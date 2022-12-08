Moody's downgrades PAI Holdco's CFR to Caa1, senior secured rating to B3; outlook to stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded PAI Holdco, Inc.'s (Parts Authority) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan rating to B3 from B1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrades reflect very high leverage (debt-to-EBITDA near 10x) due to rising term loan debt and greater utilization of the asset-based lending (ABL) facility to fund higher levels of inventory. Modestly stronger earnings over the next twelve months, boosted by earnings from recent acquisitions, will still result in leverage near 7.5x at year-end 2023. The buildup in inventory has also resulted in negative free cash flow the last four quarters, considerably weaker than the greater than $20 million Moody's expected for 2022 at the time of the debt funded dividend to shareholders in November of 2021. Further, Parts Authority is operating with significantly higher leverage than anticipated at the time of the rating assignment in October 2020. Liquidity is also weak, with Moody's expecting a continuation of negative free cash flow as the company remains focused on top-line growth and inventory expansion.

Moody's took the following actions on PAI Holdco, Inc.:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PAI Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PAI Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Parts Authority's good scale and diversification as an aftermarket parts distributor serving a large and aging North American car parc. Parts Authority benefits from the favorable dynamics of the automotive aftermarket parts sector, including limited flexibility to defer critical replacement parts, which has allowed it to generate relatively consistent organic revenue growth. Acquisitions have supplemented organic growth, illustrating the large and fragmented nature of the automotive aftermarket. The business model is highlighted by maintaining a large inventory of product SKUs distributed through a hub and spoke system capable of delivering parts quickly. This enables Parts Authority to capitalize on the increasing trend of do-it-for-me demand as car repairs have become increasingly more complex and challenging.

In addition to high leverage, the ratings also consider Parts Authority's weak track record of free cash flow, primarily due to the need to maintain expansive inventories within its distribution network. The ratings also reflect a top-line growth strategy expected to include debt funded acquisitions and elevated investment in inventory even during periods of weaker demand and earnings. Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 8x for 2022 and free cash flow will continue to be negative. Earnings should improve in 2023, enabling leverage to fall below 8x, which is still high for the rating. Free cash flow is expected to improve but again be negative in 2023 as a new distribution facility becomes fully operational following the inventory stocking this year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the aftermarket automotive parts sector is typically resilient during economic downturns. Parts Authority's earnings are expected to demonstrate modest growth even as macroeconomic concerns mount. However, rising debt levels reduce the company's ability to absorb a weaker demand environment or any other negative shock.

Parts Authority has weak liquidity with Moody's expectations for a negligible cash balance and negative free cash flow over the next twelve months. The $300 million ABL facility expiring in 2026 is expected to maintain availability of at least $100 million but will continue to incur significant usage, as demonstrated by the need to term out outstanding borrowings earlier this year. The facility is subject to a springing fixed charge covenant tested when availability is less than the greater of 10% of current availability and $30 million. The term loans do not have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with expectations for meaningful progress towards breakeven free cash flow to complement strengthening earnings. Sustained improvement in margins would also be viewed favorably. Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 6.5x and EBITA-to-interest maintained above 1.5x would be critical elements for an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth continues to result in rising inventory levels and the continuation of negative free cash flow. The inability to improve liquidity (e.g. higher cash position and/or restoring availability on the ABL), debt-to-EBITDA remaining near 7.5x and failure to stem current margin erosion could also result in a downgrade of the ratings. Further evidence of aggressive financial policies could also be a precursor for a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Parts Authority, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket replacement parts distributor serving the do-it-for-me (DIFM) and do-it-yourself (DIY) e-commerce channels of the automotive aftermarket. Parts Authority purchases parts from manufacturers for resale (all branded parts, no private label) and distributes ~600,000 SKUs to customers across the US through a national footprint of 230+ locations. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was nearly $2 billion.

Parts Authority is majority-owned by private equity sponsor Kohlberg & Company following a leveraged buyout in October 2020.

