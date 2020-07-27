Moody's downgrades P&L Development's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded P&L Development, LLC's ("PLD") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the rating on PLD's senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects PLD's high financial leverage of 10.1x (including $84 million of the puttable preferred stock as debt) following the company's weaker than anticipated sales and earnings. As a result, leverage has not declined as expected following the debt financed acquisition of the Teva nicotine replacement therapy ("NRT") and over-the-counter ("OTC") product portfolio in June 2019. Earnings were negatively impacted by customer push backs on a number of key product launches, an intensely competitive OTC product landscape, and PLD's SKU product rationalization. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") also took longer than expected to approve a number of abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") that also led to product launch delays. Moody's projects leverage will decline over the next year but will remain more consistent with expectations for the lower rating given the company's operating profile. Free cash flow is also weak, which has weakened liquidity through meaningful revolver usage and tightening cushion under the term loan leverage covenant, which has sizable step downs over the next 18 months.

Moody's downgraded the following ratings:

P&L Development, LLC

Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2

Probability of Default to B3-PD from B2-PD

Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PLD's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage of about 10.1x. The rating also reflects the company's more moderate scale, with revenues of about $415 million, as compared to other larger and better capitalized competitors. PLD has limited geographic diversity, with the majority of its revenues derived from US markets, where the competitive landscape for store brand over-the-counter products ("OTC") is intense. Partially offsetting these risks are PLD's attractive growth prospects for nicotine replacement therapy products and other OTC marketed products in an environment where health care costs will continue to be a focus for consumers as they attempt to fight the coronavirus.

PLD is addressing its operating issues and Moody's estimates that PLD's leverage will improve over the next year through EBITDA growth. Earnings growth will benefit from the company's expanded marketed products, examples of which includes new offerings from NRT and Docosonal. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic is having a positive impact on certain of PLD's products such as Mucus Relief and ibuprofen that are experiencing higher volumes. New customer wins such as a contract to fill over 50 million bottles of Purell over the next 12 months for Gojo industries will also contribute to higher earnings. The company's OTC business will also benefit from higher demand for isopropyl alcohol, analgesics and cough and cold products over the next 12 months because consumers are focused on cleanliness and health. Further, demand for cheaper, store-brand products, tends to increase in economic downturns versus national brands when consumers become more cost conscious.

PLD will have adequate liquidity in the year ahead supported by minimal balance sheet cash and modest free cash flow that will slightly exceed the $4.8 million of required annual term loan amortization. If PLD doesn't meaningfully improve its operating performance, free cash flow will be squeezed as the company's term loan amortization steps up in the third quarter ending September 2020.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The consumer products sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in PLD's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected U.S. states have left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. PLD is nevertheless benefiting from increased consumer demand for products that support cleanliness and health.

Financial policies are aggressive including high leverage and debt used for acquisitions. However, Moody's believes the company has a long-term investment focus under majority family ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that product launches and new customer wins will improve earnings and reduce leverage over the next 12 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that PLD will generate sufficient free cash flow to meet required term loan amortization and begin to repay revolver borrowings.

PLD's ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences significant operational disruption, if financial performance does not meaningfully improve, or if free cash flow remains weak or negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policy becomes increasingly aggressive, including additional debt funded acquisitions. Moody's could also downgrade ratings if PLD's liquidity deteriorates or if the company is unable to reduce and sustain debt to EBITDA (including puttable preferred stock) below 7.5x over the next year.

The rating could be upgraded if PLD effectively manages its growth strategy, meaningfully improves operating performance and generates comfortably positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also require debt to EBITDA (including the puttable preferred stock) be sustained below 6.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westbury, NY, PLD manufactures, packages and distributes over-the-counter private label products across multiple categories. The company provides contract manufacturing and contract packaging services to major OTC and nutritional companies in the United States. PLD is majority owned by the Singer family with Steven Inc., a long-term equity holder of PLD, as a minority shareholder. The company generates annual revenues of about $415 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

