Moody's downgrades Output Services Group's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

Approximately $805 million of rated debt affected

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Output Services Group, Inc.'s (OSG Billing Services) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and its probability of default to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings on OSG Billing Services' senior secured first lien facilities to Caa1 from B3. The company's second lien credit facility was affirmed at Caa3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Output Services Group's ratings to Caa2 is driven by an expectation for further deterioration in the company's already weak liquidity and credit metrics following last year's refinancing that we associate with a rise in default risk," said Andrew MacDonald, Moody's analyst. "The negative outlook reflects that diminished demand for the company's services with the onset of the coronavirus that will further weaken liquidity and elevates the likelihood of a debt restructuring during the next 12 to 18 months."

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Output Services Group, Inc. of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Output Services Group, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Output Services Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Output Services Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OSG Billing Services' Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the company's very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage 8.9 times (Moody's adjusted) for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 before considering the impact of the coronavirus. Roughly 75% of the company's revenues are based on a per unit fee for billing and communication services, which Moody's expects will experience a modest decline from 2019 as the impact of the coronavirus reduces overall billing transaction activity. Management expects that weaker demand for marketing services (25% of revenue) will also impact revenues in 2020. Liquidity is considered weak with the company maintaining a cash balance in the low $30 million range as of late April after fully drawing the remaining availability on its $20 million revolving credit facility. In consideration of the company's high interest burden and current macro environment, Moody's expects cash flow generation to likely be negative in 2020 but will nevertheless maintain sufficient cash balances to operate the business. The company may also need to seek covenant relief over the next 12 to 18 months as the 7x net leverage covenant steps down to 6.5x in early 2021.

Ratings are supported, nonetheless, by the company's scale and position as a leading player in the middle market space for outsourced billing services. Moody's views the company's revenue model as fairly resilient and recurring as its services are deeply embedded in customer billing processes. The ratings also benefit from OSG Billing Services' good end market diversity and solid EBITA margins. Additionally, the company has no near term debt maturities.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will weaken and that the likelihood of a debt restructuring is elevated during the next 12 to 18 months. The negative outlook also considers that competitive intensity will persist in the industry that will sustain pressure on sales and EBITA margins.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a downgrade include if the risk of default rose further such that its likelihood became more imminent including the potential for a distressed exchange of any portion of its debt.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained profitable revenue growth, improving free cash flow trends, debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 7.5x and improved liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Output Services Group, Inc. provides printing and mailing of customer invoices and bills, critical communications and customer engagement solutions services to multiple end markets including financial services, healthcare, education, telecom, HOA/property management and other accounts receivable management organizations in the US. The company has been majority-owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC since May 2017.

