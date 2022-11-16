Moody's downgrades Ontex to B3; outlook stable

Madrid, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Ontex Group NV's ("Ontex" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating on the €580 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Ontex. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

"The downgrade to B3 reflects Ontex's weaker than expected operating performance compared with our expectations when we downgraded the rating to B2 in March 2022, owing to persistent inflationary pressures only partially mitigated by higher prices and cost savings," says Pilar Anduiza, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Ontex.

"Given that some of these challenges will remain into 2023, we now expect a one year delay in the improvement of credit metrics and the company's leverage will remain higher for longer," added Ms Anduiza.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Ontex's profitability will continue to be strained by inflationary cost pressures resulting in weaker credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects Ontex's adjusted gross leverage will remain very high in 2022, at around 9x, reducing towards 7.0x in 2023, which is above the expectation for the previous B2 rating.

The company reported revenue growth of 16% YTD September 2022 on the back of pricing and volume growth. However, EBITDA declined by 40% during the same period. Although, the company has been able to pass on price increases to most end-customers, this has not been enough to offset the impact from higher raw material costs as well as inflation on energy, transportation, packaging and other operating costs.

Nevertheless, Moody's positively notes the increased visibility into 2022 final performance with the company's confirmation of its outlook and the expectation that adjusted EBITDA for the year will be at the higher end of the €125-140 million range.

The company also recently announced the change in CEO. While the change in management is intended to allow a faster execution of the strategy and the company confirmed that the strategy will remain unchanged, Moody's notes that frequent changes in senior management might also lead to changes in strategic focus and execution delays.

Moody's expects Ontex's EBITDA margin to improve over the next 12-18 months, as the main raw material costs stabilise while the company continues to increase prices and realises the cost savings stemming from the cost reduction plan. Nevertheless, Moody's believes that it will be challenging for Ontex to return to pre-pandemic margin levels because if raw material prices drop on a sustained basis, the current pricing levels will most likely have to follow to some extent.

Moody's expects free cash flow generation to be negative by around €100-140 million in 2022 as a result of higher than usual working capital absorption and to remain negative in 2023 and 2024, mainly because of restructuring-related one-off costs and gradually increasing capital spending. Moody's also expects EBIT/interest cover to be relatively weak over the next 12-18 months at around 1.0x.

More positively, Moody's notes that the announced sale of its Mexican business is positive because Ontex plans to repay its €220 million TLB due June 2024 at closing of the transaction, addressing its upcoming debt maturities. While this sale and the use of proceeds for debt reduction will support Ontex's liquidity, the impact on leverage will be more modest, given that Mexico generates most of the consolidated EBITDA from emerging markets.

Ontex's B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's leading market positions in the production of hygienic disposable products in Europe; the less cyclical nature of its products; and its good diversification by product and geography, with a balance between its own and retail brands.

However, Ontex's CFR is constrained by the price-competitive nature of the industry and by the strong bargaining power of large retailers; its exposure to the negative impact from foreign-currency exchange, also combined with the recent and sharp increase in raw material prices; and the high level of restructuring costs to support cost savings and future growth, further constraining earnings and cash flow generation.

LIQUIDITY

Ontex's liquidity is currently adequate but is dependent on the successful completion of the Mexico disposal and the refinancing of the €250 million revolving credit facility (RCF) that is due in June 2024.

The company had around €180 million of cash as of June 2022, and €200 million availability under its €250 million RCF. Moody's expects Ontex to address the refinancing of its RCF due June 2024 at least one year ahead of maturity.

Moody's notes that the €250 million RCF and the €220 million term loan due June 2024 are subject to a covenant to be tested semi-annually with progressive step-downs over time. The company obtained a waiver for its leverage covenant tests in December 2022 as well as a reset for June 2023. Given the challenging environment in 2023, under Moody's assumptions a covenant breach is possible from December 2023. Therefore, the rating and outlook assumes a successful sale of Mexico, with proceeds used to repay the TLB.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes is in line with the CFR. All liabilities within the capital structure rank pari passu among themselves. The instruments are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 70% of consolidated EBITDA.

Moody's has used the standard 50% family recovery rate to reflect the presence of both notes and bank debt within the company's capital structure. As a result, the PDR of B3-PD is in line with the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ontex's operating performance will gradually stabilize resulting in an improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, with leverage reducing towards 7.0x by 2023 and progressively reducing thereafter.

The stable outlook assumes a successful completion of the sale of its Mexican business in Q1 2023, with proceeds used to repay its term loan due June 2024, as well as the refinancing of its RCF maturing in June 2024 at least one year ahead of maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop overtime subject to (1) a material improvement in operating performance and profitability leading to sustained positive free cash flow generation; (2) a reduction in leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted (gross) Debt/EBITDA, below 6.5x on a sustained basis; (3) an improvement in its Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest coverage ratio sustainably above 1.5x; and (4) the maintenance of a good liquidity profile, including comfortable capacity under financial covenants.

Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if (1) the planned sale of the Mexican business does not complete as planned or proceeds from disposal are not used to reduce debt; (2) the company's liquidity profile deteriorates owing to upcoming debt maturities; or (3) operating performance continues to weaken leading to an increase in leverage, while free cash flow remains sustainably negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ontex Group NV

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Ontex Group NV

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ontex Group NV, headquartered in Aalst-Erembodegem, Belgium, is a leading manufacturer of branded and retailer-branded hygienic disposable products across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Ontex operates in three product categories: baby care, adult incontinence and feminine care. Ontex generated net sales of around €2 billion in 2021 and EBITDA of €172 million, as reported by the company. Ontex is a public company listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange.

