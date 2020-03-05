Moody's downgrades Oman's rating to Ba2, changes outlook to stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C Oman, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of Oman – Ba2 Stable: Update following rating downgrade to Ba2, change of outlook to stable Credit Opinion: Government of Oman – Ba1 Negative: Regular update Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Oman, Government of Issuer In-Depth: Government of Oman: Further fiscal strength erosion likely given limited fiscal adjustment in 2020 budget Announcement: Moody's report on global sea level rise says Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and some small island sovereigns face material credit risk Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Oman's rating to Ba2, changes outlook to stable 05 Mar 2020 New York, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Government of Oman to Ba2 from Ba1 and changed the outlook to stable. The key driver for the downgrade is Oman's lower fiscal strength, evident in higher government debt and weaker debt affordability metrics than Moody's expected at the time of the previous rating action. Debt will continue to increase in the next two years, despite Moody's expectation that the government will begin in the next few months implementing a significant medium-term fiscal adjustment program to slow, and eventually arrest, the increase in the debt burden. The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that Oman's credit metrics are resilient to moderately negative fiscal and oil price shocks at the Ba2 rating level. The outlook also takes into account balanced risks around the implementation of the fiscal adjustment program. The government has a limited track record of implementing similar programs, and implementation will be challenging given the government's economic and social stability objective. Moreover, a significantly slower pace of fiscal consolidation could exacerbate the sovereign's external vulnerability and raise government liquidity pressures. That notwithstanding, the commitment evident at the highest levels indicates a possibility of significantly faster economic and fiscal reforms which could ensure that government debt peaks earlier and at a lower level than currently expected. Moody's has also downgraded the Government of Oman's senior unsecured medium-term note program rating to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1. Today's rating action also applies to Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C, a special-purpose vehicle domiciled in Oman, and whose debt, in Moody's view, is ultimately the obligation of the Government of Oman. The entity's backed senior unsecured rating was downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 and the backed senior unsecured medium-term note program rating was downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1. Oman's long-term local- and foreign-currency bond ceilings and its long-term local currency deposit ceilings are unchanged at Baa3. Oman's long-term foreign currency deposit ceilings were lowered to Ba3. Its short-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceiling are unchanged at Prime-3 and Not Prime respectively. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Ba2 WEAKER FISCAL STRENGTH DESPITE FORTHCOMING FISCAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT The key driver for the downgrade is Oman's weaker fiscal strength, evident in a higher debt burden and weaker debt affordability metrics than anticipated at the time of the last rating action and that are no longer consistent with a Ba1 rating level. Moody's expectation is that, over the next few years, government debt and debt affordability metrics will continue to weaken despite the implementation of some measures aimed at reducing spending and raising revenue. Whereas last March Moody's expected Oman's government debt to peak under 60% of GDP by 2021, this level was nearly reached already in 2019 as the government used a lower proportion of non-fiscal resources (privatization receipts and surplus funds from earlier years' borrowing) to reduce its 2019 borrowing requirement and debt burden. Taking into account some, gradual, fiscal consolidation, Moody's now expects government debt to stabilize at around 67% of GDP in the next few years, contributing to a weaker fiscal strength assessment. The 2020 budget law that was approved by late Sultan Qaboos bin Said on 1 January 2020 contains no significant new measures that would durably stop or reverse the fiscal deterioration in an environment of moderate oil prices. However, Moody's expects the government to announce and start implementing a medium-term adjustment program in the next few months. The fiscal adjustment program was foreshadowed by the formation of the National Program for Fiscal Balance (Tawazun) in September 2019, while the 2020 budget statement confirmed development of a multi-year budget framework for 2020-24 that would be supported by a range of public finance management reforms. These reforms include accelerating the implementation of the Government Financial Management Information System to support budget preparation, execution, and financial reporting; Program and Performance Budgeting to strengthen financial management functions of line ministries; a drive to increase efficiency and effectiveness of public spending; and the activation of a Treasury Single Account to improve spending controls by consolidating all inflows and outflows of government funds, which are currently spread across the banking system. A recent speech by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq indicated strong official support for measures that would reduce government debt and increase non-oil revenues. Taking into account Oman's sluggish economic growth environment, a limited track record of achieving significant fiscal consolidation, and ongoing social stability and welfare objectives for the government, Moody's expects that the budget deficit will narrow to about 5% of GDP in 2022 from an estimated 7.7% in 2019, driven by a narrowing in the primary deficit. Under this scenario, interest payments will stabilize at just under 10% of revenue. Moody's assumes that the government will implement the 5% VAT in 2021, slightly strengthen tax collection and reduce nominal non-interest spending by around 3% relative to the 2019 level. Moody's baseline scenario, which assumes that oil prices average $62-63/barrel in 2020-23, also includes the expectation that the government will sell assets worth around 1-1.5% of GDP per year while continuing to draw down its wealth fund assets by a similar amount, both of which will be used to reduce the sovereign's borrowing requirement and debt burden. