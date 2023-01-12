Moody's downgrades PM General Purchaser LLC's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded PM General Purchaser LLC's ("AM General") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect the continued deterioration in the company's operating performance and weak liquidity. The downgrade also incorporates the rating agency's concern over AM General's ability to restore vehicle sales amid ongoing supply chain challenges that diminish the prospect of rapid improvement in earnings. The high risk of default is supported by Moody's expectation of break-even free cash flow at best through at least 2023 while having limited access to the revolver. This is because the company's springing covenant would be breached if triggered.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

AM General's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage and weak liquidity. Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA (calculated as per Moody's standard adjustments) to decline to roughly 9 times by the end of 2023, down from 13.7 times at September 30, 2022. The earnings recovery that Moody's anticipates is unlikely to restore AM General's operating profit to its pre-pandemic level, thereby leaving financial leverage very high. The CFR is also constrained by the company's narrow product focus as a sole-source provider of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HUMVEE) to the Department of Defense (DoD) and international markets. Demand for these vehicles could fluctuate from year to year as the contract with US Army specifies no annual minimum order requirement. In addition, rising competition from the next-generation tactical vehicles could also erode AM General's market share over time.

Nonetheless, the Caa1 CFR is supported by AM General's well-entrenched market position given its ownership of technical data rights for HUMVEE and that it manufactures both the engine and transmission. The installed base of 250,000 vehicles globally affords the company the opportunity for meaningful upgrades and parts orders. The US Army has also indicated that the HUMVEE will continue to play a large role within the light tactical vehicle fleet through 2045, notwithstanding the recent introduction of a modernized light tactical vehicle ("JLTV") from a competitor.

AM General's ESG considerations reflects the company's high governance risk given the high financial leverage and exposure to future leveraging risk. Environmental and social risks are moderate and in in line with the general manufacturing sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity and the potential risk of a covenant breach. The outlook also reflects the challenges in improving earnings given the ongoing supply chain constraints.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's vehicle sales improve resulting in higher earnings and positive free cash flow. Sustaining interest coverage (EBIT/ Interest) in excess of 1.0 time while maintaining good liquidity could also result in an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes or the company breaches its covenant levels. A ratings downgrade could also be prompted if Moody's view on the probability of a restructuring or distressed exchange increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021.

AM General, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for commercial and military customers. Revenues for the last twelve months ended September 2022 were $423 million. The company is owned by entities of financial sponsor KPS Capital Partners LP.

