Moody's downgrades Octave Music's CFR to B3; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $315 million of rated debt impacted

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded The Octave Music Group, Inc.'s ("Octave Music" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and bank credit facilities ratings to B3 from B2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

$25 Million Amended Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

$290 Million ($281.9 Million outstanding) Amended Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan due 2025, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc.

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade action reflects the significant impact that the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic will have on Octave Music's operating and financial performance in 2020. The closure of bars, restaurants and retail establishments during the recent lockdowns across North America and Europe, where the company maintains and operates its entertainment jukeboxes, will lead to a substantial, albeit temporary, deterioration in Octave Music's profitability and a spike in financial leverage to over 10x (Moody's adjusted) from 5.8x at 29 March 2020 as well as negative free cash flow generation due to the inevitable cash burn. While many regions in North America and Europe are now gradually reopening their economies, Moody's expects customer traffic in the company's jukebox locations to remain well below historical levels due to rising joblessness, reduced occupancy guidelines and patrons opting for home delivery, carryout and online shopping to avoid public gatherings and a potential resurgence of infections amid continuing circulation of the virus in the population. As the virus threat is eventually neutralized and consumer spending gradually rebounds in 2021, Moody's projects leverage will improve to the 7.5x-8x area by the end of next year. However, Moody's does not expect leverage to return to pre-COVID-19 levels near the 6x area over the rating horizon given the expectation that some small-to-medium sized (SMB) restaurants and medium-to-large sized apparel/specialty retailers may scale down or file for bankruptcy protection.

The negative outlook reflects governance risks, specifically the likelihood that leverage will remain elevated above 7x (Moody's adjusted) over the next two years given Octave Music's current operational challenges and dependence on consumer discretionary spending, which Moody's expects will remain depressed for several quarters. The negative outlook also embeds the numerous uncertainties related to the social considerations and economic impact from COVID-19 on the company's cash flows, leverage and liquidity. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the pandemic, the impact that government restrictions to curb the virus will have on consumer behavior, the duration of lockdowns in geographies that Octave Music operates as well as the timeline for reopening bars, restaurants and retail establishments. The auditor's expressed opinion casting substantial doubt as to whether the company can continue as a going concern as a result of COVID-19 is also embedded in the negative outlook.

Prior to the virus outbreak, US restaurant and retail locations were experiencing weak customer traffic trends due to consumers increasing usage of e-commerce sites for online shopping and home delivery of groceries, meal kits, apparel and home goods. During the pandemic, most bars, restaurants and retailers were subject to mandatory closures with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies that were deemed essential. As the US and other countries lift the coronavirus restrictions and begin the process of reopening their economies, Moody's expects an acceleration of restaurant and retail secular trends will pressure customer traffic in the company's jukebox locations. Social distancing guidelines will remain in effect as these sites reopen, which will reduce the volume of patrons, average weekly coinage per jukebox as well as shipments of new and replacement installations. During the reopening phases and for a period of time thereafter, Moody's expects consumer behavior to shift to at-home activities with less out-of-home entertainment activities compared to periods prior to COVID-19.

Moody's expects US real GDP to contract by 5.7% in 2020. Given the economic recession this year and the prospect of extended business closures and high rates of unemployment, an erosion of consumer confidence will lead to a reduction in discretionary consumption. With roughly two-thirds of Octave Music's revenue derived from the TouchTunes jukebox segment, Moody's expects this business to experience the most pressure with 30%-40% revenue declines due to its sizable exposure to SMBs, which are more vulnerable in the current downturn and expected to experience reduced consumer spending as well as an outsized number of business failures, especially among bars and restaurants.

In the first calendar quarter, total jukebox units shipped declined 16%, average active jukeboxes decreased 6.4%, average weekly coinage per jukebox fell 7.3% and total gross coinage dropped 13.2% in the company's core North American operations. The mobile app is a significant driver of Octave Music's cashflow given that mobile coinage accounts for about 56% of total gross coinage and mobile users typically pay a higher average price per song and purchase more premium features. The mobile app is used when the patron is at the jukebox location and encourages users to play jukebox tunes from their seats. While mobile coinage increased 15% year-over-year in the first eleven weeks of Q1 2020, Moody's estimates mobile declined around 80%-90% in the last two weeks of the quarter due to COVID-19 venue closures, resulting in a 1% decline over the entire quarter. As some of these venues reopen, Moody's expects year-over-year declines to improve from the March nadir.

