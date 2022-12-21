Moody's downgrades P&L Development's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded P&L Development, LLC's ("PLD") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and its Probability of Default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the rating on PLD's senior secured notes to Caa2 from B3. The rating outlook is stable.

The CFR downgrade reflects PLD's weak credit metrics including negative free cash flow and high financial leverage above 10.0x debt-to-EBITDA as of September 30, 2022 (before including $87 million of the puttable preferred stock as debt). Earnings were negatively impacted by significant raw material and labor cost increases, as well as supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs. The company has implemented pricing actions to offset cost increases, but price increases lag those cost increases by several quarters. In 2022, negative free cash flow was also exacerbated by new product development costs, elevated capital spending and higher working capital investment to support new product introduction and capacity expansion amid business wins. Moody's expects PLD's financial leverage to improve meaningfully over the next 12-18 months amid pricing actions, new business wins, initiatives on logistics optimization, as well as higher fixed cost absorption with volume growth. Nevertheless, the company has generated lower-than-expected earnings from product launches in the past few years, and Moody's anticipates PLD's leverage will remain above 8.5x debt-to-EBITDA through 2023 (including approximately $88 million puttable preferred stock) as the company faces execution risks to launch products with adequate returns and control costs to improve profitability.

The Caa2 rating on the senior secured notes that matures in June 2025 is one notch lower than the Caa1 CFR with the downgrade additionally reflecting its weaker collateral coverage relative to its asset-based revolver (ABL, unrated) that was upsized to $125 million from $85 million in November 2022. The increase in the revolver reduces the estimated recovery on the senior secured notes in the event of a default if a substantial amount of the ABL is drawn, which is likely as Moody's expects the company to rely on ABL to support business growth. The senior secured notes has a second lien on the ABL priority collateral (receivables and inventory) and a first lien on other assets.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: P&L Development, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: P&L Development, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

PLD's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's modest scale with annual revenue below $550 million, weak credit metrics including negative free cash flow and financial leverage above 10.0x debt-to-EBITDA (before including $87 million of puttable preferred stock as debt) for the 12 months ending September 30, 2022. PLD has limited geographic diversity, with the majority of its revenues derived from US markets, where the competitive landscape for store brand over-the-counter products ("OTC") is intense. The company continues to win new business and add to its portfolio through acquisitions. However, PLD's revenue and profit realization in the last few years from new business wins have lagged expectations, leading to leverage being sustained at a very high level and persistent negative free cash flow. In 2022, significant cost increase in raw materials and labor further pressured the company's earnings and operating cash flow. Partially offsetting these risks are PLD's attractive growth prospects including nicotine replacement therapy products, as well as product expansion and volume growth with existing customers. PLD has also implemented pricing increases, which should largely offset the higher raw material costs. Moody's also views that most of PLD's product categories are important staples for consumers and retail partners, and consumers will also opt for lower-priced store brands in an economic downturn. Another positive factor is PLD's favorable relationship with key retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens, as well as with larger consumer packaged goods clients including Procter & Gamble, Bayer, and Haleon.

Moody's estimates that PLD's financial leverage will remain high but decline to a high-single-digit range over the next 12-18 months through EBITDA growth. Earnings growth will benefit from recently implemented price increases, new product launches, ramp-up of recently launched products, and cost savings through its logistics optimization program. The company also continues to expand relationships with key clients including Walmart, Walgreens, Procter & Gamble, Bayer, and Haleon.

PLD has adequate liquidity in the year ahead largely supported by its $125 million ABL facility that expires in June 2025 (upsized from $85 million in November 2022). As of September 30, 2022, the company had $32 million borrowings on the revolver and very limited cash on hand. Moody's expects PLD will have $25-30 million of negative free cash flow in 2023, primarily due to high capital spending and higher working capital to support business growth. The revolver should be sufficient to cover any cash shortfall in 2023.

Financial policies are aggressive including high leverage and debt used for acquisitions. However, Moody's believes the company has a long-term investment focus under majority family ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that new product launches and ramp-up recently launched products will improve earnings and reduce leverage over the next 12 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that PLD will maintain adequate liquidity and improve cash flow from operations.

PLD's ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences significant operational disruption, or if financial performance or free cash flow does not meaningfully improve. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policy becomes increasingly aggressive, including additional debt funded acquisitions. Moody's could also downgrade ratings if PLD's liquidity deteriorates.

The ratings could be upgraded if PLD effectively manages its growth strategy, meaningfully improves operating performance and generates positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also require debt-to-EBITDA (including the puttable preferred stock) be sustained below 7.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westbury, NY, PLD manufactures, packages and distributes over-the-counter private label products across multiple categories. The company provides contract manufacturing and contract packaging services to major OTC and nutritional companies in the United States. PLD is majority owned by the Singer family with Stephens Inc., a long-term equity holder of PLD, as a minority shareholder. The company generates annual revenues of $541 million for the last 12 months ending September 30, 2022.

