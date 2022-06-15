Moody's downgrades PM General Purchaser's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded PM General Purchaser LLC's (dba AM General, LLC) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD and senior secured rating to B3 from B2. The ratings outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects prolonged weakening in the company's operating performance, leading to lower earnings and cash flow. Business recovery post pandemic has been slow, with contract delays and a meaningful drop in aftermarket and international sales. Moody's expects a modest recovery in 2022, but leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) will remain elevated at 7.0x with free cash flow at around breakeven levels.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's current liquidity provides limited capacity to absorb unanticipated operating or financial setbacks. With limited cash and cash flow forecasted, the company also has limited effective access to its revolver. This is because its springing covenant would be breached if triggered. In addition to liquidity, the negative outlook reflects risks around supply chain challenges that will continue to persist and pressure the company's production and sales in near term.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AM General's B3 CFR reflects the company's elevated financial leverage of close to 8.0x (measured as Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA) as a result of recent deterioration of the business. The company is a sole sourced provider of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HUMVEE) to the Department of Defense (DoD) and international markets. Sales could fluctuate from year to year as the contract with US Army specifies no annual minimum order requirement. Nonetheless, the unit price is tied to the production rates, and it permits AM General to maintain operating margins when volumes ebb. The company's vehicles are also competing with next generation tactical vehicles coming to market that could erode AM General's market share over time. The ratings also recognize AM General's appetite for M&A and growth R&D which Moody's believes will increase in the coming years.

Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by its well-entrenched market position as the company owns the technical data rights for HUMVEE's and manufacturers both engine and transmission. The installed base of 250,000 vehicles globally affords the company the opportunity of meaningful upgrade and parts orders. The US Army has also indicated that the HUMVEE will continue to play a large role within the light tactical vehicle fleet through 2045, notwithstanding the recent introduction of a modernized light tactical vehicle ("JLTV") from a competitor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's sales recover to pre-pandemic levels with Moody's debt/EBITDA below 5.0x and free cash flow-to-debt in the mid-single digits. A material improvement in liquidity would also be necessary to support any upward rating consideration.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity worsen at all from current levels, or if the prospects for a strong earnings recovery in 2023 and beyond become less likely.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AM General, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for commercial and military customers. Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 2022 were $476 million. The company is owned by entities of financial sponsor KPS Capital Partners LP.

