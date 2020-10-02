Moody's downgrades Optivo's ratings to A3; outlook stable

London, 02 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to A3 from A2 the issuer rating of Optivo and the senior secured debt rating of Optivo Finance plc and changed the outlooks to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE

The downgrade of Optivo's ratings to A3 reflects the weakening in Optivo's financial metrics, which Moody's expects to remain more closely aligned with A3 peers. Optivo's debt has grown to support its development programme, while its interest cover metrics have declined. Weaker operating margins alongside continued debt growth to support development will continue to pressure interest covers and operating cash flows.

In FY2020, Optivo's operating margin declined significantly to 23% from 29% in FY2019, driven mainly by higher fire safety and maintenance costs. Optivo have incorporated higher expenses due to fire safety over the next few years, which will pressure margins. As a result, Moody's expects Optivo's operating margins to remain lower over the next three years, averaging 21% over FY2021-23 based on Optivo's base case financial plan.

Although Optivo's latest business plan shows lower development targets than its previous plan, the organisation plans to maintain its strategy of increased development, resulting in increasing debt levels and higher capital spending and development risk. Over the next five years, Optivo plans to develop over 5,400 homes, over half of which are set to be social rental units, around 40% shared ownership and less than 5% outright sale. While reduced in the current business plan, exposure to market sales will increase to 22% of turnover in FY2023, from 10% over FY2016-19, though this would be predominantly first tranche shared ownership. The increase in market sales exposes the group to increased volatility in its operating cash flows which is exacerbated by the current volatility in the housing market caused by the coronavirus outbreak and associated economic contraction.

Optivo's debt will increase to around GBP 2.2 billion by FYE2024, from GBP1.5 billion at FYE2020, and gearing (debt to assets at cost) will rise to 53% from 46% over the same period. Capital expenditure is also expected to remain very high over the next few years, with net capex as a percentage of turnover registering over 75% over FY2021-23, compared to a peer median of 35% in FY2019. To control some of these development risks, Optivo ensures that sufficient funding is in place for any committed development and also has the flexibility to adjust tenures, such as to social rent, if needed. With weaker operating margins and higher debt, interest coverage will also remain weaker. In FY2020, social housing letting interest cover was 1.2x, down from 1.7x over FY2017-19, and is projected to be around 1.1x over FY2021-24.

Nevertheless, Optivo's ratings are supported by its profitable core business and strong market position as a large housing association based in London. The rating is further supported by its strong balance sheet and unencumbered asset position. Optivo has strong financial policies in place to manage risk, including a defined liquidity policy that is continually tested against, and strong stress testing with defined mitigating actions. Optivo has no committed development after 2022, which will grant flexibility in its strategic plan. Furthermore, the organisation has increased its liquidity over the last year and ensures that there is sufficient funding to complete their committed development.

Optivo's baseline credit assessment was also lowered to baa1 from a3. The final rating of A3 incorporates the uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the UK Government (Aa2 negative).

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view that Optivo's planned increase in borrowing and consequent impact on debt and interest cover ratios is balanced by the organisation's large size and resilient balance sheet.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are not material to Optivo's rating. Social considerations are material and include the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and fire safety costs on Optivo's development programme, market sales receipts and operating margins. Other material social risk factors include socially-driven policy agendas and demand for social housing which are reflected in Moody's assessment of the operating environment. Governance considerations are also material supported by Optivo's responsive financial management and solid reporting and commitment to strengthening liquidity. English housing associations also benefit from a strong regulatory environment and close oversight by the Regulator for Social Housing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the downgrade and forecasted increase in debt. However, upward pressure could result from much slower debt growth; significant decrease in development ambition; and improvement in interest cover ratios and liquidity.

The ratings could face downward pressure from one or a combination of the following: a significant increase in debt higher than currently projected; sustained weak operating margins and interest cover ratios lower than currently projected; an increase in market sales exposure as a percentage of total revenues significantly above current projections. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the UK could also exert downward pressure on the rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

