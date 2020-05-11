Moody's downgrades OUTFRONT Media's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded OUTFRONT Media Inc.'s (OUTFRONT) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. In addition, Moody's downgraded the senior unsecured note rating issued by OUTFRONT's subsidiary to B2 from B1 and affirmed the senior secured debt rating at Ba1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of OUTFRONT's CFR and negative outlook reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy which Moody's expects will materially reduce outdoor advertising revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage levels and decreased cash flow from operations. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2026, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OUTFRONT's B1 CFR reflects the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor advertising spending which will lead to higher leverage and decreased operating cash flow. The smaller transit division, which had been the fastest growing division prior to the pandemic, is projected to be impacted more severely in the near term and take longer to recover than the billboard division. OUTFRONT also has significant exposure to both New York City and Los Angeles which will elevate the impact of the pandemic on operating performance in the near term. The company also has a sizable, long term contract with the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to deploy digital transit displays (including platform, subway, and railcar displays) over the next several years. The outdoor industry remains vulnerable to consumer ad spending, with contractual terms generally shorter than in prior periods. As a result, Moody's expects the outdoor advertising industry will be impacted more rapidly than in prior recessions, although performance should improve quicker than in previous recoveries due to the lower commitment level and ease of initiating new outdoor campaigns.

OUTFRONT benefits from its market position as one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the US with positions in all the top 25 markets and approximately 150 markets in the US and Canada. The conversion of traditional static billboards and transit displays to digital is expected to support revenue and EBITDA growth after the impact of the pandemic abates. The outdoor advertising industry also benefits from restrictions on the supply of billboards, which help support advertising rates and high asset valuations.

OUTFRONT'S leverage has increased to 5.9x (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment) as of Q1 2020 following the $495 million revolver draw during the quarter from 4.9x as of Q4 2019. Moody's expects that leverage will increase further in the near term. Expense and capex reductions as well as the suspension of its dividend are projected to offset part of the economic impact on profitability and cash flow. OUTFRONT issued $400 million of preferred equity in Q2 2020 which supports its liquidity position, but elevates the potential for additional debt in the future to refinance the preferred stock.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The outdoor advertising industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in OUTFRONT's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and OUTFRONT remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on OUTFRONT of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in OUTFRONT's credit profile is the company's relatively aggressive financial policy. Historically, OUTFRONT paid material dividends and capital expenditures that have led to negative free cash flow over the past few years. Moody's expects that OUTFRONT will be focused on preserving liquidity, as evidenced by the suspending of dividend payments in the near term. OUTFRONT operates as a REIT and is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Moody's expects OUTFRONT to maintain good liquidity as reflected by the SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. OUTFRONT drew $495 million of its $500 million revolver due 2024 ($2 million of LCs outstanding) in Q1 2020 and issued $400 million in new preferred equity in Q2 2020. Pro forma cash on the balance sheet as of Q1 2020 following the revolver draw and new preferred equity is approximately $870 million, which should provide sufficient liquidity to manage through the pandemic. The borrowings on the $125 million Accounts Receivable Facility is $120 million, while $90 million is outstanding against its Repurchase Facility. There is an additional $78 million of L/C facilities which had $71 million outstanding as of Q1 2020. OUTFRONT has generated good cash flow from operations prior to shareholder distributions historically, but FCF was negative in 2017, 2018 and 2019 after capex, MTA equipment deployment costs, and dividends. The dividend payment was suspended to help preserve liquidity in the near term. OUTFRONT's also has a $300 million At-the-Market equity (ATM) offering program ($52 million issued in 2019) that could be used to help fund modest acquisitions or negative FCF.

The term loan is covenant lite, but the revolver is subject to a maximum consolidated net secured leverage ratio of 4.5x compared to a ratio of 2x as of Q1 2020. OUTFRONT recently executed an amendment to its financial covenants that allows for the use of covenant EBITDA from Q2 and Q3 2019 in place of Q2 and Q3 2020 EBITDA levels, which Moody's expects will allow OUTFRONT to maintain a sufficient cushion of compliance with its covenant.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant declines in OUTFRONT's revenue and EBITDA due to the economic impact of the pandemic which will lead to higher leverage levels and negative free cash flow in the near term. OUTFRONT's smaller transit division will be the most significantly affected in the near term due to the company's exposure to New York City and will take longer to recover than the billboard division. Prolonged closures of key markets would increase leverage levels substantially given OUTFRONT's presence in larger markets, as well as more volatile national advertising. As markets open, Moody's expects performance will be dampened by a weak economy and reduced advertising spending in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur if leverage decreases below 5x (excluding Moody's standard adjustments) and OUTFRONT demonstrates both the desire and ability to sustain leverage below that level while maintaining a good liquidity position. Positive organic revenue growth would also be required, in addition to positive free cash flow after distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be maintained above 6x (excluding Moody's standard adjustments). A deterioration in OUTFRONT's liquidity position, continued negative free cash flow after dividends, or inability to obtain an amendment to the financial maintenance covenant if needed could also trigger a downgrade.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUTFRONT) (fka CBS Outdoor Americas Inc.) is one of the leading outdoor advertising companies with operations primarily in the US in addition to Canada. OUTFRONT was previously an operating subsidiary of CBS Corporation and in July 2014 began operating as a REIT. In 2014, OUTFRONT completed the acquisition of certain outdoor assets from Van Wagner Communications, LLC (Van Wagner) for $690 million. In 2016, the company sold its Latin America outdoor assets to JCDecaux S.A. for approximately $82 million in cash. In 2017, OUTFRONT acquired the equity interests of certain subsidiaries of All Vision LLC to expand its outdoor advertising assets in Canada for $94 million of cash and equity. Reported revenues were approximately $1.8 billion as of Q1 2020.

