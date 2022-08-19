Moody's downgrades OMCIAA's Senior Secured rating to A1; outlook changed to stable

Toronto, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport Authority (OMCIAA)'s senior secured rating to A1 from Aa3 as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a1 from aa3. In conjunction with the rating action, the outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action considers OMCIAA's relatively weak traffic recovery compared to its Canadian peers, particularly in the international and transborder segments where airlines repositioned their routes. The slower recovery indicates that there will likely be an extended period for recovery, which weakens the airport's financial profile. Moody's currently expects that it will take OMCIAA until at least 2025 to get back to its pre-pandemic passenger level. Further, the slower recovery highlights OMCIAA's weakened competitive position in the non-domestic market which may lead to a reduced portion of international and transborder traffic when air passenger traffic fully recovers. The downgrade of OMCIAA's ratings balances its solid liquidity against a weaker than average recovery as well as the uncertain trends that evolve in the post-pandemic competitive landscape in the Canadian air travel sector.

That said, OMCIAA's passenger traffic has subsequently increased owing to the easing of government restrictions and pent-up demand, after dropping down to the January 2022 low level following increased travel restrictions from the Omicron variant. We forecast continued recovery for the remainder of 2022, but expect the recovery pace to slow starting in September as August is typically the peak travel period for Canadian airports. Our base case incorporates steady but slow recovery in 2023, although we recognize there are risks that could impede this recovery trajectory for OMCIAA, including: i) lower economic growth; ii) higher inflation; iii) higher borrowing costs; iv) capacity constraints across the network stemming in part from staffing shortfalls at government and airline partners; v) new waves of coronavirus infections; and vi) continued/reinstated travel restrictions and government policies.

Despite the uncertainty, OMCIAA is ultimately expected to recover the traffic lost through the pandemic owing to its position as a key element of the Canadian airport infrastructure being the sixth largest airport serving the National Capital Region, and its relatively high origin and destination traffic. More generally, OMCIAA's A1 senior secured rating and a1 BCA reflect: i) OMCIAA's role as the airport serving the needs of the nation's capital; ii) the essential role that Canadian airports such as OMCIAA play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density; iii) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation; iv) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes; and v) OMCIAA's relatively high origin and destination traffic.

OMCIAA is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a1 and an assumption of low dependence and a low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable because OMCIAA has sufficient liquidity to withstand a longer than expected recovery period and to eventually regain pre-pandemic credit metrics once passenger traffic fully recovers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on OMCIAA's ratings could develop if, following the return to normal traffic performance, there is:

- Debt + ANPL per Origin and Destination (O&D) enplaned passenger falls to below the CAD150 level on a sustained basis

- Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is in excess of 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level

Downward pressure on OMCIAA's ratings could develop if:

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit OMCIAA's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade

- Debt + ANPL per O&D passenger exceeds CAD350 on a sustained basis

- Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is below 1.75x on a sustained basis

- Liquidity is sustained at a materially lower level

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available athttps://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

OMCIAA is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the operation of the Ottawa International Airport, and retains and reinvests all earnings in the management, operation and development of the Airport. The Authority has the right to operate the Ottawa International Airport under the terms of its Ground Lease with Transport Canada until January 31, 2077.