Despite revenue pressures in the jukebox business, Moody's expects the PlayNetwork background music segment (about one-third of revenue) to provide some near-term downside cushion against spending pullbacks given its recurring subscription revenue model. However, we expect this segment to decline 15%-25% given the sizable exposure to more challenged sectors such as apparel and specialty retailers, in-venue dining, big box retailers and hospitality that are more likely to be hurt due to social distancing guidelines, risk of infection and accelerated shift of consumer spending to online retail channels. Several medium-to-large sized retailers have already filed for bankruptcy protection and more may follow. As such, Moody's expects renewal rates to fall over the coming year and systems integration demand to drop as clients in these sectors reduce, cancel or delay their subscriptions and reduce discretionary spend. Clients with weak liquidity and based in regions more severely impacted by the coronavirus will likely seek to extend payment terms, which could negatively impact working capital and lead to an increase in the company's cash conversion cycle. Somewhat offsetting this is PlayNetwork's exposure to less challenged sectors such as telecom and fast food restaurants, which Moody's estimates collectively account for about 37% of segment revenue. Notably, several fast food restaurants have adapted to the pandemic by offering curbside and drive-thru pickup, local delivery and nationwide shipping.

Moody's recognizes that differences in number of cases across geographic locations (hotspot vs. non-hotspot) as well as the rolling effects of the virus will drive the degree of revenue decline and recovery given the company's broad geographic presence across North America, which accounts for roughly 70% of total revenue and 85% of jukebox segment revenue. The impact to the company's financial performance will mirror the timing of the outbreak, economic shutdown and eventual reopening in each region. Europe and the US will mostly impact Octave Music's performance in Q2 2020 and potentially in Q3 2020, offset by growth in Asia-Pacific as that region's economies reopen. Given that its jukeboxes are manufactured in Asia, the company witnessed some supply chain disruptions in Q1 2020; however in recent weeks it has improved, facilitating a steady inventory buildup to fulfill installation demand. To stimulate client demand over the coming quarters, Moody's expects Octave Music will selectively offer promotional discounts for its jukeboxes.

Over the coming quarters, Moody's projects Octave Music will generate negative cash flow from operations and experience delayed accounts receivable collections as challenged clients pay bills at a slower pace. The company has implement plans to minimize its cash burn as much as possible during the closure period via a combination of natural expense reductions that decline with revenue contraction (i.e., revenue share paid to operators and license fees paid to music content providers) and management actions aimed at reducing operating costs in the short-run. This includes headcount and back office reductions (including furloughs and reductions in salaries, bonuses and temporary workers), negotiated reductions in vendor pricing, consolidation of accounting systems, lower capex and rent deferrals from landlords. Octave Music is also taking advantage of government grant assistance programs enacted by the US and Canadian national governments as well as employee payroll tax deferrals provided by the US Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Octave Music's B3 CFR is constrained by its small revenue base, high financial leverage, and exposure to SMB clients and consumer discretionary spend, which could lead to cyclical or volatile revenue, particularly in an economic recession. Over the past several years, the jukebox installed base has experienced flat-to-declining growth due to secular pressures on customer traffic in bars and restaurants; however this has been offset by rising average weekly coinage per jukebox driven by product upgrades, new features and growing mobile coinage. Octave Music's background music business exposes the company to repricing risk at contract renewals, a challenged retail environment and increasing churn in North America, partially offset by growth in Asia-Pacific. The background music segment's margins are lower than the jukebox segment's margins, but has the potential for higher expected growth and margin improvement longer-term as the business scales via the recently launched collaboration with Apple Music to extend into new client verticals such as fitness, healthcare, banking and telecommunications.

The rating is supported by Octave Music's market leadership position with the largest network of digitally connected jukeboxes in North America. It also reflects barriers to entry that stem from its cumulative R&D spend, patented technology and highly fragmented network of 2,500+ independent operators. Jukebox-related capital expenditures are low given that Octave Music's operator network is responsible for all installation, repair and maintenance of the installed fleet. Additionally, the rating considers the long-standing relationships with major labels, publishers and performance rights organizations (PROs) that provide music content via multi-year licensing agreements, recurring music and media services revenue supported by multi-year contracts, and diversification from the PlayNetwork segment, which provides exposure to enterprise and international customers.

