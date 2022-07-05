Moody's downgrades Octagon Healthcare Funding plc's underlying rating to A3 from A2; outlook changed to negative

London, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to A3 from A2 the underlying rating of the GBP306.3 million fixed-rate senior secured bonds due 2035 (the Bonds) issued by Octagon Healthcare Funding plc (the Issuer) and on-lent to Octagon Healthcare Limited (ProjectCo). The outlook was changed to negative from stable. The A1 backed senior secured rating of the Bonds, based upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable), is unaffected by this rating action.

ProjectCo is a special purpose vehicle that in 1998 signed a Project Agreement (PA) with the predecessor of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Trust) to construct an acute general hospital in Norwich, United Kingdom, and provide certain facilities management (FM) services until 2036 (Project). The proceeds of the Bonds were used to refinance ProjectCo's existing bank debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects a marked weakening in performance scores and the resulting increase in deductions awarded by the Trust since May 2021, whereas performance had previously been strong and deductions minimal. This follows the Department of Health bringing in an independent third-party consultancy, P2G LLP, to monitor the project. The Trust has also requested a site condition and compliance survey and a fire safety survey be undertaken, which are expected to start in Q3 of this year, and which could result in increased deductions and/or remediation works or costs if they were to identify material defects. However, we understand that ProjectCo expects to enter into a Standstill Agreement by August 2022, which would grant a 14-month relief period with respect to the application of the Payment Mechanism and other Trust contractual remedies in regard to any issues identified by the surveys.

Between May 2021 and April 2022, ProjectCo received c. GBP989,300 of deductions, which is equivalent to approximately 1.5% of the Unitary Payment (UP) over the same period. This compares to virtually nil deductions in the preceding 12 months. This increase in deductions, which has been contested by ProjectCo and the FM provider, is the consequence of stricter performance monitoring compared to the approach that had been adopted since the beginning of operations and the Trust changing the performance monitoring methodology. Payment deductions made by the Trust attributable to the FM subcontractor, Serco, are passed on to the subcontractor subject to liability caps. We understand that all deductions since May 2021 have been fully passed down to Serco.

At present, the weakening in performance has not resulted in ProjectCo breaching any event of default thresholds within the PA. Following the recent five-year extension of Serco's contract as FM operator, providing for the revision of service level specifications and performance monitoring methodology, the parties also agreed to a three-month Bedding-In Period covering April-June 2022, during which no deductions were to be made in respect of any performance failures for Soft FM services. Performance monitoring resumed in July 2022 and is expected to result in an increase in the level of deductions reported vs. historical standards, although more measured compared to deductions recorded immediately prior to the contract extension. In addition, we understand that ProjectCo and the Trust are currently negotiating a commercial settlement with the aim of reaching an agreement around the level of past deductions which have been incurred, reset performance against PA event of default thresholds, as well as reach a common understanding on contractual interpretation and monitoring standards under the PA.

Notwithstanding the above, the A3 underlying rating continues to benefit from: (1) the availability-based revenue stream under the long-term PA with the Trust, (2) the credit strength of the Trust supported by a Deed of Safeguard provided by the Secretary of State, (3) a range of creditor protections included within the financing structure such as debt service and maintenance reserves, and (4) the expectation that there is a likelihood of high recovery for lenders in the event termination by the Trust following a ProjectCo event of default under the PA.

The rating is, however, constrained by (1) the Issuer's high leverage, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress, although we note our forecast average Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.59x is higher compared with peers, (2) FM subcontractor liability caps that are weaker than those of similar projects, and (3) the risks linked to potential increases in lifecycle costs, which are borne by ProjectCo.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that (1) the site condition and compliance survey and the fire safety survey requested by the Trust could uncover defects resulting in material remediation works and/or increased costs or deductions, (2) deductions might increase following the expiration of the Bedding-In period at the end of June 2022, and (3) delays in the finalisation of a Standstill Agreement and commercial settlement could result in further disagreements around the level of deductions incurred and/or a deterioration in the relationships between project parties .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The outlook could be changed to stable if: (1) a settlement agreement is reached with the Trust, resulting in no permanent adverse impact on ProjectCo's financial metrics and reducing the level of deductions incurred, (2) the site condition and compliance survey and the fire safety survey do not identify any material defects resulting in increased deductions and/or material remediation works or costs, and (3) operating performance improves on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) deductions continue at current levels, increasing the likelihood of a default under the PA, (2) the site condition and compliance survey or the fire safety survey identify material defects resulting in increased deductions and/or material remediation works or costs, (3) the finalisation of a Standstill Agreement and commercial settlement continue to be delayed, (4) the financial implications of any settlement agreement result in a permanent detrimental impact on ProjectCo's credit profile, (5) the relationship between ProjectCo and the Trust deteriorates further, and/or (6) lifecycle or FM cost assumptions were to prove inadequate, leading to reduced DSCR metrics.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosuresin relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Bechraoui--Quantin

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

