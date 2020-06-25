Moody's downgrades Odyssey's ratings, CFR at B3 and first lien to B2: negative outlook

Approximately $682 million of rated debt affected
New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Odyssey
Logistics & Technology Corporation ("Odyssey"), including Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating to B3 and B3-PD,
from B2 and B2-PD, respectively; first lien senior secured
to B2 from B1; and second lien senior secured to Caa2 from Caa1.
The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on March 26, 2020.
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, to B3
from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Odyssey's ratings reflect weaker than expected operating performance
in 2019 along with the expected recessionary impact from the coronavirus
pandemic. Following the acquisition AFF Global Logistics in late
2018, Debt/EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments) was
expected to reduce from a pro forma level of about 6x. However,
Debt/EBITDA at December 31, 2019 was 6.6x, and further
deteriorated to 7.6x as of March 31, 2020, due to the
recessionary conditions. While profit should benefit from a cash
funded acquisition in early 2020, leverage is expected to remain
elevated into 2021. Moody's expects weak revenue growth and
free cash flow generation in 2021 will remain below previous expectations.
Odyssey's competitive position as a niche provider of intermodal
and trucking services with technical and regulatory expertise is expected
to continue balanced by a comparatively modest footprint, and cyclical
end-markets. The company's management services business
is expected to remain relatively stable (albeit with low margins) over
the intermediate-term. Management has initiated cost saving
actions including lay-offs, furloughs, salary cuts,
capital expenditure reductions, and travel and marketing reductions
have been initiated to enhance cash preservation.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Odyssey's
weak free cash flow generation will continue into 2021 as a result of
the recessionary impact from the coronavirus pandemic. As industry
conditions gradually recover into 2021, Moody's expects free
cash flow to remain weak as cost savings gradually reverse and working
capital uses cash to support growth. As a result, the opportunity
for meaningful debt reduction will be limited.
Moody's expects Odyssey to maintain adequate liquidity into 2021 supported
by cash of about $60 million as of March 31, 2020.
The $60 million revolver had nominal availability after drawdowns
to build cash. Moody's expects expect negative free cash
flow in 2020 in the low double digit range before the impact of additional
management actions. The facility contains a springing first lien
net leverage ratio of 6.25x, that comes into effect if usage
exceeds 35%, which is expected to be operational.
As such, the covenant cushions is expected to come under pressure
in the coming quarters. Odyssey has no significant near-term
principal obligations and amortization on term debt is modest at $5
million per annum beginning in March 2021. Other alternative sources
of liquidity are limited given the all-asset pledge to the company's
various creditors.
The environment and social risks are moderate for Odyssey, although
we note the company's reliance on the transportation of chemicals for
a portion of its business and the resultant risks of spillage and/or other
incidents that could have a negative impact on the company. Odyssey
is required to comply with a wide variety of regulations and environmental
considerations as it relates to licenses, safety and security,
and insurance requirements. Moody's also notes the risk that
changes to future laws and regulations for the transportation of certain
materials (e.g. chemicals) could adversely impact the company.
With respect to governance, Moody's anticipates a developing
financial policy in light of private-equity ownership (The Jordan
Company) which may balance a high tolerance for leverage with the need
for financial flexibility given current industry conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA (after Moody's
standard adjustments) is expected to remain consistently below 4x.
Any upgrade would be predicated on the maintenance of a good liquidity
profile and strong operating performance across all segments. Given
the company's modest scale, Moody's anticipates credit metrics
that are stronger than levels typically associated with companies at the
same rating level.
The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA margins remain materially below
6% or if Moody's adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is expected
to remain above 7x through the back half of 2021. The ratings could
be downgraded if the company pursues additional debt-financed acquisitions
or shareholder distributions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, headquartered in
Danbury, Connecticut, is a global logistics solutions provider
offering intermodal services, trucking services, managed services,
domestic and international ocean freight forwarding, as well as
international transportation management and consulting. Odyssey
operates in multiple modes of transport with TL/LTL trucking, containership,
freight forwarding, rail, air and bulk transport including
bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as
food-grade product lines. Revenue for LTM period ending
March 31, 2020 was approximately $916 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
