Moody's downgrades OUTFRONT Media's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded OUTFRONT Media Inc.'s
(OUTFRONT) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and the Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. In
addition, Moody's downgraded the senior unsecured note rating
issued by OUTFRONT's subsidiary to B2 from B1 and affirmed the senior
secured debt rating at Ba1. The outlook was changed to negative
from stable.
The downgrade of OUTFRONT's CFR and negative outlook reflect the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy which Moody's expects
will materially reduce outdoor advertising revenue in the near term and
lead to higher leverage levels and decreased cash flow from operations.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, downgraded
to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC
....Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2026,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
due 2024, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Inc.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
OUTFRONT's B1 CFR reflects the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on
outdoor advertising spending which will lead to higher leverage and decreased
operating cash flow. The smaller transit division, which
had been the fastest growing division prior to the pandemic, is
projected to be impacted more severely in the near term and take longer
to recover than the billboard division. OUTFRONT also has significant
exposure to both New York City and Los Angeles which will elevate the
impact of the pandemic on operating performance in the near term.
The company also has a sizable, long term contract with the New
York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to deploy digital transit displays
(including platform, subway, and railcar displays) over the
next several years. The outdoor industry remains vulnerable to
consumer ad spending, with contractual terms generally shorter than
in prior periods. As a result, Moody's expects the
outdoor advertising industry will be impacted more rapidly than in prior
recessions, although performance should improve quicker than in
previous recoveries due to the lower commitment level and ease of initiating
new outdoor campaigns.
OUTFRONT benefits from its market position as one of the largest outdoor
advertising companies in the US with positions in all the top 25 markets
and approximately 150 markets in the US and Canada. The conversion
of traditional static billboards and transit displays to digital is expected
to support revenue and EBITDA growth after the impact of the pandemic
abates. The outdoor advertising industry also benefits from restrictions
on the supply of billboards, which help support advertising rates
and high asset valuations.
OUTFRONT'S leverage has increased to 5.9x (excluding Moody's
standard lease adjustment) as of Q1 2020 following the $495 million
revolver draw during the quarter from 4.9x as of Q4 2019.
Moody's expects that leverage will increase further in the near
term. Expense and capex reductions as well as the suspension of
its dividend are projected to offset part of the economic impact on profitability
and cash flow. OUTFRONT issued $400 million of preferred
equity in Q2 2020 which supports its liquidity position, but elevates
the potential for additional debt in the future to refinance the preferred
stock.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The outdoor advertising
industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in OUTFRONT's credit profile,
including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and OUTFRONT remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on OUTFRONT of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
A governance impact that Moody's considers in OUTFRONT's credit
profile is the company's relatively aggressive financial policy.
Historically, OUTFRONT paid material dividends and capital expenditures
that have led to negative free cash flow over the past few years.
Moody's expects that OUTFRONT will be focused on preserving liquidity,
as evidenced by the suspending of dividend payments in the near term.
OUTFRONT operates as a REIT and is a publicly traded company listed on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Moody's expects OUTFRONT to maintain good liquidity as reflected by the
SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. OUTFRONT drew
$495 million of its $500 million revolver due 2024 ($2
million of LCs outstanding) in Q1 2020 and issued $400 million
in new preferred equity in Q2 2020. Pro forma cash on the balance
sheet as of Q1 2020 following the revolver draw and new preferred equity
is approximately $870 million, which should provide sufficient
liquidity to manage through the pandemic. The borrowings on the
$125 million Accounts Receivable Facility is $120 million,
while $90 million is outstanding against its Repurchase Facility.
There is an additional $78 million of L/C facilities which had
$71 million outstanding as of Q1 2020. OUTFRONT has generated
good cash flow from operations prior to shareholder distributions historically,
but FCF was negative in 2017, 2018 and 2019 after capex, MTA
equipment deployment costs, and dividends. The dividend payment
was suspended to help preserve liquidity in the near term. OUTFRONT's
also has a $300 million At-the-Market equity (ATM)
offering program ($52 million issued in 2019) that could be used
to help fund modest acquisitions or negative FCF.
The term loan is covenant lite, but the revolver is subject to a
maximum consolidated net secured leverage ratio of 4.5x compared
to a ratio of 2x as of Q1 2020. OUTFRONT recently executed an amendment
to its financial covenants that allows for the use of covenant EBITDA
from Q2 and Q3 2019 in place of Q2 and Q3 2020 EBITDA levels, which
Moody's expects will allow OUTFRONT to maintain a sufficient cushion
of compliance with its covenant.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant declines
in OUTFRONT's revenue and EBITDA due to the economic impact of the
pandemic which will lead to higher leverage levels and negative free cash
flow in the near term. OUTFRONT's smaller transit division
will be the most significantly affected in the near term due to the company's
exposure to New York City and will take longer to recover than the billboard
division. Prolonged closures of key markets would increase leverage
levels substantially given OUTFRONT's presence in larger markets,
as well as more volatile national advertising. As markets open,
Moody's expects performance will be dampened by a weak economy and reduced
advertising spending in the near term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade could occur if leverage decreases below 5x (excluding Moody's
standard adjustments) and OUTFRONT demonstrates both the desire and ability
to sustain leverage below that level while maintaining a good liquidity
position. Positive organic revenue growth would also be required,
in addition to positive free cash flow after distributions.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be maintained
above 6x (excluding Moody's standard adjustments). A deterioration
in OUTFRONT's liquidity position, continued negative free
cash flow after dividends, or inability to obtain an amendment to
the financial maintenance covenant if needed could also trigger a downgrade.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUTFRONT) (fka CBS Outdoor Americas Inc.)
is one of the leading outdoor advertising companies with operations primarily
in the US in addition to Canada. OUTFRONT was previously an operating
subsidiary of CBS Corporation and in July 2014 began operating as a REIT.
In 2014, OUTFRONT completed the acquisition of certain outdoor assets
from Van Wagner Communications, LLC (Van Wagner) for $690
million. In 2016, the company sold its Latin America outdoor
assets to JCDecaux S.A. for approximately $82 million
in cash. In 2017, OUTFRONT acquired the equity interests
of certain subsidiaries of All Vision LLC to expand its outdoor advertising
assets in Canada for $94 million of cash and equity. Reported
revenues were approximately $1.8 billion as of Q1 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
