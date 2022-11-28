info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Oriflame to B3; outlook stable

28 Nov 2022

Madrid, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Oriflame Holding Limited ("Oriflame"), a producer and distributor of beauty and wellness products. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating of the backed senior secured notes due 2026 and issued by Oriflame Investment Holding Plc, a fully owned subsidiary of Oriflame Holding Limited. The outlook for both entities remains stable.

"The downgrade to B3 reflects the weaker than expected operating performance and credit metrics, driven by a continuous decline in the number of sales representatives, the subsequent decrease in volumes, and the inflationary headwinds that have strained profitability," says Michel Bove, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for Oriflame.

"Despite the weaker trends and metrics, the company decided to pay a dividend, reflecting a more aggressive financial policy than what we had originally factored in the rating," added Mr Bove. Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B3 from B2 reflects Moody's view that the company's operating performance will remain weaker than originally assumed when the rating was downgraded in March 2022, resulting in a deterioration in the company's credit metrics for the next 12-18 months.

For the first nine months of 2022, the company reported revenue decrease of 11% driven by a decline in the number of sales representatives, which shrunk to 1.9 million in 3Q22 from 2.5 million in FYE21, resulting in a 20% volume decrease, partially compensated by positive price and product mix of 4% and favourable foreign exchange impact.

The Russian - Ukraine conflict and pandemic related restrictions in China, one of its largest markets, has affected the recruitment and retention of sale representatives, but the negative trend in sales representatives was already visible in the last three years, due to structural and competitive factors associated with the direct selling business model.

In addition, cost inflation and delays in transferring price increases to costumers, as well as higher selling and marketing expenses, to promote new live events and conventions to reverse the negative trend in the number of sale representatives, has weighed in the company's profitability.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company designated its Russian operations as unrestricted subsidiaries under, and in accordance with, the indenture governing the senior secured notes due 2026. The company manages the Russian operations as financially independent subsidiaries and is currently conducting a strategic review of these assets. As a result, Moody's excludes any contribution from the Russian perimeter for analytical purposes. The Russian operations contributed close to 17% of the consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year.

Moody's expects Oriflame's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA, excluding Russia, to decline below €80 million in 2022 leading to a material deterioration in credit metrics, with leverage estimated at 10x. Moody's forecasts that Oriflame's operating performance and credit metrics will gradually improve starting in 2023, supported by price increases, and cost savings from the restructuring program, although any improvement is highly dependent on the company's ability to revert the declining trend in sales representatives. The company reported close to €14 million of restructuring costs during the first nine months of 2022 to adjust its cost base and expects the savings from this program to materialize by twice this amount starting in 2023. Nevertheless, leverage will only gradually reduce to 8x in 2023 and towards 6x in 2024.

However, operational improvement remains subject to execution risk since the company's strategy is aimed at expanding in mature markets, such as Germany, in order to reduce the inherent volatility of its emerging market exposure. In addition, the current macroeconomic uncertainty and contraction in consumer discretionary spending could further delay the recovery. Moody's also highlights that Oriflame's results have benefited from the euro depreciation against the emerging country currencies where the company operated, and a reversion could further impact the company's results.

Moody's forecasts free cash flow generation to be negative in 2022 and 2023 driven by the Board of Director's decision to reinstate the dividend payment of €31 million in 2022 despite the weakening operating trends and credit metrics.

More positively, Moody's notes that Oriflame's flexible cost structure and asset-light business model has allowed the company to maintain its cash generation even during difficult trading conditions. Additionally, the company's successful hedging strategy has mitigated the impact of the current high interest environment.

