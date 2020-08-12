Moody's downgrades Pacific Drilling's secured notes to Caa3; negative outlook

Approximately $1.1 billion of rated debt affected

New York, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Pacific Drilling S.A.'s (PacDrilling) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2,Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD, first lien senior secured notes rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and second lien senior secured notes rating to C from Caa3. Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. Under Moody's ESG framework, social and governance risks were a factor in this rating outcome.

"The commodity price collapse in the first quarter of 2020 poses a substantial challenge for PacDrilling to improve its cash flow and its weak credit profile, as near-term improvement of offshore fundamentals is unlikely. Moreover, PacDrilling's default risk has increased significantly following its engagement of financial and legal advisors to evaluate alternatives, including chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, to address its capital structure," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "PacDrilling's consumption of cash weakens is liquidity position and contributes to the negative outlook."

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL430326 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PacDrilling's downgrade to Ca CFR reflects Moody's expectation that challenging offshore drilling fundamentals will not allow the company to improve its cash flow generation. The CFR reflects high likelihood of default and Moody's views on the potential overall recovery. The downgrade also considers PacDrilling's governance risk, including historical financial policies that led to accumulation of high debt loads and long periods of weak leverage and coverage, incompatible with the highly volatile industry. The company engaged in balance sheet restructuring in 2018 to reduce debt burden. Its recent engagement of financial and legal advisors to evaluate restructuring alternatives in order to address its unsustainable capital structure, including a potential chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, indicates further deterioration in the financial policy.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The OFS sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in PacDrilling's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and PacDrilling remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on PacDrilling of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the continued oversupply of deepwater and ultra-deepwater rigs reducing the likelihood of sufficient utilization or dayrate improvement for PacDrilling. The company will continue to erode its liquidity.

The $750 million first lien senior secured notes due in October 2023 are rated Caa3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the secured facility's first lien claim on substantially all assets of PacDrilling and its priority claim over the $326 million second lien secured notes (as of June 30, 2020) with a maturity in April 2024. The company also put in place a $50 million first lien super priority revolving credit facility that matures in April 2023. The second lien secured notes are rated C, one notch below the CFR reflecting the size of the first lien secured notes in comparison to the second lien notes and also the subordination of the second lien notes to the first lien notes and the revolving credit facility.

PacDrilling will have weak liquidity as reflected in its SGL-4 rating. As of the end of second quarter 2020, the company had a cash balance of $246 million and had no availability under its revolver. The company will not be able to generate sufficient cash flow from its operations to meet its debt service and capital expenditures needs. Through 2020 and 2021, the company will consume a significant portion of its cash balance to meet its liquidity needs. PacDrilling's revolving credit facility, secured first lien and second lien notes facilities do not have any financial maintenance covenants. The company's assets are fully encumbered by the secured facilities limiting the ability to raise cash through asset sales.

PacDrilling's Ca CFR is constrained by the company's relatively small scale with seven drillships, poor market demand and industry overcapacity, and high financial leverage. Unless there is substantial improvement in offshore sector's fundamentals, PacDrilling will be challenged to command high dayrates and generate significant cash margins even with the improvement in the utilization of its drillships. The company must also demonstrate its renewed financial discipline and execution track record through recontracting of its drillships and positive free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PacDrilling's ratings could be downgraded if the company performs debt restructuring or files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near-term. PacDrilling's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the company is able to contract its rigs at dayrates that result in sufficient EBITDA to improve cash interest coverage ratio to exceed 1.0x. The company must also maintain adequate liquidity..

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Pacific Drilling S.A. (PacDrilling), is a provider of high-specification deepwater drilling services to the oil and gas industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

