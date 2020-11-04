Moody's downgrades PRISA to Caa1 from B3; outlook negative

Madrid, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Promotora
de Informaciones, S.A. ("Prisa" or "the
company"), a leading provider of cultural, educational,
information and entertainment to the Spanish speaking markets.
The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects the company's underperformance in
2020 against our forecasts and our expectation of a continuation of a
very weak operating performance in 2021, the potential for a distressed
exchange resulting from the recently announced amend and extend exercise,
and the deterioration in the company's business risk profile following
the planned sale of the Santillana business in Spain," says
Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President - Analyst and lead analyst for Prisa.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating agency forecasts that Prisa will generate Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of around €110 million in 2020, a 53% decrease
year-on-year (2019: €224 million) and 40%
below the rating agency's expectations in April 2020 (€185
million) when the rating was downgraded to B3 from B2. The rapid
deterioration in the company's operating performance was largely
due to the disruptions created by the coronavirus outbreak and are exerting
significant pressure in the company's credit metrics. In
the first nine months of 2020, the education segment generated EBITDA
of €110 million, a decrease of 15% year-on-year
and radio and press had negative EBITDA of €6 million and €17
million compared with a positive EBITDA of €42 million and €1
million a year earlier respectively.
Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is likely to increase to
around 12x by year end 2020 compared to 6.1x in 2019 and the rating
agency's previous expectation of 7.8x. Interest coverage,
measured as (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest Expense, is likely to
be around 0.6x in 2020 and to continue below 1.0x over the
next two years, while free cash flow generation will continue to
be negative at least until 2023.
The downgrade reflects the corporate governance considerations associated
with Prisa's highly levered financial profile, which questions
the sustainability of its capital structure, at a time when the
company faces a debt maturity wall in November 2022.
In order to remove refinancing risk, the company announced on October
19, 2020 [1] that has entered into a lock-up agreement
with the majority of its lenders to amend and extend (A&E) its financial
liabilities, pushing the maturities to March 2025 in exchange for
debt repayments from the disposals of Santillana Spain and Media Capital.
In the absence of unanimous lender approval, the company intends
to pursue the completion of the A&E through a scheme of arrangement.
Moody's notes that this amend and extend process might be considered
a distressed exchange, and therefore a default under its methodologies,
depending on the loss that creditors face as the additional remuneration
may not fully compensate for the extension of the debt maturities,
as well as the degree of coercion, that helps default avoidance,
while the capital structure may be untenable.
As part of the A&E process the company has committed to the disposal
of the education business in Spain to Sanoma Corporation for an enterprise
value of €465 million. Based on an average EBITDA of €48.7
million between 2017 and 2019 this translates into a multiple of 9.6x
enterprise value /EBITDA. The net proceeds from the disposal,
after deducting Santillana's net debt of around €53 million
and transaction and advisory fees, are estimated at around €400
million and are earmarked to reduced existing indebtedness.
While the disposal of Santillana's business in Spain will reduce
the group's debt by more than 30% and its leverage by around
0.5x, this is largely offset by the material increase in
the company's business risk because the education business in Spain
was the only recurring and stable source of cash flows in domestic currency.
The other two business segments, press and radio, continue
to face important structural challenges and their EBIT contribution to
the group is negative. Therefore, following the disposal
of Santillana in Spain, Prisa will need to service its EUR denominated
debt with cash flows generated in emerging market currencies, increasing
the company's foreign currency risk.
Moody's will determine whether the A&E transaction constitutes
a distressed exchange once the asset disposal has been completed and the
debt maturity is extended. The process is expected to be completed
before 1H 2021.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of September
2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of around €230
million, out of which about €10 million is restricted cash.
The €80 million revolving credit facility is fully drawn.
Moody's estimates that the company will generate negative free cash
flow of around €50 million in Q4 2020 and -€40 million
in 2021.
As part of the A&E, the debt amortization of €15 million
and €25 million due in Q4 2020 and Q4 2021 respectively will be waived
and capitalized on the principal notional amount; the company will
also have access to €109 million of additional super senior facilities
to reinforce its liquidity.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the high leverage of the company,
the downside risks related to the continuation of operating underperformance
in Q4 2020 and in 2021, as well as the potential for a distressed
exchange to be determined once the A&E and asset disposal are completed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the current operating environment.
A rating upgrade would require sustainable growth in group-wide
revenue and EBITDA and a turnaround in operating performance in press
and radio, a reduction in Moody's-adjusted gross below
6.5x, and a strong liquidity platform with no refinancing
risk.
Downward rating pressure could develop should operating conditions worsen
more than currently anticipated, liquidity deteriorates or losses
for creditors in the event of a distressed exchange are higher than those
envisaged under the current Caa1 rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.
Downgrade:
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (Prisa), headquartered
in Madrid (Spain), is the leading provider of cultural, educational,
informative and entertainment content to the Spanish speaking markets.
It has a presence in 24 countries and offers its content through three
business lines: Education, Radio, Press. In 2019,
Prisa reported revenue of €1,096 million and EBITDA of €242
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company announcement 19-Oct-2020 [https://www.prisa.com/en/noticias/notas-de-prensa/prisa-refinances-its-debt-until-2025-and-agrees-to-sell-santillana-spain-for-465-million]
