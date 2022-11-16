Moody's downgrades Open Text's CFR to Ba2; assigns Ba1 rating to new 1st lien notes

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Open Text Corp.'s ("Open Text") Corporate Family Rating to Ba2, from Ba1, the ratings for its existing senior secured credit facilities to Ba1, from Baa2, and the ratings for its senior unsecured notes to Ba3, from Ba2. Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to Open Text's proposed senior secured notes and affirmed the Ba1 rating for the company's senior secured delayed draw term loan. The proceeds from the proposed notes and delayed draw term loan will be used toward the financing of the acquisition of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"). The ratings have a stable outlook. Open Text's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unaffected by the rating action. These actions conclude the review of certain of Open Text's ratings that was initiated on August 29, 2022, following Open Text's announcement that it plans to acquire Micro Focus in an all-cash transaction for approximately $6 billion. Open Text expects to close the acquisition in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Open Text Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, Previously Under Review for Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, Previously Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa2 (LGD2), Previously Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa2 (LGD2), Previously Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD4), Previously Under Review for Downgrade

..Issuer: Open Text Holdings Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD4), Previously Under Review for Downgrade

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Open Text Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Open Text Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Open Text Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Open Text Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to Ba2 reflects Open Text's elevated execution risk and its weaker financial profile following the acquisition of Micro Focus. Open Text's high financial risk tolerance is a key driver of the rating action. Open Text's gross leverage was high at 3.6x (Moody's adjusted) prior to the acquisition and Moody's expects it to increase to mid 4x, pro forma for the acquisition, before the remaining cost savings under Micro Focus's standalone cost savings program and the $100 million of incremental cost savings from the combination that Open Text has targeted, are included. Cash and marketable securities, relative to total adjusted debt will decline from 38% at fiscal quarter ended September 2022 (F1Q '23), to about 9%. Moody's expects deleveraging after the acquisition will primarily come from debt reduction. Based on Moody's assumption that Open Text will build-up its cash balances to $1.7 billion – its average year-end levels over the past three years – Open Text's Moody's adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain above mid 3x at least through fiscal year ending June 2024.

The execution risk will be elevated as both companies generate a large share of their revenues from declining and mature products and the challenges are compounded by the highly competitive software segments they operate in that are increasingly adopting cloud software solutions. Organic growth at both companies has significantly lagged the growth of the enterprise software industry. While Moody's expects stand-alone Open Text's organic growth of about 2% to 3% over the next 12 to 24 months driven by growth in its cloud portfolio, Micro Focus' revenues are declining at about mid-single digits on a constant currency and continuing operations basis, and Moody's expects Micro Focus' revenue declines to persist over the next 2 to 3 years. Micro Focus' revenues and profitability have underperformed Moody's expectations since the company acquired HP Enterprises' software businesses in 2017. Open Text plans to stabilize Micro Focus's revenue declines by improving retention rates for its software support services and accelerating its shift toward private- and public-cloud subscription offerings by leveraging Open Text's own experiences in executing that transition. However, the effectiveness of this strategy will need to be demonstrated.

Open Text's Ba2 CFR is supported by its larger scale and its strong, prospective free cash flow after the acquisition. It has good product and geographic revenue diversity, and approximately 75% of the revenue for the combined companies will come from recurring software maintenance and subscription services. Open Text has a good track record of integrating numerous acquisitions, and improving profitability and deleveraging after larger acquisitions. Even before considering the targeted cost savings, Open Text will have strong profitability. The high revenue to free cash flow conversion rates in the software business further supports Open Text's credit profile and provides capacity to reduce debt. At the same time, Open Text's low organic growth and reliance on debt-financed acquisitions to drive cash flow growth limits potential upside to credit metrics, despite its strong free cash flow.

The new senior notes will be secured by first priority security interests in substantially all of Open Text's assets and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the company's subsidiaries that will be guarantors or co-obligors under its senior secured credit facilities. All of the new debt to finance the acquisition of Micro Focus will be senior secured, and as a result, the proportion of senior secured debt to total debt will increase significantly.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Open Text will prioritize debt reduction and reduce net debt to EBITDA (as reported by the company) toward its target of less than 3x within eight quarters of closing the acquisition of Micro Focus.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Rating reflects Open Text's very good liquidity comprising more than $850 million of cash balances (pro forma for the acquisition), partial availability under the $750 million revolving credit facility and Moody's expectations for about $1.1 billion in annual free cash flow (after dividends) following the acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Open Text's elevated financial leverage after the close of the acquisition of Micro Focus, a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's could upgrade Open Text's ratings over time if: (i) the company generates sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the low to mid-single digits, and, (ii) Moody's expects Open Text will maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below mid 3x and free cash flow (after dividends) of about 15% of total adjusted debt. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Open Text's ratings if shareholder-friendly financial policies, integration challenges, or weak organic growth result in total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustained above 4.5x or free cash flow weakens to less than 10% of total adjusted debt.

Open Text Corp. is a leading provider of Information Management software and services.

