Moody's downgrades Octave Music's CFR to B3; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $315 million of rated debt impacted
New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded
The Octave Music Group, Inc.'s ("Octave Music"
or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from
B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
and bank credit facilities ratings to B3 from B2. The outlook was
revised to negative from stable.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD
$25 Million Amended Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2024, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
$290 Million ($281.9 Million outstanding)
Amended Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan due 2025, Downgraded
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade action reflects the significant impact that the novel coronavirus
(a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic will have on Octave
Music's operating and financial performance in 2020. The
closure of bars, restaurants and retail establishments during the
recent lockdowns across North America and Europe, where the company
maintains and operates its entertainment jukeboxes, will lead to
a substantial, albeit temporary, deterioration in Octave Music's
profitability and a spike in financial leverage to over 10x (Moody's
adjusted) from 5.8x at 29 March 2020 as well as negative free cash
flow generation due to the inevitable cash burn. While many regions
in North America and Europe are now gradually reopening their economies,
Moody's expects customer traffic in the company's jukebox
locations to remain well below historical levels due to rising joblessness,
reduced occupancy guidelines and patrons opting for home delivery,
carryout and online shopping to avoid public gatherings and a potential
resurgence of infections amid continuing circulation of the virus in the
population. As the virus threat is eventually neutralized and consumer
spending gradually rebounds in 2021, Moody's projects leverage
will improve to the 7.5x-8x area by the end of next year.
However, Moody's does not expect leverage to return to pre-COVID-19
levels near the 6x area over the rating horizon given the expectation
that some small-to-medium sized (SMB) restaurants and medium-to-large
sized apparel/specialty retailers may scale down or file for bankruptcy
protection.
The negative outlook reflects governance risks, specifically the
likelihood that leverage will remain elevated above 7x (Moody's
adjusted) over the next two years given Octave Music's current operational
challenges and dependence on consumer discretionary spending, which
Moody's expects will remain depressed for several quarters.
The negative outlook also embeds the numerous uncertainties related to
the social considerations and economic impact from COVID-19 on
the company's cash flows, leverage and liquidity. The
magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the pandemic,
the impact that government restrictions to curb the virus will have on
consumer behavior, the duration of lockdowns in geographies that
Octave Music operates as well as the timeline for reopening bars,
restaurants and retail establishments. The auditor's expressed
opinion casting substantial doubt as to whether the company can continue
as a going concern as a result of COVID-19 is also embedded in
the negative outlook.
Prior to the virus outbreak, US restaurant and retail locations
were experiencing weak customer traffic trends due to consumers increasing
usage of e-commerce sites for online shopping and home delivery
of groceries, meal kits, apparel and home goods. During
the pandemic, most bars, restaurants and retailers were subject
to mandatory closures with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies
that were deemed essential. As the US and other countries lift
the coronavirus restrictions and begin the process of reopening their
economies, Moody's expects an acceleration of restaurant and
retail secular trends will pressure customer traffic in the company's
jukebox locations. Social distancing guidelines will remain in
effect as these sites reopen, which will reduce the volume of patrons,
average weekly coinage per jukebox as well as shipments of new and replacement
installations. During the reopening phases and for a period of
time thereafter, Moody's expects consumer behavior to shift
to at-home activities with less out-of-home entertainment
activities compared to periods prior to COVID-19.
Moody's expects US real GDP to contract by 5.7% in
2020. Given the economic recession this year and the prospect of
extended business closures and high rates of unemployment, an erosion
of consumer confidence will lead to a reduction in discretionary consumption.
With roughly two-thirds of Octave Music's revenue derived
from the TouchTunes jukebox segment, Moody's expects this
business to experience the most pressure with 30%-40%
revenue declines due to its sizable exposure to SMBs, which are
more vulnerable in the current downturn and expected to experience reduced
consumer spending as well as an outsized number of business failures,
especially among bars and restaurants.
In the first calendar quarter, total jukebox units shipped declined
16%, average active jukeboxes decreased 6.4%,
average weekly coinage per jukebox fell 7.3% and total gross
coinage dropped 13.2% in the company's core North
American operations. The mobile app is a significant driver of
Octave Music's cashflow given that mobile coinage accounts for about
56% of total gross coinage and mobile users typically pay a higher
average price per song and purchase more premium features. The
mobile app is used when the patron is at the jukebox location and encourages
users to play jukebox tunes from their seats. While mobile coinage
increased 15% year-over-year in the first eleven
weeks of Q1 2020, Moody's estimates mobile declined around
80%-90% in the last two weeks of the quarter due
to COVID-19 venue closures, resulting in a 1% decline
over the entire quarter. As some of these venues reopen,
Moody's expects year-over-year declines to improve
from the March nadir.
