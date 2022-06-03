Moody's downgrades Oregon Tool Holdings' CFR to B3; changes outlook to negative

$1.2 billion of debt securities rated

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") downgraded Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.'s (Oregon Tool) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the secured bank credit facility to B2 from B1 and unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook has changed to negative from stable.

"The ratings downgrade and negative outlook are driven by Oregon Tool's high leverage as a result of margin pressure from elevated steel prices and freight costs. Weaker than expected margins and working capital use has reduced liquidity to where we no longer believe the company will meaningfully reduce debt in 2022 or 2023," says Justin Remsen, Assistant Vice President at Moody's.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Oregon Tool's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 18 months the company will maintain very high leverage exceeding 7.5x debt/EBITDA. Our forward view assumes the company's profitability will continue to be challenged by steel and ocean container costs rising beyond price increases. Moody's expects breakeven free cash flow in 2022 given pressured margins, high interest burden, and working capital use with higher inventory costs and growing receivables.

The rating also reflects historically low growth in the company's primary end markets (forestry and agriculture). The forestry segment has demonstrated stable growth historically, but demand for lumber can be impacted by the cyclical housing market. Strengths include the company's dominant global market share along with strong brand recognition, and good channel diversification. Oregon Tool generates a high percentage of revenue from consumable products such as chainsaw bars and chains and lawnmower blades that must be replaced frequently providing a recurring revenue stream.

Moody's forecasts that Oregon Tool will have adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Liquidity is supported by cash on hand on December 31, 2021 of about $38 million. The company's $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver had $35 million outstanding and $53 million additional borrowing available on December 31, 2021. The company also has an undrawn $50 million cash flow revolver. Both the $150 million ABL and $50 million cash flow revolver are due October 2026. Moody's anticipates breakeven cash flow in 2022 and free cash flow of $25 million in 2023, with margin and working capital improvements leading to a modest recovery in cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces debt/EBITDA to below 6x, EBITA/interest above 2x, and strengthens liquidity with free cash flow to debt above 5% and reduced revolver borrowings.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is above 7x, EBITA/interest falls below 1.0x, or liquidity deteriorates including negative cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a global manufacturer and distributor of professional-grade, consumable parts and attachments for use in forestry, lawn and garden, agriculture and concrete cutting applications. Platinum Equity, through its affiliates, is the owner of Oregon Tool.

