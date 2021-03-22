Moody's downgrades Oracle's rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $69 billion of existing rated debt affected

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Oracle Corporation's senior unsecured rating to Baa2, from A3, and affirmed its Prime-2 commercial paper rating. Moody's also assigned a Baa2 rating to Oracle's new senior unsecured notes. The ratings outlook is stable. The downgrade was prompted by Oracle's plans to issue new debt and use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, payment of dividends and debt repayments. Oracle intends to limit its outstanding debt to approximately $76 billion by fiscal year ending in May 2022.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Oracle's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to be approximately 4.3x at FYE '22, or about a turn higher than we expected in March 2020 at the time of the $20 billion debt issuance. Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "The ratings downgrade to Baa2 reflects Oracle's elevated financial leverage, its aggressive use of debt to finance large shareholder returns, and lack of any long-term financial policy goals which is unusual for an investment grade company with large debt balances and creates uncertainty about management's financial risk tolerance."

Oracle's rating is weakly positioned in the Baa2 category. The Baa2 rating and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectations that Oracle will maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) in the low 4x times and cash and marketable securities to total adjusted debt of greater than 20%, while generating free cash flow to total adjusted debt of over 10% over the next 2 to 3 years.

Governance considerations, specifically, Oracle's increasing use of debt to finance large share repurchases, and the absence of any financial policy targets, negatively influence Oracle's rating. The company has transitioned from over $10 billion in net cash prior to US tax reform, to $33 billion in net debt, while the acceleration in revenues and operating profits growth that management has long anticipated is yet to materialize. In March 2021, Oracle increased its share repurchase authorization by $20 billion and common dividends by 33%. In the absence of any financial policy goals and based on the pattern of share repurchases since US tax reform, Moody's expects that the company will continue to aggressively deploy its cash toward share repurchases while maintaining high debt levels.

The Baa2 rating is supported by Oracle's exceptional profitability, large operating scale, and Moody's expectations for over $9 billion in free cash flow. Oracle generates more than $28 billion of revenues from software support and cloud subscription revenues (71% of total revenues in the LTM F3Q '21 period) with high retention characteristics, has a very large installed base of customers, and its nearly $35 billion of remaining performance obligations provide high revenue visibility over the next 12 to 18 months. The company has one of the broadest stacks of technology solutions spanning, database management software, mission-critical cloud and on-premise enterprise software applications, and cloud infrastructure services. Moody's believes that the company's product innovation and the increasing share of its growing cloud applications and infrastructure solutions (and conversely the declining proportion of its declining mature software products) will drive growth in total software revenues of 4% (constant currency basis) in FY '22, increasing to 5% by FY '24. But Oracle faces significant challenges in its ongoing transition toward cloud and subscription services as a result of its intensely competitive business segments and a large share of revenues from mature product categories.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Oracle's high expected leverage, a rating upgrade is unlikely at least over the next 12 to 24 months. Moody's could upgrade Oracle's ratings over time if: (i) the company commits to and maintains a more conservative financial policy such that we expect total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, including transition tax liability) of below mid 3x, and, (ii) it generates sustained operating profit growth of at least in the mid-single digit percentages.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if aggressive shareholder returns, operating challenges or an increase in debt cause total debt to EBITDA to exceed 4.5x (Moody's adjusted), or cash and marketable securities relative to total adjusted debt and free cash flow relative to total adjusted debt fall below 20% and 10%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software, Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

