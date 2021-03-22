Moody's downgrades Oracle's rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $69 billion of existing rated debt affected
New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Oracle Corporation's
senior unsecured rating to Baa2, from A3, and affirmed its
Prime-2 commercial paper rating. Moody's also assigned a
Baa2 rating to Oracle's new senior unsecured notes. The ratings
outlook is stable. The downgrade was prompted by Oracle's plans
to issue new debt and use proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including share repurchases, payment of dividends and debt repayments.
Oracle intends to limit its outstanding debt to approximately $76
billion by fiscal year ending in May 2022.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from A3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Oracle Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Oracle's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) to be approximately 4.3x at FYE '22, or about
a turn higher than we expected in March 2020 at the time of the $20
billion debt issuance. Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said,
"The ratings downgrade to Baa2 reflects Oracle's elevated
financial leverage, its aggressive use of debt to finance large
shareholder returns, and lack of any long-term financial
policy goals which is unusual for an investment grade company with large
debt balances and creates uncertainty about management's financial
risk tolerance."
Oracle's rating is weakly positioned in the Baa2 category.
The Baa2 rating and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectations
that Oracle will maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)
in the low 4x times and cash and marketable securities to total adjusted
debt of greater than 20%, while generating free cash flow
to total adjusted debt of over 10% over the next 2 to 3 years.
Governance considerations, specifically, Oracle's increasing
use of debt to finance large share repurchases, and the absence
of any financial policy targets, negatively influence Oracle's
rating. The company has transitioned from over $10 billion
in net cash prior to US tax reform, to $33 billion in net
debt, while the acceleration in revenues and operating profits growth
that management has long anticipated is yet to materialize. In
March 2021, Oracle increased its share repurchase authorization
by $20 billion and common dividends by 33%. In the
absence of any financial policy goals and based on the pattern of share
repurchases since US tax reform, Moody's expects that the
company will continue to aggressively deploy its cash toward share repurchases
while maintaining high debt levels.
The Baa2 rating is supported by Oracle's exceptional profitability,
large operating scale, and Moody's expectations for over $9
billion in free cash flow. Oracle generates more than $28
billion of revenues from software support and cloud subscription revenues
(71% of total revenues in the LTM F3Q '21 period) with high
retention characteristics, has a very large installed base of customers,
and its nearly $35 billion of remaining performance obligations
provide high revenue visibility over the next 12 to 18 months.
The company has one of the broadest stacks of technology solutions spanning,
database management software, mission-critical cloud and
on-premise enterprise software applications, and cloud infrastructure
services. Moody's believes that the company's product
innovation and the increasing share of its growing cloud applications
and infrastructure solutions (and conversely the declining proportion
of its declining mature software products) will drive growth in total
software revenues of 4% (constant currency basis) in FY '22,
increasing to 5% by FY '24. But Oracle faces significant
challenges in its ongoing transition toward cloud and subscription services
as a result of its intensely competitive business segments and a large
share of revenues from mature product categories.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Oracle's high expected leverage, a rating upgrade is
unlikely at least over the next 12 to 24 months. Moody's
could upgrade Oracle's ratings over time if: (i) the company
commits to and maintains a more conservative financial policy such that
we expect total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, including
transition tax liability) of below mid 3x, and, (ii) it generates
sustained operating profit growth of at least in the mid-single
digit percentages.
Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if aggressive shareholder
returns, operating challenges or an increase in debt cause total
debt to EBITDA to exceed 4.5x (Moody's adjusted), or
cash and marketable securities relative to total adjusted debt and free
cash flow relative to total adjusted debt fall below 20% and 10%,
respectively, on a sustained basis.
Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software,
Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform
services.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
