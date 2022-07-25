info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Ocado to B3 from B2; outlook stable

25 Jul 2022

London, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of technology-driven software and robotics platform business and UK online grocery retailer Ocado Group plc (Ocado or the company). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and the rating of the company's £500 million backed senior unsecured notes to B3 from B2. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade of Ocado's ratings reflects the prolonged operating underperformance of the company and Moody's expectations of lower EBITDA generation over the next 12-18 months, driven by increasing competitive pressures in the retail business, a slower ramp-up of International Solutions compared to Moody's previous expectations, only partly mitigated by expected higher EBITDA in UK Solutions & Logistics.

Ocado's leverage, as measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, was negative reflects negative EBITDA of £47.6 million on a last twelve months basis as of 28 May 2022. Leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA stood at 41.9x at the end of fiscal 2021 ending 28 November 2021. Based on Moody's current forecasts, leverage - measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will remain in double digits over the next 12-18 months, and well over Moody's expectations for the B3 rating category. Free cash flows will remain highly negative throughout the forecast period.

More positively, the B3 rating reflects the significant cash balances of the company as strengthened by a £575 million equity rights issue completed in June, as well as a track record in regularly accessing different capital markets. Liquidity is further supported by an undrawn £300 million revolving credit facility. Ocado currently has sufficient liquidity to fund its planned capital expenditures through fiscal 2025 based on Moody's base case.

Ocado has signed deals with major retailers, who have announced plans to roll out capacity equivalent to 58 CFCs, with 40 customer fulfilment centres (CFCs), or 221 modules already formally ordered to date, for roll out by 2027. While UK Solutions & Logistics is expected to continue to grow and generate the majority of group EBITDA over the next two years, International Solutions will remain loss making during this period and turn EBITDA positive only in fiscal 2024. Ocado is expected to relinquish control and will therefore deconsolidate its retail operations in fiscal 2024, reflecting the agreement with Marks & Spencer p.l.c. (M&S, Ba1 stable), its joint venture partner.

Also, the client base of Ocado's technology business is currently limited, with Ocado Retail itself (eight CFCs) and Kroger (20 CFCs) accounting for a majority of committed modules and expected future fee revenue. Japan's Aeon has also signed up for the delivery of additional 20 CFCs between 2023 and 2035. Ocado Solutions' other partners include Sobeys, ICA, Casino, Alcampo, Coles and Auchan Poland. For a typical CFC contract, Ocado charges clients an upfront fee and a continuing fee based upon delivered sales capacity.

While the CFCs could become a significant EBITDA contributor by 2024, this will require major investments to get them up and running. Total capital expenditure is currently expected to be around £800 million p.a. on average over the next six years driven by accelerating roll out of Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) worldwide, compared to £680 million in 2021 and £526 million in 2020 as reported.

Ocado's capital spending plans have increased significantly since 2020 after the company agreed to sell a 50% stake in Ocado Retail to M&S, i.e. when the company's strategic focus shifted from retail to technology solutions. In the same year, the company issued shares and convertible bonds to fund its planned investments.

A majority of investments have gone into the construction of the CFCs in the UK, including those used by Ocado itself, and internationally, but also, more recently, to buy technology companies. In 2021 the company completed two acquisitions of robotics technology businesses - Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics - for $260 million and $25 million respectively, aiming to accelerate the development of robotic manipulation solutions.

Autostore AS, a Norwegian company and Ocado's competitor, filed several patent infringement claims against Ocado in 2020. In March 2022, the International Trade Commission decided in favour of Ocado on all points, confirming the original finding of the judge from December 2021. AutoStore said it intended to appeal the ruling in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Court cases are ongoing between the two companies also in other jurisdictions, including the UK, where a ruling is expected in the coming months. The impact of these litigation cases on Ocado's business plan could be material and is not factored in the current rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Ocado's ESG Credit Impact Score is high (CIS-4). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG governance attributes are overall considered to have a high impact on the current rating. This mainly reflects an aggressive financial strategy and high leverage, and a limited track record in terms of profitable performance. These risks are mitigated by moderate environmental and social risks, and overall good board structure, compliance and reporting.

LIQUIDITY

Ocado had cash on balance sheet of around £1.1 billion as at 28 May 2022. Moody's expects significantly negative free cash flows over the next two years as a result of expected weak EBITDA generation and large planned capital outflows. At the end of fiscal 2022, Moody's anticipates that Ocado will have around £1.3 billion cash on balance sheet in addition to £300 million fully available under the new revolving credit facility, which are expected to adequately cover its capital requirements between fiscals 2024-25.

Clearly though at some stage continued heavy capital spending will necessitate further equity or debt issuance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 35% recovery rate as is typical for capital structures including only unsecured debt without strong covenants.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will over the next 12-18 months maintain an at least adequate liquidity profile. In addition, Moody's expects the company to retain full access to the capital markets to support its ongoing heavy capital spending. As such, an inability to access additional funds at an appropriate time would have negative rating implications.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering the expected continuing weak credit metrics and need for ongoing access to additional funds to support the company's future growth ambitions, an upgrade is unlikely in the next two years at least. Beyond that time, strong profit growth, sustained positive free cash flow and a material deleveraging from the levels expected at the end of the current forecast period would be prerequisites for positive rating pressure.

An upgrade would also require a significantly broader customer base for the International Solutions and UK Solutions & Logistics segments, and absence of material ongoing litigation risks.

Conversely, a downgrade would be appropriate in the event of a deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, evidence of reduced access to the capital markets, in the event of material execution issues either with respect to Ocado's own retail operations or in the development and deployment of online retail solutions for third-party grocers, if EBITDA growth falls short of Moody's expectations or in case of adverse outcome from legal proceedings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Ocado Group plc

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 2000, Ocado is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a joint venture with M&S.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