Despite revenue pressures in the jukebox business, Moody's
expects the PlayNetwork background music segment (about one-third
of revenue) to provide some near-term downside cushion against
spending pullbacks given its recurring subscription revenue model.
However, we expect this segment to decline 15%-25%
given the sizable exposure to more challenged sectors such as apparel
and specialty retailers, in-venue dining, big box retailers
and hospitality that are more likely to be hurt due to social distancing
guidelines, risk of infection and accelerated shift of consumer
spending to online retail channels. Several medium-to-large
sized retailers have already filed for bankruptcy protection and more
may follow. As such, Moody's expects renewal rates
to fall over the coming year and systems integration demand to drop as
clients in these sectors reduce, cancel or delay their subscriptions
and reduce discretionary spend. Clients with weak liquidity and
based in regions more severely impacted by the coronavirus will likely
seek to extend payment terms, which could negatively impact working
capital and lead to an increase in the company's cash conversion
cycle. Somewhat offsetting this is PlayNetwork's exposure
to less challenged sectors such as telecom and fast food restaurants,
which Moody's estimates collectively account for about 37%
of segment revenue. Notably, several fast food restaurants
have adapted to the pandemic by offering curbside and drive-thru
pickup, local delivery and nationwide shipping.
Moody's recognizes that differences in number of cases across geographic
locations (hotspot vs. non-hotspot) as well as the rolling
effects of the virus will drive the degree of revenue decline and recovery
given the company's broad geographic presence across North America,
which accounts for roughly 70% of total revenue and 85%
of jukebox segment revenue. The impact to the company's financial
performance will mirror the timing of the outbreak, economic shutdown
and eventual reopening in each region. Europe and the US will mostly
impact Octave Music's performance in Q2 2020 and potentially in
Q3 2020, offset by growth in Asia-Pacific as that region's
economies reopen. Given that its jukeboxes are manufactured in
Asia, the company witnessed some supply chain disruptions in Q1
2020; however in recent weeks it has improved, facilitating
a steady inventory buildup to fulfill installation demand. To stimulate
client demand over the coming quarters, Moody's expects Octave
Music will selectively offer promotional discounts for its jukeboxes.
Over the coming quarters, Moody's projects Octave Music will
generate negative cash flow from operations and experience delayed accounts
receivable collections as challenged clients pay bills at a slower pace.
The company has implement plans to minimize its cash burn as much as possible
during the closure period via a combination of natural expense reductions
that decline with revenue contraction (i.e., revenue
share paid to operators and license fees paid to music content providers)
and management actions aimed at reducing operating costs in the short-run.
This includes headcount and back office reductions (including furloughs
and reductions in salaries, bonuses and temporary workers),
negotiated reductions in vendor pricing, consolidation of accounting
systems, lower capex and rent deferrals from landlords. Octave
Music is also taking advantage of government grant assistance programs
enacted by the US and Canadian national governments as well as employee
payroll tax deferrals provided by the US Coronavirus, Aid,
Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Octave Music's B3 CFR is constrained by its small revenue base,
high financial leverage, and exposure to SMB clients and consumer
discretionary spend, which could lead to cyclical or volatile revenue,
particularly in an economic recession. Over the past several years,
the jukebox installed base has experienced flat-to-declining
growth due to secular pressures on customer traffic in bars and restaurants;
however this has been offset by rising average weekly coinage per jukebox
driven by product upgrades, new features and growing mobile coinage.
Octave Music's background music business exposes the company to
repricing risk at contract renewals, a challenged retail environment
and increasing churn in North America, partially offset by growth
in Asia-Pacific. The background music segment's margins
are lower than the jukebox segment's margins, but has the
potential for higher expected growth and margin improvement longer-term
as the business scales via the recently launched collaboration with Apple
Music to extend into new client verticals such as fitness, healthcare,
banking and telecommunications.
The rating is supported by Octave Music's market leadership position
with the largest network of digitally connected jukeboxes in North America.
It also reflects barriers to entry that stem from its cumulative R&D
spend, patented technology and highly fragmented network of 2,500+
independent operators. Jukebox-related capital expenditures
are low given that Octave Music's operator network is responsible
for all installation, repair and maintenance of the installed fleet.
