5% by the end of 2021. The company is expected
to benefit from the dedication of free cash flow to debt reduction,
some recovery in the beer end market from the coronavirus pandemic and
cost cutting. OI Group is also expected to benefit from some new
business in food and other beverages and some asset sales. However,
the beer end market is expected to remain weak given ongoing social distancing
regulations in bars and restaurants and continued weakness in mainstream
beer as consumers prefer other alcoholic beverages.
The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes at subsidiary Owens-Brockway
Glass Container, Inc. to B3 from B1 reflects the increased
incremental utilization of the revolver in the Loss Given Default Methodology
(LGD) at the B1 CFR and the decline in the asbestos-related liability.
The stable rating outlook reflects an expectation that the company will
dedicate free cash flow to debt reduction, realize the improvements
in sales and margins, and achieve the projected improvements in
credit metrics.
OI Group has some exposure to industries that may be negatively affected
by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, mainly
bars and restaurants. However, the company has exposure to
those that are expected to benefit, including food and beverage.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Governance risks are low given that OI Group is a public company and all
12 of its board members are independent. The company recently suspended
its dividend and share repurchases in order to improve its credit profile.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Owens-Illinois Group, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.
....Gtd. Global Notes, Downgraded
to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Owens-Brockway Glass Container,
Inc.
....Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5)
from B1 (LGD5)
....Gtd. Senior Global Notes,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Owens-Brockway Glass Container,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Owens-Illinois Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: OI European Group B.V.
....Gtd. Senior Global Notes,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Weaknesses in OI's credit profile include high leverage, a high
product concentration of sales, and potential volatility in cash
flow from the asbestos-related liabilities. The company
has high fixed costs given the energy required to run the furnaces and
the majority of sales are from developed markets where growth is low.
Strengths in the company's credit profile include a high exposure to food
and beverage end markets, long-term relationships with blue-chip
customers and geographic diversity. The company also benefits from
the good competitive equilibrium in the industry and good liquidity.
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects the company's
good liquidity profile including large cash balances, an expectation
of good positive free cash flow and good external liquidity. OI
Group generally holds a significant cash balance of approximately $400
million, but is expected to hold approximately $700 million
over the next 12 months to enhance liquidity in case of a second wave
of the coronavirus pandemic. OI Group has a $300 million
revolver and a $1,200 million multicurrency revolver which
both expire June 2024 and are more than sufficient to cover working capital,
capex and interest expense. The revolver and term loan (not rated
by Moody's) have one financial covenant, a maximum net leverage
ratio of 5.0x which decreases to 4.75x at the end of 2Q21
and 4.5x at the end 4Q21. Cushion under the covenant is
not expected to be sufficient to allow a full draw on the revolver,
but availability is expected to be well more than needed through the peak
working capital period in 1Q21.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the credit
metrics or competitive environment or if the final settlement for the
asbestos-related liability is greater than the $471 million
currently reserved. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded
if:
• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 5.5 times
• EBITDA to interest coverage is below 3.0 times
• Free cash flow to debt is below 3.0%
The ratings could be upgraded if there is evidence of a sustainable improvement
in credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment.
Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if:
• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 4.7 times
• EBITDA to interest coverage is above 4.5 times
• Free cash flow to debt is above 6.0%
Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, Owens-Illinois Group,
Inc. is one of the leading global manufacturers of glass containers.
OI Group primarily serves the beverage and food industry. Revenue
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $6.3
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
