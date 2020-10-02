Moody's downgrades Optivo's ratings to A3; outlook stable

London, 02 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to A3 from A2 the issuer rating of Optivo and the senior
secured debt rating of Optivo Finance plc and changed the outlooks to
stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE
The downgrade of Optivo's ratings to A3 reflects the weakening in
Optivo's financial metrics, which Moody's expects to remain
more closely aligned with A3 peers. Optivo's debt has grown
to support its development programme, while its interest cover metrics
have declined. Weaker operating margins alongside continued debt
growth to support development will continue to pressure interest covers
and operating cash flows.
In FY2020, Optivo's operating margin declined significantly
to 23% from 29% in FY2019, driven mainly by higher
fire safety and maintenance costs. Optivo have incorporated higher
expenses due to fire safety over the next few years, which will
pressure margins. As a result, Moody's expects Optivo's
operating margins to remain lower over the next three years, averaging
21% over FY2021-23 based on Optivo's base case financial
plan.
Although Optivo's latest business plan shows lower development targets
than its previous plan, the organisation plans to maintain its strategy
of increased development, resulting in increasing debt levels and
higher capital spending and development risk. Over the next five
years, Optivo plans to develop over 5,400 homes, over
half of which are set to be social rental units, around 40%
shared ownership and less than 5% outright sale. While reduced
in the current business plan, exposure to market sales will increase
to 22% of turnover in FY2023, from 10% over FY2016-19,
though this would be predominantly first tranche shared ownership.
The increase in market sales exposes the group to increased volatility
in its operating cash flows which is exacerbated by the current volatility
in the housing market caused by the coronavirus outbreak and associated
economic contraction.
Optivo's debt will increase to around GBP 2.2 billion by
FYE2024, from GBP1.5 billion at FYE2020, and gearing
(debt to assets at cost) will rise to 53% from 46% over
the same period. Capital expenditure is also expected to remain
very high over the next few years, with net capex as a percentage
of turnover registering over 75% over FY2021-23, compared
to a peer median of 35% in FY2019. To control some of these
development risks, Optivo ensures that sufficient funding is in
place for any committed development and also has the flexibility to adjust
tenures, such as to social rent, if needed. With weaker
operating margins and higher debt, interest coverage will also remain
weaker. In FY2020, social housing letting interest cover
was 1.2x, down from 1.7x over FY2017-19,
and is projected to be around 1.1x over FY2021-24.
Nevertheless, Optivo's ratings are supported by its profitable core
business and strong market position as a large housing association based
in London. The rating is further supported by its strong balance
sheet and unencumbered asset position. Optivo has strong financial
policies in place to manage risk, including a defined liquidity
policy that is continually tested against, and strong stress testing
with defined mitigating actions. Optivo has no committed development
after 2022, which will grant flexibility in its strategic plan.
Furthermore, the organisation has increased its liquidity over the
last year and ensures that there is sufficient funding to complete their
committed development.
Optivo's baseline credit assessment was also lowered to baa1 from
a3. The final rating of A3 incorporates the uplift provided by
Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the UK Government
(Aa2 negative).
RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view
that Optivo's planned increase in borrowing and consequent impact
on debt and interest cover ratios is balanced by the organisation's
large size and resilient balance sheet.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are not
material to Optivo's rating. Social considerations are material
and include the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and fire safety costs
on Optivo's development programme, market sales receipts and
operating margins. Other material social risk factors include socially-driven
policy agendas and demand for social housing which are reflected in Moody's
assessment of the operating environment. Governance considerations
are also material supported by Optivo's responsive financial management
and solid reporting and commitment to strengthening liquidity.
English housing associations also benefit from a strong regulatory environment
and close oversight by the Regulator for Social Housing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the downgrade and forecasted
increase in debt. However, upward pressure could result from
much slower debt growth; significant decrease in development ambition;
and improvement in interest cover ratios and liquidity.
The ratings could face downward pressure from one or a combination of
the following: a significant increase in debt higher than currently
projected; sustained weak operating margins and interest cover ratios
lower than currently projected; an increase in market sales exposure
as a percentage of total revenues significantly above current projections.
In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the
overall level of support from the UK could also exert downward pressure
on the rating.
The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
