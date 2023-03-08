Moody's downgrades Office Properties' ratings to Ba2; outlook negative

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Ba2 from Ba1. The senior unsecured rating of Select Income REIT was also downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's has maintained the SGL rating at SGL-3. This concludes Moody's review of the ratings. The rating outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect OPI's high leverage and challenges it faces as it seeks to execute asset sales and reduce debt levels amidst a challenging transaction environment for commercial office real estate. The downgrades also consider the REIT's need to raise external capital in consideration of upcoming funding needs, including redevelopment spending as well as the refinancing of $350 million unsecured bonds that come due in mid-2024. The REIT's high leverage and liquidity position also raise concerns about financial policy and governance.

The negative outlook reflects OPI's external capital needs (which will likely come with significant costs) as well as operating risks given its high amount of lease expirations in 2023 and 2024 that could pressure occupancy and cash flows.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Office Properties Income Trust

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

..Issuer: Select Income REIT

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Office Properties Income Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Select Income REIT

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 senior unsecured rating reflects OPI's high-quality tenant base which includes a large percentage of investment-grade and government tenants. OPI also maintains low secured debt levels and a mostly unencumbered property portfolio which provides some financial flexibility as it considers upcoming funding needs. Fixed charge coverage is solid for the existing rating levels and it has modest floating rate debt, although Moody's expects this metric to decline with rising interest rates and increased revolver usage.

Credit challenges include OPI's elevated leverage and difficult office leasing conditions due to a weak macroeconomic environment and the evolving transition to a hybrid work environment. Debt reduction will be challenging and depend on the REIT's ability to execute targeted asset sales (in a difficult transaction environment for office real estate) and leasing activity as it has 26% of leases expiring over the course of 2023 and 2024. OPI also has some redevelopment risk as it has two projects under construction totaling about $340 million of investment. One of these projects is 54% pre-leased and the other is 28%, which will weigh on cash flows until they are leased and yielding their expected returns. Moody's also views OPI's external management structure as a credit challenge, creating potentially significant conflicts of interest between investors and management.

OPI's SGL-3 rating reflects the REIT's reliance on external capital as we consider its funding needs over the next eighteen months. OPI had $567 million of liquidity as of 31-December 2022, including $555 million available on its $750 million unsecured revolver and $12 million cash. We expect the REIT to use some of this liquidity and rely on its revolver in order to fund completion of its two partially leased redevelopment projects expected to deliver in 2023. Furthermore, OPI will need to address the maturity of its revolver which has a final maturity in January 2024, in addition to $350 million of bonds that come due in mid-2024. OPI does have a mostly unencumbered property portfolio that enhances financial flexibility, but there is risk that the REIT places secured financing on some of its higher quality assets in order to secure needed capital, thereby reducing the value of assets left for unsecured bondholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OPI's ratings could be downgraded if the REIT were to experience poor execution on renewal of its line of credit or a material decline in liquidity, as measured by cash and line of credit capacity as compared with upcoming funding needs. Fixed charge coverage below 2.3x or secured debt above 15% of gross assets, with a material decline in the quality of its unencumbered asset pool, would also result in a ratings downgrade.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but longer term would reflect strong operating performance (as measured by net effective rent growth and sustained occupancy gains), Net Debt/EBITDA below 7x and fixed charge coverage above 3x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality office properties to tenants with high credit quality characteristics in select, growth-oriented U.S. markets.

