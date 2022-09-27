Moody's downgrades One Call's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded One Call Corporation's ("One Call") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility and Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B Rating to B2 from B1. Moody's also affirmed the Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Rating at Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects the company's challenges to grow earnings and reduce its very high leverage which stood at over 10x as of June 30, 2022. Despite initiatives to improve operating performance and preserve cash, and Paying-In-Kind interest on the second lien notes, Moody's expects One Call to generate small positive free cash flow which will not allow for material debt repayment. Without a material improvement in operating performance and meaningful debt reduction, Moody's expects One Call's capital structure to become increasingly unsustainable.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. One Call faces high governance risk reflecting a very aggressive financial policy with regards to sustained elevated leverage. Governance risk is further exacerbated by private equity ownership, which increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors. The company had recourse to distressed exchanges in 2019

Downgrades:

..Issuer: One Call Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: One Call Corporation

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: One Call Corporation

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects One Call's very high financial leverage (10.8x debt/EBITDA in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022) and the constraints that high leverage puts on the company's financial flexibility. The rating also reflects the company's challenges to grow earnings. The coronavirus pandemic together with the loss of a large contract have hindered management's efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. As a result, leverage has remained very high and free cash flow does not allow for debt repayment. Moody's believes that absent an improvement in operating performance and a reduction in financial leverage, the company's capital structure will become unsustainable. The rating is constrained by the company's considerable concentration of revenues with its largest customers. These credit challenges are balanced by One Call's leading market position in the stable workers' compensation cost containment services industry and good geographic and product diversity. The company also maintains good liquidity with no immediate debt maturities.

Moody's expects One Call to maintain good liquidity and generate at least $10 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months after PIK interest. This reflects modest EBITDA growth and capex of $32 million in 2022 and 2023. Liquidity is supported by a $60 million revolving credit facility that expires in April 2026. The credit facility was undrawn as of June 30, 2022 that we expect will be largely unused. Liquidity is further supported by its existing $75 million A/R facility due 2024 (unused as of June 30, 2022) and $22 million of cash as of June 30, 2022, and no meaningful debt maturities until 2026. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first lien term loan. However, the revolver features a springing maximum first lien leverage covenant requirement of 5.5x that will be tested if revolver borrowings exceed 35% utilization. We expect the company will have sufficient cushion. Alternate liquidity sources are limited, as the company's assets are fully encumbered by the senior secured credit facility.

The $700 million first lien term loan due April 2027 and $60 million first lien revolver due April 2026 are rated B2, two notches above the Caa1 CFR, benefiting from the relatively large proportion of second lien debt in the capital structure. The $450 million second lien notes due November 2028 are rated Caa2, reflecting their junior position relative to the first lien debt.

ESG considerations are material to One Call's credit profile. One Call's credit exposure to governance considerations is highly negative reflecting a very aggressive financial policy with regards to sustained elevated leverage. Governance risk is further exacerbated by private equity ownership, which increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors and has used debt exchanges and recapitalization transaction. Positive social considerations include the growing demand from payors to improve the value of care while controlling their costs. In this respect, One Call has a strong track record of managing physical therapy claims at a significantly lower cost than many insurers or PPO networks.

The rating outlook is stable. Moody's expects One Call will manage to grow earnings modestly over the next 12-18 month and that leverage will remain above 9x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, or Moody's believes that the company's capital structure is becoming unsustainable. The ratings also could be downgraded if the company fails to generate enough earnings to cover all of its fixed charges. The ratings could be upgraded if One Call improves operating results, consistently generates positive free cash flow, or in case of a cash infusion from its shareholders. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded is leverage is sustained below 7.5 times.

One Call Corporation provides cost containment services related to workers' compensation claims. The company acts as an intermediary between healthcare providers, payors and patients. Customers include insurance carriers, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, and state funds in the workers compensation industry. Revenues are approximately $1.1 billion. The company is owned by affiliates of KKR, Blackstone Credit, and funds managed by Chatham Asset Management LLC. One Call does not publicly disclose its financial results.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

