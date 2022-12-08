Moody's downgrades P&I to B3, stable outlook after TLB add-on

Frankfurt am Main, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Athena Bidco GmbH's (P&I) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3 and B3-PD from B2 and B2-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings on the €475 million senior secured first lien term loan B due in 2027, the €30 million senior secured first lien term loan due in 2027 and €50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2026 to B3 from B2. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to the new €300 million senior secured first lien term loan B1 due 2027. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the significant re-leveraging following the issuance of an additional non-fungible €300 million senior secured first lien term loan B1 at Athena Bidco GmbH under the existing documentation, the proceeds of which will be used to partially repay shareholder loans. The transaction will result in a re-leveraging of the company to levels not commensurate with the B2 rating. At closing, we expect Moody's adjusted leverage to reach 7.4x on a LTM September 2022 basis, comparing with 4.6x excluding the transaction.

Moody's anticipates the company's growth potential will lead to a deleveraging in the coming years, however, leverage is estimated to remain within the B3 rating thresholds for the next 18-24 months. Uncertainty as to how deteriorating economic conditions may impact the business blur our visibility regarding the timing and speed of deleveraging, with risks to the downside. We take comfort from the fact that P&I derives more than 90% of its revenue from upper midmarket and public sector customers that are, comparatively to smaller scale SMEs, more resilient to recessions. Financial policy decisions will also be key to the leverage profile. Any debt funded shareholder friendly action (e.g. repaying the remainder shareholder loans of €221 million) may significantly alter the deleveraging path, but we believe the likelihood of such actions is positively correlated with the pace of deleveraging and hence have a limited impact on P&Is credit profile.

In spite of higher interest rate costs (margin in the new facility is 6.25%, comparing with 3.25% in the existing term loan), we estimate free cash flow generation will remain above €30 million annually. A PIK option on €100 million of the new term loan and an Euribor cap at 2.5% for the next three years on €675 million debt quantum (non-PIK debt) offers levers to protect FCF in case of need and decrease exposure to the European Central Bank's interest rate policy decisions.

P&I's rating reflects the company's strong track record of growing revenue and EBITDA, generating positive free cash flow (FCF) and successfully transition to the cloud/subscription model. High renewal rates and switching costs characteristic of enterprise software companies and good revenue visibility supported by a high share (around 80%) of recurring revenue also support the rating. At the same time, the rating is constrained by the relatively small size of the business, the concentration in HR/payroll-related software in German-speaking regions in Europe and the risk of customers switching gradually to larger providers with a more comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) system offering or disruption from smaller and highly specialised vendors.

LIQUIDITY

P&I's liquidity is adequate. As of September 2022, the company had €36 million cash on balance sheet. In addition, the company has access to the undrawn RCF of €50 million due September 2026. We also expect the company to continue to generate solid FCF (after interest payments) of at least €30 million per year.

The company tends to receive customer payments in the first quarter of the calendar year followed by a working capital unwind of deferred revenue over the remainder of the year. Hence, March tends to be the high point during the year in terms of liquidity with a reduction of around €40 million in the following nine months to December. There is one financial covenant in the debt documentation only tested when the RCF is drawn more than 40%, under which we expect the company to retain solid capacity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the instruments, in line with the CFR, reflect the pari passu capital structure comprising the €475 million senior secured first lien term loan B due March 2027, the new €300 million senior secured first lien term loan B1, the €30 million senior secured first lien term loan due March 2027 and the €50 million RCF due September 2026. The debt security includes material operating assets of the company and are guaranteed by material subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that P&I will continue its successful transition to the cloud/subscription model and remain FCF generative, with leverage remaining within the B3 rating thresholds for the next 18-24 months. The ratings and outlook do not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's adjusted leverage were to be maintained below 6.0x on a sustained basis, while the company generates solid free cash flow at above 5% FCF to Debt. More clarity on financial policy could also be positive for the rating.

The rating could be downgraded as a result of increasing competitive pressure leading to higher churn rate, EBITDA stagnating or declining, leverage increasing above 7.5x, or FCF to debt declining to below 0%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Athena Bidco GmbH

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Athena Bidco GmbH is, through holding companies, the parent of P&I Personal & Informatik AG, a provider of HR-related software solutions to public and small and medium-sized private entities, predominantly in Germany, but also in Austria and Switzerland. The majority owner is Hg, while former majority owner Permira and management hold minority stakes. The company generated EUR191 million of revenue and EUR108 million of reported EBITDA in the 12 months that ended September 2022.

