Moody's downgrades OmniMax's CFR to Ca, outlook remains negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded OmniMax International, Inc.'s (OmniMax) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD and senior secured notes to Caa3 from Caa1. The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects OmniMax's unsustainable debt burden and the high likelihood of a distressed exchange or debt restructuring given the approaching maturity of its bond," said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst. "Furthermore, the negative outlook considers our expectations of a decline in earnings in 2020 driven by reduced demand for building products amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

OmniMax's Ca CFR reflects an elevated default risk as a result of the company's untenable capital structure, high leverage, near-term debt maturities and expectations for declining earnings over the next 12-18 months. Moody's broadly expects weaker demand for building products, and in particular OmniMax's recreational vehicle and commercial products, which made up 36% of net sales in 2019. As a result, Moody's expects an increase to the company's already high leverage by year-end 2020 to 17.0x from 12.5x at year-end 2019. Construction is broadly considered an essential service in the U.S and OmniMax's residential products, which feed into the repair and remodel segment, are well-positioned to benefit longer term from strong demand characteristics in the markets served.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

OmniMax's liquidity is weak, despite $96 million in cash, as a result of low revolver availability and near-term debt maturities. The company needs to address a wall of maturing debt, the most pressing of which are the ABL revolver with a springing maturity in June 2020 and the $385 million senior secured bond due August 2020. Although the company should be able to use available cash to pay off the ABL balance of $38.1 million (balance at the end of Q1 2020), the company will need to refinance the $385 million bond in a weak economic environment. Corporate governance considerations at OmniMax include the potential for debt repurchases at a significant discount, which Moody's could view as a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook a ratings upgrade is unlikely at this time. However, over a longer-term horizon ratings could be upgraded if OmniMax were to improve its liquidity position materially, demonstrate stabilization of revenue and profit levels, meaningfully reduce leverage and begin generating free cash flow. An upgrade would also be predicated on the successful refinancing of the company's senior secured notes and ABL.

The ratings could be downgraded if the risk of default increases or Moody's recovery estimates deteriorate. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The principal methodology used in these rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, OmniMax is a manufacturer of aluminum, steel, vinyl and copper products sold mainly in North America and Europe. OmniMax's products are sold to the residential repair and remodel, commercial construction and recreational vehicle markets. OmniMax's main sponsors are TPG Opportunities Partners and Highland Capital Management.