Additionally, the rating considers the long-standing relationships
with major labels, publishers and performance rights organizations
(PROs) that provide music content via multi-year licensing agreements,
recurring music and media services revenue supported by multi-year
contracts, and diversification from the PlayNetwork segment,
which provides exposure to enterprise and international customers.
Moody's expects Octave Music to have weak liquidity over the coming
12-15 months. While the company has historically generated
positive free cash flow arising from a profitable business model characterized
by modest working capital and capex, Moody's expects free
cash flow generation to be negative this year due to significant revenue
declines and EBITDA shortfalls. Over the next twelve months,
Moody's projects negative free cash flow in the range of -$10
million to -$20 million. Cash balances were $48.5
million at 29 March 2020, which includes $24.7 million
in borrowings drawn under the $25 million amended revolving credit
facility (RCF) following an $8.5 million repayment on the
amended first-lien term loan. The term loan has a mandatory
amortization of approximately $10 million annually or $2.5
million quarterly, commencing Q2 2020, which the company is
expected to pay via internal cash sources.
Owing to the company's operating challenges, in early May,
Octave Music proactively obtained an amendment from its lenders for covenant
relief that delays the Maximum Total Secured Net Leverage Ratio step downs
that were scheduled to begin in the December 2020 quarter. Instead
of stepping down to 5.5x in December 2020 (from 6x currently),
5.5x in June 2021 and 5x in December 2021, the revised covenant
will remain at 6x through June 2021, stepping down to 5.75x
in September 2021, 5.5x in March 2022, 5.25x
in June 2022 and 5x in September 2022. The stepdown to 4.5x
in December 2022 will remain unchanged. The amendment also allows
for the replacement of Consolidated EBITDA for each month from March 2020
through August 2020 with actual Consolidated EBITDA for the respective
months of 2019 for measurement purposes. The company has the option
to cancel the use of replacement Consolidated EBITDA when actual EBITDA
performance has improved.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The interactive music
jukebox and background music sectors have been some of the sectors most
significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Octave Music's credit profile, including its exposure to US,
European and Asian economies, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Octave
Music remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Octave Music of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
A social risk that Moody's consider in Octave Music's credit
profile is the increasing proliferation of on-demand interactive
music streaming services that could potentially compete for Octave Music's
business customers, if they are able to maneuver around the challenges
of licensing music in public spaces. Somewhat offsetting this risk
is PlayNetwork's recently launched partnership with Apple Music
that establishes a new background music service for enterprises.
Apple Music for Business allows enterprises to play a curated mix of Apple
Music and custom playlists that express their brand and connect with their
customers. PlayNetwork is the provider of Apple Music for Business
and responsible for technology development, music curation,
licensing, marketing and sales, and owns the direct relationship
with brands.
As a portfolio company of private equity sponsor Searchlight Capital Partners,
Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be relatively
aggressive and governance risk to be elevated given that equity sponsors
have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return
strategies.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be revised to stable if organic revenue growth
returns to the low-single digit percentage range with 20%-25%
adjusted EBITDA margins, financial leverage in the 6x-7x
band (Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow to debt in the 2.5%-5%
range (Moody's adjusted). Moody's would also require
an unqualified financial audit.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially
if the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession continue to impact
consumer discretionary spending and out-of-home dining and
entertainment. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Octave
Music exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion that lead to
a sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA leverage below 6x (Moody's
adjusted) and free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 5%.
The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and
continue to exhibit prudent financial policies. Ratings could experience
downward pressure if financial leverage, as measured by total debt
to EBITDA, were sustained above 8x (Moody's adjusted), liquidity
experiences further deterioration such that free cash flow generation
becomes meaningfully negative or the risk of default or a distressed exchange
becomes elevated.
The Octave Music Group, Inc., headquartered in New
York, N.Y. and privately majority-owned by
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., is a leading
provider of out-of-home digital-based interactive
music and entertainment jukeboxes (TouchTunes), with a total global
installed base of roughly 70,000 units featured in bars, restaurants,
retail stores, hospitality establishments and other locations across
North America (approximately 63,000 units) and Europe (approximately
7,500 units). Octave Music maintains a network of over 2,500
jukebox operators in North America who install the equipment in local
venues and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion,
service and support. In May 2017, Octave Music acquired PlayNetwork,
Inc., a leading global provider of in-store audio,
visual and branded multimedia entertainment and marketing solutions to
department stores, specialty retailers, restaurants,
supermarkets and corporations with approximately 99,500 locations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
