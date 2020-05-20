Moody's downgrades Pajaro Valley USD, CA's GOs to Aa3 and COPs to A2; negative outlook assigned

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Pajaro Valley Unified School District CA's $50.4 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the district's outstanding general obligation debt to Aa3 from Aa2 and its outstanding certificates of participation to A2 from A1. A negative outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Pajaro Valley Unified School District's general obligation rating to Aa3 reflects the district's structural imbalance and multiple years of fund balance drawdowns. Although we anticipated the district's spend down of fund balance over a multi-year period, the duration and intensity of the draws exceeded budgeted figures. The rating incorporates the district's modestly declining enrollment, a large tax base in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, and the average wealth and income profiles of local residents. The district's debt and retirement obligations are moderate. The rating also incorporates the strengths inherent to the California K-12 general obligation pledge.

The downgrade of the district's outstanding COP rating to A2 incorporates the standard two-notch rating distinction from the GO bonds reflecting the relatively weaker security of a standard abatement lease, with leased property that consists of the Landmark Elementary School and Lakeview Middle School assets that Moody's views as more essential.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Pajaro Valley Unified School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Pajaro Valley USD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

On 6 May 2020 California (Aa2 stable) Governor Gavin Newsom signed Executive Order N-61-20, which directs county treasurer-tax collectors to suspend penalties, costs, and interest for delinquent property tax payments for residents and small businesses who apply for and receive waivers, owing to financial hardship attributed to coronavirus. While Santa Cruz County (Aa3) participates on the Teeter Plan method of property tax distribution for its operating and debt service levies, Monterey County (Aa2) does not. Meaning that while district property tax revenues from Santa Cruz County are guaranteed in full, any reduction in property tax collections due to increased delinquencies will result in lower revenues for the district for the Monterey County portion of its tax base.

RATING OUTLOOK

The assignment of the negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district will remain challenged to restore budgetary balance and maintain an adequate reserve position absent meaningful realignment of recurring revenues with recurring expenditures. Required budget adjustments will now be more difficult given substantial reductions in state funding resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of balanced operations supporting a stabilized or strengthened reserve position

- Financial performance that consistently meets or exceeds budgeted projections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued trend of fund balance utilization

- Material increase in leverage

- Sharp tax base contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are secured by the GO levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of district's ad valorem property tax levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by the counties on behalf of the district.

The certificates evidence direct fractional undivided interests of the owners in lease payments to be paid by the district for the use and occupancy of Landmark Elementary School and Lakeview Middle School. The district is obligated to pay lease payments from any legally available source and has covenanted to budget and appropriate the necessary money to make the payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will refund the district's Series 2012B and 2012A bonds for an estimated net present value savings of $4.7M.

PROFILE

Pajaro Valley Unified School District is located primarily Santa Cruz County with a portion of the district in Monterey County. The communities the district serves are primarily residential neighborhoods supported by agricultural and commercial activities. The district operates sixteen elementary, six middle, three high schools, one community day school, one continuation high school, an adult education school, twelve childcare centers, a migrant center and five charter schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

