Moody's downgrades Outerstuff's PDR to Ca-PD/LD following missed interest and principal payment

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Outerstuff
LLC's ("Outerstuff, or "Company") probability of default rating
("PDR") to Ca-PD/LD from Caa2-PD and corporate family rating
("CFR") to Ca from Caa2. The downgrades reflects Outerstuff's
missed term loan principal and interest payments that were due March 28
2020, and it entering into a forbearance agreement with term loan
lenders on April 6, 2020. The limited default "LD" designation
appended to Outerstuff's PDR reflects that the missed payments constitute
a default under Moody's definition, despite entering into a forbearance
agreement. The limited default designation will remain until the
company resolves the missed payments. Concurrently, the rating
on the Company's Senior Secured Term Loan due July 2021 was downgraded
to Ca from Caa3. The ratings outlook remains negative.
Outerstuff needs to substantially improve performance in 2020 in order
to address looming debt maturities in April and July 2021, which
may prove challenging given the unprecedented challenges in the face of
the coronavirus pandemic. With 2019 having been a transitional
year for the Company, revenue and EBITDA growth were expected to
resume growth in 2020 prior to the onset of coronavirus, supported
by new license contracts with partners such as Fanatics, the summer
Olympics, and growing eSports offerings, among others.
Profit margins and cash flow were also expected to benefit from increased
sales of higher margin licensed businesses, reduced inventory liquidation
activities, and strategic realignment and cost reduction initiatives.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Outerstuff LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD/LD from Caa2-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Outerstuff LLC
.... Outlook, remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ca CFR reflects Outerstuff's high likelihood of default due to the
missed term loan payments and subsequent forbearance agreement with lenders.
Outerstuff's credit metrics are very weak and its capital structure
is unsustainable at current levels of performance. Liquidity is
weak, reflecting the Company's need to address looming debt maturities
in April and July 2021. The rating also reflects the company's
small revenue scale, narrow product concentration primarily in licensed
children's sports apparel in North America and a nascent adult and international
presence, and reliance on licensing arrangements from several sports
leagues for a significant majority of revenue. Also considered
is private equity ownership given joint control by management and the
private equity sponsor. Ratings are supported by the Company's
diversification across retail channels, its entrenched market position
related to exclusive license contracts with the NFL, NBA,
NHL, MLB, MLS, and U.S.A. Olympics,
which allow it to sell virtually all children's apparel with the teams'
logos, and Moody's view that the children's licensed sports apparel
market is relatively stable and recession resistant because of its low
fashion risk, natural replenishment cycle and consumers' steady
interest in team sports. However as sporting events remain canceled
due to COVID-19, demand is likely to be negatively impacted
as a result.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Outerstuff's credit profile, including its exposure
to widespread store closures and US discretionary consumer spending have
left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the Company defaults on other elements
of its capital structure, pursues a formal reorganization under
the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, or if Moody's comes to expect
the recovery value on Outerstuff's term loan to be lower than currently
estimated.
An upgrade would require the Company to significantly reduce debt to more
sustainable levels while improving its overall operating performance and
liquidity, such as sustained positive free cash flow, maintaining
ample excess revolver availability, and extending its debt maturity
profile.
Outerstuff is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of licensed
children's sports apparel. The company generates the majority of
its revenues from products sold under exclusive licenses with the NFL,
NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, U.S.A.
Olympics, Umbro as well as licenses with over 200 NCAA colleges
and universities, and sells to team shops, specialty sports
chain stores, department stores, and mass merchants mainly
in the United States. Since the May 2014 investment by Blackstone,
the private equity sponsor and management have equal equity stakes of
approximately 50% and share control of the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Apparel-Methodology--PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
