Moody's downgrades PRISA to Caa1 from B3; outlook negative

Madrid, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. ("Prisa" or "the company"), a leading provider of cultural, educational, information and entertainment to the Spanish speaking markets. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects the company's underperformance in 2020 against our forecasts and our expectation of a continuation of a very weak operating performance in 2021, the potential for a distressed exchange resulting from the recently announced amend and extend exercise, and the deterioration in the company's business risk profile following the planned sale of the Santillana business in Spain," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Assistant Vice President - Analyst and lead analyst for Prisa.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating agency forecasts that Prisa will generate Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around €110 million in 2020, a 53% decrease year-on-year (2019: €224 million) and 40% below the rating agency's expectations in April 2020 (€185 million) when the rating was downgraded to B3 from B2. The rapid deterioration in the company's operating performance was largely due to the disruptions created by the coronavirus outbreak and are exerting significant pressure in the company's credit metrics. In the first nine months of 2020, the education segment generated EBITDA of €110 million, a decrease of 15% year-on-year and radio and press had negative EBITDA of €6 million and €17 million compared with a positive EBITDA of €42 million and €1 million a year earlier respectively.

Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is likely to increase to around 12x by year end 2020 compared to 6.1x in 2019 and the rating agency's previous expectation of 7.8x. Interest coverage, measured as (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest Expense, is likely to be around 0.6x in 2020 and to continue below 1.0x over the next two years, while free cash flow generation will continue to be negative at least until 2023.

The downgrade reflects the corporate governance considerations associated with Prisa's highly levered financial profile, which questions the sustainability of its capital structure, at a time when the company faces a debt maturity wall in November 2022.

In order to remove refinancing risk, the company announced on October 19, 2020 [1] that has entered into a lock-up agreement with the majority of its lenders to amend and extend (A&E) its financial liabilities, pushing the maturities to March 2025 in exchange for debt repayments from the disposals of Santillana Spain and Media Capital. In the absence of unanimous lender approval, the company intends to pursue the completion of the A&E through a scheme of arrangement. Moody's notes that this amend and extend process might be considered a distressed exchange, and therefore a default under its methodologies, depending on the loss that creditors face as the additional remuneration may not fully compensate for the extension of the debt maturities, as well as the degree of coercion, that helps default avoidance, while the capital structure may be untenable.

As part of the A&E process the company has committed to the disposal of the education business in Spain to Sanoma Corporation for an enterprise value of €465 million. Based on an average EBITDA of €48.7 million between 2017 and 2019 this translates into a multiple of 9.6x enterprise value /EBITDA. The net proceeds from the disposal, after deducting Santillana's net debt of around €53 million and transaction and advisory fees, are estimated at around €400 million and are earmarked to reduced existing indebtedness.

While the disposal of Santillana's business in Spain will reduce the group's debt by more than 30% and its leverage by around 0.5x, this is largely offset by the material increase in the company's business risk because the education business in Spain was the only recurring and stable source of cash flows in domestic currency. The other two business segments, press and radio, continue to face important structural challenges and their EBIT contribution to the group is negative. Therefore, following the disposal of Santillana in Spain, Prisa will need to service its EUR denominated debt with cash flows generated in emerging market currencies, increasing the company's foreign currency risk.

Moody's will determine whether the A&E transaction constitutes a distressed exchange once the asset disposal has been completed and the debt maturity is extended. The process is expected to be completed before 1H 2021.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of September 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of around €230 million, out of which about €10 million is restricted cash. The €80 million revolving credit facility is fully drawn. Moody's estimates that the company will generate negative free cash flow of around €50 million in Q4 2020 and -€40 million in 2021.

As part of the A&E, the debt amortization of €15 million and €25 million due in Q4 2020 and Q4 2021 respectively will be waived and capitalized on the principal notional amount; the company will also have access to €109 million of additional super senior facilities to reinforce its liquidity.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high leverage of the company, the downside risks related to the continuation of operating underperformance in Q4 2020 and in 2021, as well as the potential for a distressed exchange to be determined once the A&E and asset disposal are completed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the current operating environment. A rating upgrade would require sustainable growth in group-wide revenue and EBITDA and a turnaround in operating performance in press and radio, a reduction in Moody's-adjusted gross below 6.5x, and a strong liquidity platform with no refinancing risk.

Downward rating pressure could develop should operating conditions worsen more than currently anticipated, liquidity deteriorates or losses for creditors in the event of a distressed exchange are higher than those envisaged under the current Caa1 rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.

Downgrade:

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (Prisa), headquartered in Madrid (Spain), is the leading provider of cultural, educational, informative and entertainment content to the Spanish speaking markets. It has a presence in 24 countries and offers its content through three business lines: Education, Radio, Press. In 2019, Prisa reported revenue of €1,096 million and EBITDA of €242 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company announcement 19-Oct-2020 [https://www.prisa.com/en/noticias/notas-de-prensa/prisa-refinances-its-debt-until-2025-and-agrees-to-sell-santillana-spain-for-465-million]

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

