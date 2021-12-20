Moody's downgrades PA Economic Development Financing Authority's Guaranteed Parking System Revenue Bonds Ser. B and C of 2013 to A3 from A2

Dauphin County's A2 issuer rating affirmed; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority's Junior Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds (Capitol Region Parking System) Dauphin County Guaranteed, Series B of 2013 (B-1, B-2 & B-3) and Junior Parking Revenue Bonds (Capitol Region Parking System) Assured Guaranty Insured/Dauphin County Guaranteed, Series C of 2013 (C-1 & C-2) to A3 from A2. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Dauphin County's A2 issuer-level rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security; there is currently no debt rated by Moody's associated with this security. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the county's large tax base with average resident income levels and its satisfactory financial position, which is expected to remain stable in the near term given the receipt of one-time federal funds. The rating considers the county's elevated debt burden, the result of a significant portfolio of guaranteed debt. The rating furthermore reflects our expectation that in the near term, the county will need to assist in covering debt service payments on a portion of its guaranteed debt associated with the Capitol Region Parking System (Harrisburg, PA) as well as the acceleration risk associated with the guaranteed bonds, which are currently in covenant default. The county's annual debt service contribution to its guaranteed bonds remains manageable at this time.

The one notch distinction between the issuer rating and the guaranteed parking revenue rating reflects the county's full faith and credit guarantee to both the Series B and C bonds, which provides for the payment of annual debt service but not for the payment of accelerated principal in the event of a default.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the county's financial position will remain satisfactory in the near term given management's ability to maintain stable reserve levels our expectation of continued financial stability in the near term. Additionally, the outlook reflects our view that despite the county's significant portfolio of guaranteed debt, its financial position will not be materially impacted by resulting annual debt service obligations at this time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Mitigation of risk associated with the significant portfolio of guaranteed debt

- Significant increase in reserves and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material draws on reserves

- Significant contraction of the tax base and deterioration of resident wealth and incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Series B & C bonds is ultimately secured, via the provisions of a guarantee agreement, by the county's full faith and credit pledge support by its ability to levy ad valorem property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Dauphin County is located in the south central portion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) with Harrisburg, the state capital, serving as the county seat. The county's population, as of the 2019 American Community Survey, was approximately 276,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. An additional methodology used in the revenue ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

