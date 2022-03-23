Moody's downgrades OU Medicine, Inc. (OK) to Ba2; outlook remains negative

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded OU Medicine, Inc.'s (now OU Health, OUH) (OK) revenue bond rating to Ba2 from Baa3. The outlook remains negative. The system had approximately $1.3 billion of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The magnitude of the downgrade to Ba2 reflects projected cashflow in fiscal 2022 that will be materially below prior expectations, from an escalation of labor costs, and reliance on a financing to avoid a further decline in already weak liquidity and potential covenant breach. Also, the rating action reflects execution risk given a prolonged period of management turnover with several key positions unfilled or filled with interim leaders, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification. Staff shortages will constrain the system's ability to fully recover from the pandemic and meet high patient demand following the completion last year of a major facility expansion to alleviate capacity issues. OUH will be evaluating financing options to provide liquidity and avoid a covenant breach. The rating continues to reflect OUH's high leverage following its buyout from HCA in 2018 and high competition from other healthcare systems and physician-owned facilities in the absence of Certificate of Need regulations.

Despite these significant challenges, the rating favorably incorporates the potential for financial assistance from several closely affiliated public bodies, which would slow the decline in cash and/or help avoid a covenant breach and event of default. The system's unique ties to the State of Oklahoma through The University Hospitals Trust (the Trust), OUH's sole corporate member and a public body with state board representatives, will continue to facilitate large and growing supplemental reimbursement. Additionally, the Trust's financial resources and commitment to OUH's mission indicate an ongoing willingness and ability to support the system, including providing grants for capital projects and temporary liquidity for cashflow management. An additional source of liquidity could be sizable state grants for strategic capital projects, if approved later this year. Although not obligated on OUH's bonds, the system also benefits from close clinical and financial affiliations with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (University) and the OU Foundation, the latter of which has a financial interest in OUH as a lender. The definitive agreement related to the faculty merger last year stipulates that the University may provide additional liquidity to meet the covenant for FYE 2022 if certain conditions are in place. Benefits from Medicaid expansion and growing retail and contract pharmacy programs will continue to help margins.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks to achieving margin improvement and meeting liquidity projections by fiscal yearend 2022, given ongoing and significant labor challenges and related costs, as well as leadership turnover. There is increased risk of a liquidity breach at fiscal yearend 2022. The outlook also reflects risks of maintaining margins and liquidity in fiscal 2023 when large academic support payments to the University are expected to resume.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in balance sheet and operating leverage

- Meaningful and sustained liquidity growth- Return to and maintenance of strong cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased risk of covenant breach

- Inability to improve margins in fiscal 2022, compared with fiscal 2021- Absolute liquidity below expectations- Adverse change in relationships with related entities- Incremental leverage or weakening of leverage metrics beyond expectations- Dilutive acquisition or merger

LEGAL SECURITY

OU Medicine, Inc. is the borrower and sole member of the obligated group. OU Medicine, Inc. owns (in the case of Oklahoma Children's Hospital leases) and operates the three hospitals whose assets and operations are included in the obligated group. OU Health Partners is currently not part of the obligated group. Security for the bonds includes unrestricted receivables and a mortgage on certain property (including University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Edmond Medical Center). The MTI allows for a replacement master indenture if certain rating and financial tests are met.

PROFILE

Effective February 1, 2018, OU Medicine, Inc. (OUM) became the owner and operator of the health system previously known as OU Medical System. OU Medicine is a system of three acute care hospitals, an ambulatory surgery center and operates other related clinics and other access points, composed of: University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Edmond Medical Center in Edmond, Oklahoma and Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. The hospitals serve as teaching and training facilities for students enrolled at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Effective July 1, 2021, OUM combined with OU Physicians, the faculty practice plan, to form OU Health.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018

