Moody's downgrades Oman's rating to Ba2, changes outlook to stable

New York, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
of the Government of Oman to Ba2 from Ba1 and changed the outlook to stable.
The key driver for the downgrade is Oman's lower fiscal strength,
evident in higher government debt and weaker debt affordability metrics
than Moody's expected at the time of the previous rating action.
Debt will continue to increase in the next two years, despite Moody's
expectation that the government will begin in the next few months implementing
a significant medium-term fiscal adjustment program to slow,
and eventually arrest, the increase in the debt burden.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that Oman's
credit metrics are resilient to moderately negative fiscal and oil price
shocks at the Ba2 rating level. The outlook also takes into account
balanced risks around the implementation of the fiscal adjustment program.
The government has a limited track record of implementing similar programs,
and implementation will be challenging given the government's economic
and social stability objective. Moreover, a significantly
slower pace of fiscal consolidation could exacerbate the sovereign's
external vulnerability and raise government liquidity pressures.
That notwithstanding, the commitment evident at the highest levels
indicates a possibility of significantly faster economic and fiscal reforms
which could ensure that government debt peaks earlier and at a lower level
than currently expected.
Moody's has also downgraded the Government of Oman's senior
unsecured medium-term note program rating to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1.
Today's rating action also applies to Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C,
a special-purpose vehicle domiciled in Oman, and whose debt,
in Moody's view, is ultimately the obligation of the Government
of Oman. The entity's backed senior unsecured rating was
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 and the backed senior unsecured medium-term
note program rating was downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1.
Oman's long-term local- and foreign-currency
bond ceilings and its long-term local currency deposit ceilings
are unchanged at Baa3. Oman's long-term foreign currency
deposit ceilings were lowered to Ba3. Its short-term foreign-currency
bond and deposit ceiling are unchanged at Prime-3 and Not Prime
respectively.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Ba2
WEAKER FISCAL STRENGTH DESPITE FORTHCOMING FISCAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT
The key driver for the downgrade is Oman's weaker fiscal strength,
evident in a higher debt burden and weaker debt affordability metrics
than anticipated at the time of the last rating action and that are no
longer consistent with a Ba1 rating level. Moody's expectation
is that, over the next few years, government debt and debt
affordability metrics will continue to weaken despite the implementation
of some measures aimed at reducing spending and raising revenue.
Whereas last March Moody's expected Oman's government debt
to peak under 60% of GDP by 2021, this level was nearly reached
already in 2019 as the government used a lower proportion of non-fiscal
resources (privatization receipts and surplus funds from earlier years'
borrowing) to reduce its 2019 borrowing requirement and debt burden.
Taking into account some, gradual, fiscal consolidation,
Moody's now expects government debt to stabilize at around 67%
of GDP in the next few years, contributing to a weaker fiscal strength
assessment.
The 2020 budget law that was approved by late Sultan Qaboos bin Said on
1 January 2020 contains no significant new measures that would durably
stop or reverse the fiscal deterioration in an environment of moderate
oil prices. However, Moody's expects the government
to announce and start implementing a medium-term adjustment program
in the next few months.
The fiscal adjustment program was foreshadowed by the formation of the
National Program for Fiscal Balance (Tawazun) in September 2019,
while the 2020 budget statement confirmed development of a multi-year
budget framework for 2020-24 that would be supported by a range
of public finance management reforms. These reforms include accelerating
the implementation of the Government Financial Management Information
System to support budget preparation, execution, and financial
reporting; Program and Performance Budgeting to strengthen financial
management functions of line ministries; a drive to increase efficiency
and effectiveness of public spending; and the activation of a Treasury
Single Account to improve spending controls by consolidating all inflows
and outflows of government funds, which are currently spread across
the banking system.
A recent speech by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq indicated strong official
support for measures that would reduce government debt and increase non-oil
revenues.
Taking into account Oman's sluggish economic growth environment,
a limited track record of achieving significant fiscal consolidation,
and ongoing social stability and welfare objectives for the government,
Moody's expects that the budget deficit will narrow to about 5%
of GDP in 2022 from an estimated 7.7% in 2019, driven
by a narrowing in the primary deficit. Under this scenario,
interest payments will stabilize at just under 10% of revenue.