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects some resilience of the credit profile to possible negative shocks, at the Ba2 rating level. It also takes into account balanced risks around the implementation and effectiveness of the fiscal adjustment program. While Moody's has revised downward its assessment of fiscal strength, it also estimates that at this level, fiscal strength is resilient to possible negative shocks, from somewhat slower fiscal consolidation than currently assumed and/or somewhat lower oil and gas prices. The downside risks to Oman's credit profile stem primarily from a limited track record of implementing similar fiscal adjustment and from a history of overspending relative to budget targets, partly the result of the government's economic and social stability objectives. Although the government has cut nominal spending between 2015 and 2019 by 4.6% (and wages and benefits by close to 8%), during the same period its spending has exceeded budgeted amounts on average by 5.5% each year, albeit the overspending declined somewhat to around 3% in 2019 (accounting for the accumulation of arrears). And while the government raised corporate income tax to 15% from 12% in 2017, the special excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco and sugary beverages and the 5% VAT were both delayed by several years from the original implementation target date agreed among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the VAT likely to be implanted only in 2021. Should fiscal adjustment be significantly slower and less effective at slowing and eventually arresting the rise in the debt burden, liquidity and external vulnerability risks may rise. The sovereign's external and government liquidity risks are intertwined with the government's net external borrowing accounting for a large part of Oman's current account deficit financing over the past four years. The government's debt trajectory is also sensitive to a potential sustained and marked fall in oil and gas prices, possibly in the context of a marked global slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. Should oil prices stabilize close to the bottom of Moody's medium-term oil price range of $50-70/barrel, in the absence of further adjustment of fiscal policy, the government's debt would increase faster and further than currently expected. On the positive side, there is a possibility that fiscal adjustment proceeds faster than Moody's currently expects, supported by an acceleration of economic and fiscal reforms, including in an event that the external environment weakens more than currently anticipated. Larger asset sales than currently assumed could also limit the pace and extent of the increase in the debt burden. Following the sale of a 49% stake in Oman Electricity Transmission Company (Ba1 negative) in December 2019 and a 10% stake in the BP-Khazzan gas project, the government is preparing further sales in the electricity transmission and distribution sector to be completed during the next two years. However, there is a possibility that privatization will also include further significant oil and gas assets that are currently not reflected in Moody's baseline scenario. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS As an oil exporter, Oman's environmental risks derive from carbon transition. Oman's credit profile would face downward pressure in a scenario of rapid global transition to lower reliance on hydrocarbons that would depress global hydrocarbon demand and prices. However, in light of the measures against climate change taken so far, this is not Moody's baseline. Social risks currently have a moderate impact on Oman's credit profile. Oman is vulnerable to social pressure that would arise from expenditure cuts and tax increases as part of fiscal consolidation efforts by the government. Prioritization of social goals has contributed to slow fiscal policy response to the structural oil price shock since 2014. Exposure is mitigated by high income levels and the government's financial buffers, although the latter are diminishing. Governance considerations are material for Oman's credit profile. They relate to the limited scope and lack of timeliness in the publication of financial and economic data. Absence of key statistics such as quarterly real GDP typically weakens policy effectiveness and reduces timeliness of policy responses to shocks. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP Prospects of greater prioritization and acceleration of measures that would durably and significantly reduce Oman's fiscal and external imbalances would likely put upward pressure on the rating. This would likely take the form of a stronger than expected implementation of the fiscal adjustment program, possibly accompanied by faster economic reforms and diversification. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN Moody's would likely downgrade the rating should delays in implementing the fiscal adjustment program point to an increased likelihood that government debt does not peak in the medium term as currently expected. Prospects of steadily growing debt burden in the medium to long term could weaken the government's ability to finance its debt at affordable costs and long maturities, raising government liquidity and external risks. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 47,933 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 1.8% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.8% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.9% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.5% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: [not available] Economic resiliency: baa3 Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 02 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Oman, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risk has not materially changed. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. The local market analyst for this rating is Alexander Perjessy , +971 (423) 795-48. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. David Rogovic

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​