Moody's downgrades OU Medicine, Inc. (OK) to Ba3; outlook remains negative

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded OU Medicine, Inc.'s (now OU Health, OUH)(OK) rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook remains negative. The system had $1.3 billion of debt at fiscal yearend 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the likelihood that OUH's cashflow will continue to be well below historical levels and expectations, which will contribute to further declines in an already weak liquidity position and increase the risk of a covenant breach. Despite declines in temporary staff and strategies to increase access, improvement upon low first quarter cashflow margins will be difficult due to labor costs that are above pre-pandemic levels, related issues accommodating demand, and the resumption of academic support payments to Oklahoma University. Without one-time cash infusions or advances, like at the end of fiscal 2022, a continuation of the current cash burn rate would jeopardize OUH's ability to meet its liquidity covenant at fiscal yearend 2023. Also, the rating action reflects execution risk given a prolonged period of management turnover, with several interim leaders and the short tenure of recent senior appointments, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification. The rating continues to reflect OUH's high leverage following its buyout from HCA in 2018 and high competition from other healthcare systems and physician-owned facilities in the absence of Certificate of Need regulations.

Despite these significant challenges, the rating very heavily incorporates the expectation that several closely affiliated public bodies would provide financial assistance to slow the decline in cash and/or help avoid a covenant breach and event of default in fiscal 2023. The system's unique ties to the State of Oklahoma through The University Hospitals Trust (the Trust), OUH's sole corporate member and a public body with state board representatives, will continue to facilitate large and growing supplemental reimbursement. Additionally, the Trust's financial resources and commitment to OUH's mission indicate an ongoing willingness to provide support to OUM for capital projects and/or temporary liquidity for cashflow management as it did in fiscal 2022. Sizable and appropriated or approved grants from the State of Oklahoma will help fund OUH's electronic medical record and capital projects planned by the Trust for the benefit of OUH. Liquidity will also come from the prior Series 2022A bonds. Starting October 2023, OUH could see a material increase in cashflow from a new Medicaid directed payment program passed by the State of Oklahoma and under review by CMS. Also, ongoing benefits from Medicaid expansion and growing retail and contract pharmacy revenue will continue to help margins.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks that cashflow in fiscal year 2023 will be materially less than budget and the system will require sizable external financing assistance to support liquidity and avoid a covenant breach. The outlook reflects risks of installing an electronic medical record in June 2023, which could impair liquidity in the subsequent months as collections temporarily slow. While not very likely, the outlook also reflects the risk that the new Medicaid directed payment program is not approved by CMS or delayed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Meaningful and sustained liquidity growth

- Material reduction in balance sheet and operating leverage - Notable improvement in and maintenance of cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased risk of covenant breach

- Inability to improve margins in fiscal 2023, compared with fiscal 2022 - Absolute liquidity below expectations - Adverse change in relationships with related entities - Incremental leverage or weakening of leverage metrics beyond expectations - Dilutive acquisition or merger

LEGAL SECURITY

OU Medicine, Inc. is the borrower and sole member of the obligated group. OU Medicine, Inc. owns (in the case of Oklahoma Children's Hospital leases) and operates the three hospitals and 80 clinics whose assets and operations are included in the obligated group. OU Health Partners is currently not part of the obligated group. Security for the bonds includes unrestricted receivables and a mortgage on certain property (including University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Edmond Medical Center). The MTI allows for a replacement master indenture if certain rating and financial tests are met.

PROFILE

Effective February 1, 2018, OU Medicine, Inc. (OUM) became the owner and operator of the health system previously known as OU Medical System. OU Medicine is a system of three acute care hospitals, an ambulatory surgery center and operates other related clinics and other access points, composed of: University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Edmond Medical Center in Edmond, Oklahoma and Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. The hospitals serve as teaching and training facilities for students enrolled at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Effective July 1, 2021, OUM combined with OU Physicians, the faculty practice plan, to form OU Health.

METHODOLOGY