Moody's assumes that the government will implement the 5%
VAT in 2021, slightly strengthen tax collection and reduce nominal
non-interest spending by around 3% relative to the 2019
level. Moody's baseline scenario, which assumes that
oil prices average $62-63/barrel in 2020-23,
also includes the expectation that the government will sell assets worth
around 1-1.5% of GDP per year while continuing to
draw down its wealth fund assets by a similar amount, both of which
will be used to reduce the sovereign's borrowing requirement and
debt burden.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects some resilience of the credit profile to possible
negative shocks, at the Ba2 rating level. It also takes into
account balanced risks around the implementation and effectiveness of
the fiscal adjustment program.
While Moody's has revised downward its assessment of fiscal strength,
it also estimates that at this level, fiscal strength is resilient
to possible negative shocks, from somewhat slower fiscal consolidation
than currently assumed and/or somewhat lower oil and gas prices.
The downside risks to Oman's credit profile stem primarily from
a limited track record of implementing similar fiscal adjustment and from
a history of overspending relative to budget targets, partly the
result of the government's economic and social stability objectives.
Although the government has cut nominal spending between 2015 and 2019
by 4.6% (and wages and benefits by close to 8%),
during the same period its spending has exceeded budgeted amounts on average
by 5.5% each year, albeit the overspending declined
somewhat to around 3% in 2019 (accounting for the accumulation
of arrears). And while the government raised corporate income tax
to 15% from 12% in 2017, the special excise taxes
on alcohol, tobacco and sugary beverages and the 5% VAT were
both delayed by several years from the original implementation target
date agreed among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with
the VAT likely to be implanted only in 2021.
Should fiscal adjustment be significantly slower and less effective at
slowing and eventually arresting the rise in the debt burden, liquidity
and external vulnerability risks may rise. The sovereign's
external and government liquidity risks are intertwined with the government's
net external borrowing accounting for a large part of Oman's current
account deficit financing over the past four years.
The government's debt trajectory is also sensitive to a potential
sustained and marked fall in oil and gas prices, possibly in the
context of a marked global slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.
Should oil prices stabilize close to the bottom of Moody's medium-term
oil price range of $50-70/barrel, in the absence of
further adjustment of fiscal policy, the government's debt
would increase faster and further than currently expected.
On the positive side, there is a possibility that fiscal adjustment
proceeds faster than Moody's currently expects, supported
by an acceleration of economic and fiscal reforms, including in
an event that the external environment weakens more than currently anticipated.
Larger asset sales than currently assumed could also limit the pace and
extent of the increase in the debt burden. Following the sale of
a 49% stake in Oman Electricity Transmission Company (Ba1 negative)
in December 2019 and a 10% stake in the BP-Khazzan gas project,
the government is preparing further sales in the electricity transmission
and distribution sector to be completed during the next two years.
However, there is a possibility that privatization will also include
further significant oil and gas assets that are currently not reflected
in Moody's baseline scenario.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
As an oil exporter, Oman's environmental risks derive from carbon
transition. Oman's credit profile would face downward pressure
in a scenario of rapid global transition to lower reliance on hydrocarbons
that would depress global hydrocarbon demand and prices. However,
in light of the measures against climate change taken so far, this
is not Moody's baseline.
Social risks currently have a moderate impact on Oman's credit profile.
Oman is vulnerable to social pressure that would arise from expenditure
cuts and tax increases as part of fiscal consolidation efforts by the
government. Prioritization of social goals has contributed to slow
fiscal policy response to the structural oil price shock since 2014.
Exposure is mitigated by high income levels and the government's
financial buffers, although the latter are diminishing.
Governance considerations are material for Oman's credit profile.
They relate to the limited scope and lack of timeliness in the publication
of financial and economic data. Absence of key statistics such
as quarterly real GDP typically weakens policy effectiveness and reduces
timeliness of policy responses to shocks.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Prospects of greater prioritization and acceleration of measures that
would durably and significantly reduce Oman's fiscal and external
imbalances would likely put upward pressure on the rating. This
would likely take the form of a stronger than expected implementation
of the fiscal adjustment program, possibly accompanied by faster
economic reforms and diversification.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's would likely downgrade the rating should delays in implementing
the fiscal adjustment program point to an increased likelihood that government
debt does not peak in the medium term as currently expected. Prospects
of steadily growing debt burden in the medium to long term could weaken
the government's ability to finance its debt at affordable costs
and long maturities, raising government liquidity and external risks.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 47,933 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.8% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.8%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.9%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.5% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: baa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 02 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Oman, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength,
including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The
issuer's susceptibility to event risk has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
The local market analyst for this rating is Alexander Perjessy ,
+971 (423) 795-48.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Rogovic
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653