Moody's downgrades Odyssey's ratings, CFR at B3 and first lien to B2: negative outlook

Approximately $682 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation ("Odyssey"), including Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating to B3 and B3-PD, from B2 and B2-PD, respectively; first lien senior secured to B2 from B1; and second lien senior secured to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Odyssey's ratings reflect weaker than expected operating performance in 2019 along with the expected recessionary impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Following the acquisition AFF Global Logistics in late 2018, Debt/EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments) was expected to reduce from a pro forma level of about 6x. However, Debt/EBITDA at December 31, 2019 was 6.6x, and further deteriorated to 7.6x as of March 31, 2020, due to the recessionary conditions. While profit should benefit from a cash funded acquisition in early 2020, leverage is expected to remain elevated into 2021. Moody's expects weak revenue growth and free cash flow generation in 2021 will remain below previous expectations.

Odyssey's competitive position as a niche provider of intermodal and trucking services with technical and regulatory expertise is expected to continue balanced by a comparatively modest footprint, and cyclical end-markets. The company's management services business is expected to remain relatively stable (albeit with low margins) over the intermediate-term. Management has initiated cost saving actions including lay-offs, furloughs, salary cuts, capital expenditure reductions, and travel and marketing reductions have been initiated to enhance cash preservation.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Odyssey's weak free cash flow generation will continue into 2021 as a result of the recessionary impact from the coronavirus pandemic. As industry conditions gradually recover into 2021, Moody's expects free cash flow to remain weak as cost savings gradually reverse and working capital uses cash to support growth. As a result, the opportunity for meaningful debt reduction will be limited.

Moody's expects Odyssey to maintain adequate liquidity into 2021 supported by cash of about $60 million as of March 31, 2020. The $60 million revolver had nominal availability after drawdowns to build cash. Moody's expects expect negative free cash flow in 2020 in the low double digit range before the impact of additional management actions. The facility contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 6.25x, that comes into effect if usage exceeds 35%, which is expected to be operational. As such, the covenant cushions is expected to come under pressure in the coming quarters. Odyssey has no significant near-term principal obligations and amortization on term debt is modest at $5 million per annum beginning in March 2021. Other alternative sources of liquidity are limited given the all-asset pledge to the company's various creditors.

The environment and social risks are moderate for Odyssey, although we note the company's reliance on the transportation of chemicals for a portion of its business and the resultant risks of spillage and/or other incidents that could have a negative impact on the company. Odyssey is required to comply with a wide variety of regulations and environmental considerations as it relates to licenses, safety and security, and insurance requirements. Moody's also notes the risk that changes to future laws and regulations for the transportation of certain materials (e.g. chemicals) could adversely impact the company.

With respect to governance, Moody's anticipates a developing financial policy in light of private-equity ownership (The Jordan Company) which may balance a high tolerance for leverage with the need for financial flexibility given current industry conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments) is expected to remain consistently below 4x. Any upgrade would be predicated on the maintenance of a good liquidity profile and strong operating performance across all segments. Given the company's modest scale, Moody's anticipates credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically associated with companies at the same rating level.

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA margins remain materially below 6% or if Moody's adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 7x through the back half of 2021. The ratings could be downgraded if the company pursues additional debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, is a global logistics solutions provider offering intermodal services, trucking services, managed services, domestic and international ocean freight forwarding, as well as international transportation management and consulting. Odyssey operates in multiple modes of transport with TL/LTL trucking, containership, freight forwarding, rail, air and bulk transport including bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines. Revenue for LTM period ending March 31, 2020 was approximately $916 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