Oriflame's B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's (1) good positioning in the beauty and personal care market, and its high digitalization; (2) global presence, although with a high exposure to emerging markets, and solid long-term growth prospects; (3) flexible cost structure and asset-light business model, which allow the company to generate cash flow even during difficult trading conditions; (4) successful hedging strategy, which mitigates the exposure to the current high interest rate environment; and (5) adequate liquidity supported by cash on balance sheet, access to €100 million undrawn revolving credit facility and long term maturity profile.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's high leverage estimated to be at around 10x in 2022, though expected to decline over the next 12-18 months; (2) Oriflame's emerging market exposure resulting in foreign-currency fluctuation and volatility of earnings; (3) execution risks related to the company's mature market expansion; (4) small size compared with that of its global competitors in the beauty and personal care sector; (5) inherent difficulties in operating an organisation that requires capturing and retaining sales representatives; and (6) the track record of decline in revenues and EBITDA after reaching a peak in 2017.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The Board of Director's decision to reinstate the dividend payment signals a more aggressive financial policy which favours shareholders over creditors at a time of operational underperformance and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Financial policy has been one of the drivers of the rating action and results in the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score moving to 4 from 3, the Management Credibility and Track Record score moving to 4 from 3, the governance issuer profile score (IPS) moving to G-4 from G-3 and the Credit Impact Score (CIS) moving to CIS-4 from CIS-3.

LIQUIDITY

Oriflame's liquidity is adequate, supported by €97 million of cash as of September 2022, and by a fully undrawn €100 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF). The company has no short-term debt maturities, with the senior secured note maturing in 2026 and the RCF maturing in 2025. Thanks to the refinancing exercise completed in 2021, the company not only pushed debt maturities to 2026, but also significantly lowered its cost of debt. In addition, the company hedged its interest rate exposure.

The business is moderately seasonal through the year, with the Christmas season being stronger, which results in working capital fluctuations of up to €20 million-€25 million between quarters. On a normalised basis, Oriflame generates constant positive FCF because of low capital spending needs (around €25 million per year, including leases).

The RCF contains a springing financial covenant, based on super senior net leverage, tested only if its drawn, net of cash, by at least 35%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating assigned to the €250 million and $550 million senior secured notes is in line with the company's CFR, reflecting the fact that the notes represent most of the financial debt. While the notes rank junior to the €100 million super senior RCF, its size is not enough to cause a notching down of the notes.

Moody's has used a 50% family recovery rate, as is standard for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt. The bonds and the RCF benefit from the same security package (but with different priorities), consisting mainly of share pledges, intercompany loans and, solely for Swiss guarantors, intellectual property, including all brands, trademarks and patents.

The RCF and the bonds are guaranteed by all material subsidiaries in those jurisdictions in which this is allowed. Guarantor coverage has further weakened following the designation of the Russian subsidiaries as unrestricted entities. Guarantors represent less than 50% of operating profit. However, this weakness is mitigated by the fact that there is no financial debt and only modest operating liabilities at non-guarantor subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that liquidity will remain adequate and that the company will gradually improve its operating performance supported by price increases and cost savings, although this improvement is highly dependent on the company's ability to revert the declining trend in sales representatives. The company is weakly positioned in the rating category because of the very high leverage, with very limited headroom for deviation in terms of operating performance, but the rating assumes deleveraging towards 8.0x in 2023 and towards 6.0x in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term and would be conditional upon (1) Oriflame's operating performance quickly recovering driven by higher recruitment of sale representatives, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains below 6.0x; and (2) Oriflame demonstrating a track record of prudent financial policy.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise because of (1) sustained underperformance relative to expectations leading to failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage to well below 8.0x in the next 12-18 months; (2) free cash flow remaining negative for an extended period; or (3) liquidity deteriorating from current adequate levels.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Oriflame Holding Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: Oriflame Investment Holding Plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oriflame Holding Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Oriflame Investment Holding Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in UK and Switzerland, Oriflame is a producer and distributor of beauty and wellness products, with presence in more than 60 countries globally. The company operates under a direct selling model, through a network of around 1.9 million active representatives. Oriflame reported revenue of €1 billion and operating profit of €145 million in 2021.

Oriflame Holding Limited is controlled by the members of the af Jochnick family and closely related parties, who are the founders of Oriflame.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michel Bove
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

