Moody's downgrades PGS's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

London, 14 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded PGS ASA (PGS)'s
corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its probability of
default rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD and the ratings assigned
to its senior secured term loan B (TLB) and revolving credit facility
(RCF) to Caa1 from B3. The outlook on all ratings was changed to
negative from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 15 April
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade reflects the increased pressure weighing on the group's
liquidity profile as well as its highly leveraged capital structure,
which may prove unsustainable in the absence of any material recovery
in operating profitability amid continuing weak seismic market conditions.
At the end of Q1 2020, PGS had fully drawn its $350 million
RCF (up from $180 million drawn on 31 December 2019) and held unrestricted
cash balances of $267 million compared to $41 million at
year-end 2019. However, the reduction in the size
of its RCF to $215 million scheduled in September 2020, will
trigger the obligation for the group to repay drawings of $135
million. Also, while the senior secured TLB is covenant-lite
and has no financial maintenance covenants, the RCF is subject to
a net total leverage and minimum liquidity covenant, under which
headroom may significantly reduce should the group's cash flow generation
sharply deteriorate in coming months.
PGS's ability to secure an extension of the scheduled $135
million reduction of the RCF in September 2020 and amortisation holidays
under its export credit financing due 2025 and 2027 would be positive
from a liquidity management's standpoint. However,
Moody's considers that PGS will, in any case, be left with
a capital structure that may prove unsustainable given the sharp decline
in revenue and cash flow generation it is expected to experience in coming
quarters.
Moody's acknowledges the significant improvement in cost structure
achieved by PGS since the 2015-2016 downcycle and further reductions
it is currently implementing with a view to lowering its annual gross
cash cost run-rate to approximately $400 million (based
on operating five 3D vessels). However, demand for seismic
services has significantly weakened amid ongoing downward revisions of
2020 capital expenditure budgets by oil and gas majors and independent
E&P (exploration and production) companies. This will put significant
pressure on PGS's operating profitability and cash flow generation.
In 2020, Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA to decrease by more
than 40% to around $330-350 million from $596
million in 2019, even though reduced capex should help keep PGS
broadly free cash flow (FCF) neutral. While the NOK850 million
rights issue completed in Q1 2020 together with the balance of $24
million in proceeds from the sale of Ramform Sterling should help PGS
reduce debt by around $120 million in 2020, leverage will
materially increase with Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA
(after deducting multiclient capital spending) above 7x at year-end
2020.
In addition, Moody's cautions that the ongoing discussions
PGS is currently holding with its banks in order to secure an extension
of the $135 million tranche of the RCF maturing in September 2020
and deferral of scheduled export credit financing amortisations would
lead to some amendments to the terms of the facilities that may potentially
be construed as a distressed exchange, which is a default under
Moody's definition.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The recent spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
resulted in a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The oilfield services sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to oil prices and investment activity within the oil and gas sector.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety, as well as the associated economic impact.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured TLB and RCF are rated Caa1 in line with the corporate
family rating and one notch above the PDR, which reflects Moody's
expectation of the potential degree of recovery secured lenders would
achieve in the event of a default. The senior secured facilities
are guaranteed by the material subsidiaries of the group representing
at least 80% of group EBITDA and assets. In addition,
they benefit from a first security interest in substantially all the assets
of the borrowers and guarantors, with the exception of Titan-class
vessels, in which lenders hold an indirect second priority security
interest.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's concern that a prolonged downturn
in the seismic market would lead to significantly lower operating profitability
and cash flow generation placing increasing pressure on PGS's liquidity
and leaving the group with an unsustainable capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While unlikely at this juncture, a rating upgrade is predicated
on a sustainable market recovery leading to an improved financial profile
reflected in a Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin in mid-single
digits and adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital
spending) keeping below 6x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would
require the group to be consistently FCF positive and maintain healthy
liquidity.
The Caa1 rating could be downgraded should the group fail to shore up
its liquidity profile or Moody's expectations be for a potentially
lower range of recoveries. A rating downgrade would also be considered
should pronounced market weakness keep the group's EBIT margin negative
and Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient
capital spending) above 7.0x for an extended period.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
PGS ASA is one of the leading offshore seismic acquisition companies with
worldwide operations. PGS headquarters are located at Oslo,
Norway. The company is a technologically leading oilfield services
company specializing in reservoir and geophysical services, including
seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, and
field evaluation. PGS maintains an extensive multi-client
seismic data library. For the year ended 31 December 2019,
PGS reported Segment EBITDA of $556 million on Segment revenues
of $880 million. PGS is a public limited company incorporated
in the Kingdom of Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
