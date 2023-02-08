Moody's downgrades Operadora de Servicios Mega's ratings to B2 from Ba2, changes outlook to negative

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Operadora de Servicios Mega, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.R.'s (Mega) long-term global local and foreign currency issuer ratings to B2 from Ba2, as well as its long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating and its long-term Corporate Family Rating, from B2 to Ba2. The short-term global local and foreign currency issuer ratings were affirmed at Not Prime. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Mega's greatly diminished funding ability and business prospects, resulting from a market confidence crisis that has hurt the sector of non-bank financial companies in Mexico. Uncertainties around sector have grown exponentially over the past two years, driven by a string of highly publicized defaults of peer companies; four of the six Mexican non-bank lenders with outstanding debt in the international markets have defaulted on their foreign currency bonds since 2021 due to tightened liquidity buffers and accounting errors that resulted in material portfolio write offs. These events have affected investors' confidence and risk appetite, which, will likely continue to constrain Mexican finance companies' market access and ability to refinance maturing debt and credit lines.

In reflecting these material changes in its assessment of the operating environment, Moody's has lowered its industry risk score for leasing companies in Mexico to B from Ba, which in turn lowers the Mexico's operating environment score to B2 from Ba2.

Moody's believes that the industry's tightened conditions will pressure Mega's overall financial performance and profile in light of its $352 million outstanding international bond due in February 2025. Under this challenging funding conditions, the company's refinancing risks increase for the next 24 months, which will limit business origination capacity and, thus, reducing future earnings generation. In 2022, Mega reported very high levels of loan growth, at 20-25% year-over-year. At the same time, the company will likely increase its reliance on secured market financing to support its liquidity position, reducing the availability of unencumbered assets and financial flexibility.

While Mega's efforts in curbing loan growth will help slowdown cash outflows, profitability will remain under considerable pressure in 2022, as a result of lower business volumes and higher funding costs. In the first nine months of 2022, Mega's net interest margins declined to 0.5% from 2.0% reported one year earlier, pressured by the hike in interest expense, and a moderation in loan origination relative to pre-pandemic years. At the same time, bottom line results were boosted by the one-off gains related to buybacks of their 2025 bonds in 2022, which, if eliminated would result in negative results for the year. Additionally, the firm's asset quality pressures are also increasing amid weakened economic activity in Mexico, which will negatively impact the segment of small and medium size companies in Mexico.

Today's rating action further reflects Moody's re-assessment of Mega's governance risks due to elevated uncertainties around of its risk profile and a lower resilience to the worsening operating environment. Moody's said the evolution of Mega's strategy over the last year has highlighted some risk management and governance challenges, such as a potential failure to properly assess and respond to deteriorating market conditions in light of the lessor's high risk appetite that will increase the firm's exposure to adverse developments.

Reflecting Moody's views of the aforementioned higher governance risks Mega faces, Moody's changed Mega's governance issuer profile score to G-3 from G-2 and Mega's ESG credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-2 to reflect the negative impact this risk has on Mega's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating action could be triggered by heightened refinancing risks in the short-term evidenced by the company's inability to obtain new credit lines in 2023, or by significant deterioration to its asset quality metrics that struggle cash inflows from its loan collections. These developments would raise significant concerns around Mega's liquidity position for 2024 and the refinancing risks related to its international debt maturity in 2025. At the same time, a higher-than-expected deterioration of the lessor's core earnings generation, that would ultimately hurt capitalization, could add further pressure to ratings.

In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. However, the outlook on Mega's ratings could be stabilized upon diminished uncertainties around the lessor's funding strategy ahead of its international bond maturity in 2025, resulting in a material strengthening in company's liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Operadora de Servicios Mega SA de CV SOFOM ER

..Downgrades:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from Ba2

Affirmations:

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

