Moody's downgrades Ontex to B2; stable outlook

Madrid, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Ontex Group NV's ("Ontex" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the rating on the €580 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Ontex Group NV. The outlook on the ratings has changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Ontex's profitability will be strained by continued high input costs resulting in weaker credit metrics for 2022 than previously anticipated," says Pilar Anduiza, a Moody's lead analyst for Ontex.

"The company expects to offset part of the raw material price inflation with ongoing cost cutting and pricing, but the possibility of higher sustained raw material prices beyond 2022 could limit the extent of profit improvement in 2023 and the difficulties to complete asset sales in the current uncertain environment significantly reduce visibility on Ontex's future operating and financial performance," adds Ms. Anduiza.

The downgrade also reflects the corporate governance considerations associated with the company's weak track record in meeting operating and financial performance targets and its tolerance to operate with high leverage during a longer than expected period of time. Financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record are governance considerations under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ontex's operating performance continues to be impacted by the significant rise in raw material costs as well as transportation, packaging and other operating costs. So far, the company has not been able to pass on price increases to some end-customers, particularly retailers in Europe, resulting in lower margins than initially anticipated. The company reported revenue and EBITDA declines of 1.5% and 27%, respectively, in 2021. Although the company has successfully implemented its cost saving program under the new management delivering €75 million of cost savings, this has not been enough to offset the impact from inflation.

Revenue performance improved sequentially with positive growth in the last quarter of 2021 and a positive overall balance in contract gains and losses in Europe. The company intends to push price increases to customers over 2022 and 2023 but the impact from price rises will not have a full effect in 2022.

As a result, Moody's expects further EBITDA margin compression over the next 12-18 months, as the cost savings stemming from the cost reduction plan will only partially compensate for the expected increase in costs of €160 million -170 million in the company's core markets, which represent 70% of the business.

Moody's now expects Ontex's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio to increase to around 8.0x in 2022 from the estimated 7.0x in 2021 and to decline in 2023, though current visibility is very low. Moody's expects that free cash flow generation will also be negative by around €15 million in 2022 and to remain slightly negative in 2023, mainly because of the restructuring-related one-off costs.

More positively, Moody's notes that the company's decision to dispose its operations in emerging markets, which represent around 30% of the business, could improve the company's credit metrics assuming proceeds from disposals will be used to reduce debt. However, the company has not provided an estimated size of potential sales proceeds. Ontex has indicated its intention to dispose all its non-core operations by 2023 but timing for such disposals remains uncertain.

The rating agency will continue to closely monitor the company's progress towards its net leverage target of below 3.0x by 2023. However, the current inflationary environment remains a key risk for the company's plan over the next two years.

The rating also reflects the challenging competitive environment which has constrained growth over the last five years, as well as supply chain disruptions, which are expected to persist and compress profitability.

Ontex's B2 CFR continues to be supported by the company's leading market positions in the production of hygienic disposable products in Europe and a number of emerging markets; and its good diversification by product and geography, with a balance between its own and retail brands.

However, Ontex's CFR is constrained by the price-competitive nature of the industry, which has resulted in lower volume sales, and by the strong bargaining power of large retailers; its exposure to the negative impact from foreign-currency exchange, also combined with the recent and sharp increase in raw material prices; and the high level of restructuring costs the company still has to face until 2023 to support future growth, further constraining earnings and cash flow generation.

LIQUIDITY

Ontex's liquidity remains adequate and is supported by around €247 million of cash as of December 2021, and full availability under its €250 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due in June 2024. Moody's expects the existing cash balance and the availability under the RCF will sufficiently cover the company's cash needs over the next 12-18 months.

However, the debt facilities are subject to a maintenance covenant to be tested semi-annually with progressive step-downs over time. The company has obtained a waiver for its leverage covenant tests in June 2022 and December 2022 as well as a reset for June 2023 test level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes is in line with the CFR. All liabilities within the capital structure rank pari passu among themselves. The instruments are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 70% of consolidated EBITDA.

Moody's has used the 50% family recovery rate to reflect the presence of both notes and bank debt within the company's capital structure. As a result, the PDR of B2-PD is in line with the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ontex's operating performance will recover over the next 12-18 months, despite the negative impact from the current high inflationary environment resulting in the stabilization of credit metrics by 2023, with leverage reducing below 6.0x. The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and will refinance its RCF maturing in June 2024 at least one year ahead of maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop overtime in case of (1) a material improvement in operating performance and profitability leading to sustained positive free cash flow generation; (2) leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted (gross) Debt/EBITDA, declining below 5.25x on a sustained basis; and (3) the maintenance of a solid liquidity profile, including comfortable capacity under financial covenants.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company's liquidity profile deteriorates; or (2) there is a sustained deterioration in credit metrics, such that Moody's-adjusted (gross) Debt/EBITDA fails to reduce below 6.5x.

LIST OF AFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ontex Group NV

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ontex Group NV

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ontex Group NV, headquartered in Aalst-Erembodegem, Belgium, is a leading manufacturer of branded and retailer-branded hygienic disposable products across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Ontex operates in three product categories: baby care, adult incontinence and feminine care. Ontex generated net sales of around €2 billion in 2021 and EBITDA of €172 million, as reported by the company. Ontex is a public company listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

