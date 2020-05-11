Moody's downgrades OmniMax's CFR to Ca, outlook remains negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded OmniMax International,
Inc.'s (OmniMax) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from
Caa2, Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD
and senior secured notes to Caa3 from Caa1. The rating outlook
remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects OmniMax's unsustainable debt burden
and the high likelihood of a distressed exchange or debt restructuring
given the approaching maturity of its bond," said Griselda
Bisono, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst.
"Furthermore, the negative outlook considers our expectations
of a decline in earnings in 2020 driven by reduced demand for building
products amid the COVID-19 pandemic."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
OmniMax's Ca CFR reflects an elevated default risk as a result of
the company's untenable capital structure, high leverage,
near-term debt maturities and expectations for declining earnings
over the next 12-18 months. Moody's broadly expects
weaker demand for building products, and in particular OmniMax's
recreational vehicle and commercial products, which made up 36%
of net sales in 2019. As a result, Moody's expects
an increase to the company's already high leverage by year-end
2020 to 17.0x from 12.5x at year-end 2019.
Construction is broadly considered an essential service in the U.S
and OmniMax's residential products, which feed into the repair
and remodel segment, are well-positioned to benefit longer
term from strong demand characteristics in the markets served.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
OmniMax's liquidity is weak, despite $96 million in
cash, as a result of low revolver availability and near-term
debt maturities. The company needs to address a wall of maturing
debt, the most pressing of which are the ABL revolver with a springing
maturity in June 2020 and the $385 million senior secured bond
due August 2020. Although the company should be able to use available
cash to pay off the ABL balance of $38.1 million (balance
at the end of Q1 2020), the company will need to refinance the $385
million bond in a weak economic environment. Corporate governance
considerations at OmniMax include the potential for debt repurchases at
a significant discount, which Moody's could view as a distressed
exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook a ratings upgrade is unlikely at this time.
However, over a longer-term horizon ratings could be upgraded
if OmniMax were to improve its liquidity position materially, demonstrate
stabilization of revenue and profit levels, meaningfully reduce
leverage and begin generating free cash flow. An upgrade would
also be predicated on the successful refinancing of the company's senior
secured notes and ABL.
The ratings could be downgraded if the risk of default increases or Moody's
recovery estimates deteriorate. The ratings could also be downgraded
if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.
The principal methodology used in these rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, OmniMax is a manufacturer
of aluminum, steel, vinyl and copper products sold mainly
in North America and Europe. OmniMax's products are sold to the
residential repair and remodel, commercial construction and recreational
vehicle markets. OmniMax's main sponsors are TPG Opportunities
Partners and Highland Capital Management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
These ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Griselda Bisono
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653