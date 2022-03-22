Moody's downgrades Oriflame to B2; stable outlook

Milan, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and to B2-PD from B1-PD the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Oriflame Holding Limited ("Oriflame"), a Swiss-based producer and distributor of beauty and wellness products. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the rating of the senior secured notes due 2026 and issued by Oriflame Investment Holding Plc, a fully owned subsidiary of Oriflame Holding Limited. The outlook for both entities remains stable.

"The downgrade reflects the deteriorated operating environment in Russia, where the company generates around 16% of consolidated revenues, and the significant negative impact that the reduction of the activities in the country will have on the company's operating performance," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Oriflame.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Oriflame's rating to B2 from B1 reflects the company's reliance on its operations in Russia and in the broader CIS region, where it generated approximately 28% of its 2021 revenue (of which 16% in Russia and 2% in each of Ukraine and Belarus) and 44% of its operating profit. The company's operations in both Russia and Ukraine have been suspended, while the business in the rest of the region is still working.

While the extent and duration of the disruption from the current crisis is uncertain, Oriflame's operating performance will be severely impaired because of the reduction of the business in Russia and Ukraine and the disruption in the rest of the CIS region. In addition, raw materials price inflation, as well as the increase in energy and logistic costs will also add pressure on operating performance. As a result, Moody's expects the company's Moodys's adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to decline by over 50% to below €100 million, leading to a material deterioration in credit metrics, with leverage reaching around 8.6x.

Moody's expects that Oriflame's operating performance and credit metrics will gradually improve from 2023, supported by the company's ability to adjust its cost base and to growth in other regions. However, this improvement remains subject to execution risk and would require Oriflame to revert the decline in the number of sales representatives, which shrunk to 2.5 million in 2021 from 2.8 million in 2020, driving a 17% volume sales decline.

The company's ability to attract and retain its sales representatives has been impaired during the pandemic because it was not possible to organize live meetings and events. As restrictions progressively ease across markets, Moody's expects that the company will be able to return to a low single-digit revenue growth rate. In a worst case scenario, under which the Russian business does not recover at all, leverage would remain between 6.0x and 6.5x for a prolonged period, positioning the company weakly in the B2 category.

More positively, Moody's expects that Oriflame will maintain positive, although reduced, cash flow generation, because of its flexible cost structure and asset light business model, with modest capex requirements. Moody's expects the company's free cash flow after dividends to be positive at around €20 million-€30 million per annum from 2023, which would leave some capacity to further reduce net leverage.

Moody's acknowledges that while the Board of Directors has proposed the payment of a €31 million dividend, this still needs to be approved by shareholders. The potential suspension of the dividend would further support free cash flow and liquidity.

Oriflame's ratings reflect the company's good positioning in the beauty and personal care market, backed by its global footprint and its high digitalization, as 98% of orders are placed on-line. However, Oriflame's exposure to emerging markets continues to represent a risk. Moreover, the company's direct selling business model could face increasing difficulties in emerging markets from the development of more traditional retail distribution models, and online sales, with consumers having more purchasing options.

LIQUIDITY

Oriflame's liquidity is good, supported by €119 million of cash as of December 2021, and by a fully undrawn €100 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF). The company has no short term debt maturities, with the senior secured notes maturing in 2026 and the RCF maturing in 2025. Thanks to the refinancing exercise completed in 2021, the company not only pushed debt maturities to 2026, but also lowered significantly its cost of debt, reducing annual interest expenses by around €25 million.

The business is moderately seasonal through the year, with the Christmas season being stronger, which reflects in working capital fluctuations of up to €20 million-€25 million between quarters. On a normalised basis, Oriflame generates constant positive FCF because of low capital spending needs (around €25 million per year, including leases) and Moody's expects almost €20 million of FCF in 2022.

The RCF contains a springing financial covenant, based on super senior net leverage, tested only if it is drawn by at least 35%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the €709 million equivalent senior secured notes is in line with the company's CFR, reflecting the fact that the notes represent most of the financial debt. While the notes rank junior to the €100 million super senior RCF, its size is not enough to cause a notching down of the notes.

Moody's has used a 50% family recovery rate, as is standard for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt. The bonds and the RCF benefit from the same security package (but with different priorities), consisting mainly of share pledges, intercompany loans and, solely for Swiss guarantors, intellectual property, including all brands, trademarks and patents.

The RCF and the bonds are guaranteed by all material subsidiaries in those jurisdictions in which this is allowed. Guarantor coverage has further weakened following the designation of the Russian subsidiaries as unrestricted entities. Guarantors represent less than 50% of operating profit. However, this weakness is mitigated by the fact that there is no financial debt and only modest operating liabilities at non-guarantor subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that, following the disruption in its Russian business, Oriflame's operating performance will gradually recover, allowing for positive free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) Oriflame's operating performance recovers quickly from the disruptions in Russia, such as its Moody's adjusted gross leverage remains below 5.0x; and (2) Oriflame demonstrates a track record of prudent financial policy.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of (1) failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage to well below 6.5x; (2) free cash flow turns negative for an extended period of time; or (3) liquidity deteriorates significantly.

