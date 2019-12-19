Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Outerstuff LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Outerstuff LLC: Update following downgrade to Caa2 Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Outerstuff's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Outerstuff LLC Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Outerstuff's CFR to B2; places ratings on review for further downgrade Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Outerstuff's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative 19 Dec 2019 New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Outerstuff LLC's ("Outerstuff, or "Company") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD, and its Senior Secured Term Loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Outerstuff's weaker than expected third quarter operating performance, as weakness in its NFL and Umbro businesses drove further declines in revenue and EBITDA. With negative free cash flow and management Debt/EBITDA exceeding 14 times for the latest twelve months ended September 30, 2019, its capital structure is unsustainable at current levels of performance. Outerstuff needs to substantially improve performance in 2020 in order to address looming debt maturities, which may prove challenging given the challenging apparel retail environment. The Company's Senior Secured Term Loan is set to mature on July 28, 2021, and its unrated ABL revolving credit facility expires on the earliest of March 29, 2024 or 90 days prior to the Term Loan maturity. With 2019 being a transitional year, revenue and EBITDA growth are poised to resume growth in 2020, supported by new license contracts with partners such as Fanatics, the summer Olympics, and growing eSports offerings, among others. Profit margins and cash flow should benefit from increased sales of higher margin licensed businesses, reduced inventory liquidation activities, and strategic realignment and cost reduction initiatives. Downgrades: ..Issuer: Outerstuff LLC .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD .... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Outerstuff LLC .... Outlook, remains Negative RATINGS RATIONALE The Caa2 CFR reflects Outerstuff's very weak credit metrics, small revenue scale, narrow product concentration primarily in licensed children's sports apparel in North America and a nascent adult and international presence, and reliance on licensing arrangements from several sports leagues for a significant majority of revenue. Also considered is the increased volatility related to new license servicing cycles, as new licensed businesses have taken time to ramp up and fully replace exited businesses, and private equity ownership given joint control by management and the private equity sponsor. Ratings are supported by the Company's diversification across retail channels, its entrenched market position related to exclusive license contracts with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and U.S.A. Olympics, which allow it to sell virtually all children's apparel with the teams' logos, and Moody's view that the children's licensed sports apparel market is relatively stable and recession resistant because of its low fashion risk, natural replenishment cycle and consumers' steady interest in team sports. Liquidity is weak, reflecting the Company's need to address looming debt maturities ahead of the obligations becoming current in April and July 2020, and the Company's high reliance on its revolving credit facility to fund seasonal needs throughout the first three quarters of the year. Ratings could be downgraded if Outerstuff is unable to improve operating performance over the very near term, with improved in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and credit metrics, or if its probability of default otherwise increases through an inability to extend its debt maturity profile or a deterioration in liquidity. An upgrade would require the Company to significantly improve operating performance and credit metrics, and improved liquidity, such as sustained positive free cash flow, maintaining ample excess revolver availability, and extending its debt maturity profile. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained below 6.0 times and EBITA/Interest above 1.25 times. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Outerstuff is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of licensed children's sports apparel. The company generates the majority of its revenues from products sold under exclusive licenses with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, U.S.A. Olympics, Umbro as well as licenses with over 200 NCAA colleges and universities, and sells to team shops, specialty sports chain stores, department stores, and mass merchants mainly in the United States. Since the May 2014 investment by Blackstone, the private equity sponsor and management have equal equity stakes of approximately 50% and share control of the company. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Michael M. Zuccaro

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Janice Hofferber, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

