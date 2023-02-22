Moody's downgrades Oregon Tool Holdings' CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

$1.2 billion of rated debt securities impacted

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") downgraded Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.'s (Oregon Tool) ratings including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the senior secured bank credit facilities to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectations for volume declines in the Forestry, Lawn, and Garden (FLAG) segment in 2023. Reduced demand for power equipment will lead retailers and OEM customers to lower inventory levels through at least the first half of 2023," said Justin Remsen, Moody's Assistant Vice President – Analyst. The company has an aggressive leverage profile, and Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained at or above 10x through 2023.

The negative outlook considers the risk that Oregon Tool's earnings will not recover in 2023. We expect margins to improve as steel and freight costs decline but slowing demand will drive low single digit sales declines. The negative outlook also reflects the impact of rising interest rates on the company's cash flow. Coupled with very high leverage, rising rates elevates the risk of a debt restructuring.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Oregon Tool's Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months the company will maintain very high leverage exceeding 10x debt/EBITDA. Our forward view assumes the company's profitability will improve modestly in 2023 given lower input costs. Moody's expects breakeven free cash flow in 2023 with higher profitability and declining inventory offset by rising interest expense.

The rating also reflects historically low growth in the company's primary end markets (forestry and agriculture). The forestry segment has demonstrated stable growth historically, but demand for lumber can be impacted by the cyclical housing market. Strengths include the company's dominant global market share, along with strong brand recognition, and good channel diversification. Oregon Tool generates a high percentage of revenue from consumable products such as chainsaw bars and chains and lawnmower blades that must be replaced frequently providing a recurring revenue stream.

Moody's forecasts that Oregon Tool will have adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Liquidity is supported by cash on hand on September 30, 2022, of about $59 million. The company's $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver had $100 million outstanding and $50 million additional borrowing available as of September 30, 2022. The company also has an undrawn $50 million cash flow revolver. Both the $150 million ABL and $50 million cash flow revolver are due October 2026. Moody's anticipates breakeven cash flow in 2023 and 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Oregon Tool's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), attributable to its very highly negative governance score (G-5). The governance risk and credit impact scores reflect aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as evidenced by very high debt leverage. The company has a track record of operational underperformance and a lack of meaningful track record in achieving near-term performance targets, which further elevates its governance risk. Moody's does recognize improvement in compliance and reporting, and we expect 2023 financial results will be published in a more timely manner that is more consistent with private companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Oregon Tool operates with debt-to-EBITDA below 6.25x, EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x and positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also be predicated on an improved liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's EBITA-to-interest is maintained below 1.0x or the company experiences deterioration in liquidity. Finally, a downgrade would likely result if the likelihood of a restructuring resulting in a reduction in recovery prospects for creditors or a default increase.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oregon Tool Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a global manufacturer and distributor of professional-grade, consumable parts and attachments for use in forestry, lawn and garden, agriculture and concrete cutting applications. Platinum Equity, through its affiliates, is the owner of Oregon Tool.

