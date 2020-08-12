Moody's downgrades Pacific Drilling's secured notes to Caa3; negative outlook

Approximately $1.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Pacific Drilling S.A.'s (PacDrilling) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2,Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD, first lien senior secured notes
rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and second lien senior secured notes rating to
C from Caa3. Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3.
The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. Under Moody's
ESG framework, social and governance risks were a factor in this
rating outcome.
"The commodity price collapse in the first quarter of 2020 poses a substantial
challenge for PacDrilling to improve its cash flow and its weak credit
profile, as near-term improvement of offshore fundamentals
is unlikely. Moreover, PacDrilling's default risk has
increased significantly following its engagement of financial and legal
advisors to evaluate alternatives, including chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, to address its capital structure," commented Sreedhar
Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "PacDrilling's consumption
of cash weakens is liquidity position and contributes to the negative
outlook."
Debt List:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Pacific Drilling, S.A.
...Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca
from Caa2
...Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD
...1st lien senior secured notes rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
...2nd lien senior secured notes rating, Downgraded
to C(LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
...Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded
to SGL-4 from SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pacific Drilling, S.A.
....Outlook, changed to negative from
stable
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL430326
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PacDrilling's downgrade to Ca CFR reflects Moody's expectation
that challenging offshore drilling fundamentals will not allow the company
to improve its cash flow generation. The CFR reflects high likelihood
of default and Moody's views on the potential overall recovery.
The downgrade also considers PacDrilling's governance risk,
including historical financial policies that led to accumulation of high
debt loads and long periods of weak leverage and coverage, incompatible
with the highly volatile industry. The company engaged in balance
sheet restructuring in 2018 to reduce debt burden. Its recent engagement
of financial and legal advisors to evaluate restructuring alternatives
in order to address its unsustainable capital structure, including
a potential chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, indicates further deterioration
in the financial policy.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The OFS sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically,
the weaknesses in PacDrilling's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and PacDrilling remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread
and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on PacDrilling of the breadth and severity of the oil demand
and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the continued oversupply
of deepwater and ultra-deepwater rigs reducing the likelihood of
sufficient utilization or dayrate improvement for PacDrilling.
The company will continue to erode its liquidity.
The $750 million first lien senior secured notes due in October
2023 are rated Caa3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the
secured facility's first lien claim on substantially all assets
of PacDrilling and its priority claim over the $326 million second
lien secured notes (as of June 30, 2020) with a maturity in April
2024. The company also put in place a $50 million first
lien super priority revolving credit facility that matures in April 2023.
The second lien secured notes are rated C, one notch below the CFR
reflecting the size of the first lien secured notes in comparison to the
second lien notes and also the subordination of the second lien notes
to the first lien notes and the revolving credit facility.
PacDrilling will have weak liquidity as reflected in its SGL-4
rating. As of the end of second quarter 2020, the company
had a cash balance of $246 million and had no availability under
its revolver. The company will not be able to generate sufficient
cash flow from its operations to meet its debt service and capital expenditures
needs. Through 2020 and 2021, the company will consume a
significant portion of its cash balance to meet its liquidity needs.
PacDrilling's revolving credit facility, secured first lien and
second lien notes facilities do not have any financial maintenance covenants.
The company's assets are fully encumbered by the secured facilities limiting
the ability to raise cash through asset sales.
PacDrilling's Ca CFR is constrained by the company's relatively small
scale with seven drillships, poor market demand and industry overcapacity,
and high financial leverage. Unless there is substantial improvement
in offshore sector's fundamentals, PacDrilling will be challenged
to command high dayrates and generate significant cash margins even with
the improvement in the utilization of its drillships. The company
must also demonstrate its renewed financial discipline and execution track
record through recontracting of its drillships and positive free cash
flow generation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
PacDrilling's ratings could be downgraded if the company performs debt
restructuring or files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near-term. PacDrilling's
ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the company is able to contract
its rigs at dayrates that result in sufficient EBITDA to improve cash
interest coverage ratio to exceed 1.0x. The company must
also maintain adequate liquidity..
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Pacific Drilling S.A.
(PacDrilling), is a provider of high-specification deepwater
drilling services to the oil and gas industry.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all unsolicited
credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit
Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some
of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL430326
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653