Moody's expects Octave Music to have weak liquidity over the coming 12-15 months. While the company has historically generated positive free cash flow arising from a profitable business model characterized by modest working capital and capex, Moody's expects free cash flow generation to be negative this year due to significant revenue declines and EBITDA shortfalls. Over the next twelve months, Moody's projects negative free cash flow in the range of -$10 million to -$20 million. Cash balances were $48.5 million at 29 March 2020, which includes $24.7 million in borrowings drawn under the $25 million amended revolving credit facility (RCF) following an $8.5 million repayment on the amended first-lien term loan. The term loan has a mandatory amortization of approximately $10 million annually or $2.5 million quarterly, commencing Q2 2020, which the company is expected to pay via internal cash sources.

Owing to the company's operating challenges, in early May, Octave Music proactively obtained an amendment from its lenders for covenant relief that delays the Maximum Total Secured Net Leverage Ratio step downs that were scheduled to begin in the December 2020 quarter. Instead of stepping down to 5.5x in December 2020 (from 6x currently), 5.5x in June 2021 and 5x in December 2021, the revised covenant will remain at 6x through June 2021, stepping down to 5.75x in September 2021, 5.5x in March 2022, 5.25x in June 2022 and 5x in September 2022. The stepdown to 4.5x in December 2022 will remain unchanged. The amendment also allows for the replacement of Consolidated EBITDA for each month from March 2020 through August 2020 with actual Consolidated EBITDA for the respective months of 2019 for measurement purposes. The company has the option to cancel the use of replacement Consolidated EBITDA when actual EBITDA performance has improved.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The interactive music jukebox and background music sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Octave Music's credit profile, including its exposure to US, European and Asian economies, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Octave Music remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Octave Music of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A social risk that Moody's consider in Octave Music's credit profile is the increasing proliferation of on-demand interactive music streaming services that could potentially compete for Octave Music's business customers, if they are able to maneuver around the challenges of licensing music in public spaces. Somewhat offsetting this risk is PlayNetwork's recently launched partnership with Apple Music that establishes a new background music service for enterprises. Apple Music for Business allows enterprises to play a curated mix of Apple Music and custom playlists that express their brand and connect with their customers. PlayNetwork is the provider of Apple Music for Business and responsible for technology development, music curation, licensing, marketing and sales, and owns the direct relationship with brands.

As a portfolio company of private equity sponsor Searchlight Capital Partners, Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be relatively aggressive and governance risk to be elevated given that equity sponsors have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating outlook could be revised to stable if organic revenue growth returns to the low-single digit percentage range with 20%-25% adjusted EBITDA margins, financial leverage in the 6x-7x band (Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow to debt in the 2.5%-5% range (Moody's adjusted). Moody's would also require an unqualified financial audit.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially if the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession continue to impact consumer discretionary spending and out-of-home dining and entertainment. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Octave Music exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion that lead to a sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA leverage below 6x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 5%. The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and continue to exhibit prudent financial policies. Ratings could experience downward pressure if financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, were sustained above 8x (Moody's adjusted), liquidity experiences further deterioration such that free cash flow generation becomes meaningfully negative or the risk of default or a distressed exchange becomes elevated.

The Octave Music Group, Inc., headquartered in New York, N.Y. and privately majority-owned by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., is a leading provider of out-of-home digital-based interactive music and entertainment jukeboxes (TouchTunes), with a total global installed base of roughly 70,000 units featured in bars, restaurants, retail stores, hospitality establishments and other locations across North America (approximately 63,000 units) and Europe (approximately 7,500 units). Octave Music maintains a network of over 2,500 jukebox operators in North America who install the equipment in local venues and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. In May 2017, Octave Music acquired PlayNetwork, Inc., a leading global provider of in-store audio, visual and branded multimedia entertainment and marketing solutions to department stores, specialty retailers, restaurants, supermarkets and corporations with approximately 99,500 locations.

